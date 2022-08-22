Arrest for indecent assault

Laval Police have arrested 55-year-old Benoit Hotte for committing an indecent act against a young girl in a Laval park.
On Saturday, August 13, the suspect was in Parc Bernard-Landry in Laval-Des-Rapides, and allegedly put his hand in his pants while looking at a young girl, then lowered his pants in front of her. The accused appeared at the Laval courthouse on August 15 to face charges of indecent assault and exhibitionism. He was released on several conditions and will return to court on November 1.
Anyone who has been a victim or witness of sexual wrongdoing by this man is invited to contact police in complete confidentiality via the Info-line 450 662- INFO (4636) or by calling 911, mentioning file LVL 220813-055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.