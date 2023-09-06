• Beaconsfield STAND-UP
The STAND-UP program aims to improve balance in people aged 65 and over who live at home and who are afraid of falling or have fallen in the past year. This program is offered by a trained and qualified health professional, in collaboration with the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.
Mondays at 1:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m., from September 11 to December 8 at the Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Interested? Pre-registration required to determine eligibility. https://beaconsfieldenligne.ca/IC3Prod/#/U2010
New tree species availableDo you have a tree to replace after a felling, or would you like to contribute to your neighborhood’s canopy by adding a tree to your property? It’s not too late to take advantage of our tree planting subsidy! Many new species have now been made available for order! With the expertise of the non-profit organization GRAME, we are making the purchasing and planting process easier than ever by offering a competitively priced turnkey service which includes: A tree of your choice among the species available; Delivery and planting with mulch and nutrients; Tips for taking care of your tree A one-year warranty. After selecting your tree location and species, all that’s left for you to do is care for your tree following the planting by GRAME. The program will only run until the end of September, so make sure to order your tree now!
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) DayWould you like to take part in an event to raise awareness and take action against PKD? Join the Montreal Walk 2023 to End PKD on September 17 at Centennial Park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is one of the most common potentially fatal genetic diseases. It affects around 1 in 400 to 1 in 1,000 people, and is passed on from generation to generation. A few ADPKD patients will require a transplant in their lifetime, but treatment is available for others. Many ADPKD patients can live with the disease symptom-free for many years before requiring further medical care. Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD) is a relatively rare genetic disorder affecting around 1 in 25,000 people, with a high mortality rate in the first month of life. Most children with ARPKD will require a transplant at an early age, between 4 and 10 years old.
• Dorval ACUP CallAre you a professional who works in architecture, urban planning, land development, or construction?
The Advisory Committee on Urban Planning (ACUP) studies and submits recommendations to the municipal council on all requests relating to architecture, urban planning, and land development and is looking for passionate and enthusiastic residents who wish to get involved. Composed of nine members, the ACUP includes: two members who are also municipal council members and who act as president and alternate president and seven members who are Dorval residents. The duration of the members’ mandate is for two years, with the possibility of renewal. Members participate in monthly meetings (approximately two hours each) in the evening. Participation is remunerated. Residents who are interested must reside on the territory of Dorval and have knowledge in the fields of urban planning, engineering, development, architecture, or heritage OR have already actively participated in Dorval’s economic, cultural, scientific, community or educational sector. Particular attention will be paid to applications from socio-demographic groups that are under-represented within the ACUP. They must also: Have a good knowledge of the territory; Be bilingual (French and English); Be available in the evening to participate in monthly meetings; Have access to a computer and an email address, since all documents will be submitted electronically. Send your application, entitled “Application – Advisory Committee on Urban Planning of the City of Dorval”, along with your resume, to candidature-ccu@ville.dorval.qc.ca. Deadline: September 30, 2023
• Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève Hazardous household waste collectionDo you need to get rid of old cans of paint, light bulbs or used oil? Start clenaign up now and prepping your items to safely dispose of hazardous household waste (HHW) on Saturday, September 30 from 9 am to 5 pm at Centre socioculturel de L’Île-Bizard, 490 Montée de l’Église. These collections are temporary drop-off sites for batteries, gas cans, car batteries, certain cleaning products, pool chemicals, etc. See a list of accepted products and rules for collections at https://montreal.ca/en/how-to/get-details-hazardous-household-waste-travelling-collection
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Welcome baby boxAre you expecting a baby? Starting January 1, 2024, you can receive a welcome kit containing useful items for children under age 1 and their parents. The box holds a dozen educational, useful, locally made items for newborns, including a blanket and a bib and is decorated with illustrations representing the city’s coat of arms. It makes a great storage or keepsake box. Parents of all newborns can receive this welcome kit, whatever their immigration status may be. To get a box, you must live in a Montreal borough, have a baby born on or after January 1, 2024, and be the child’s parent or legal guardian. Starting January 1, just visit one the borough’s library within 12 months of the child’s birth to get your kit.
• Pointe Claire Voila!Did you know it’s quicker and easier to make a request with Voila! Signalement application? Whether you want to report a pothole, a broken streetlamp, cleanliness, garbage or even get a LUDIK number, Voila! Signalement lets you submit a request and follow up on it. The application has recently been updated, and it’s now easier to make a request from among all the choices offered. Find out more about at https://bit.ly/3bmF7LG
• Senneville Septic tank pumping programThis summer the municipality issued a call for public tenders for the septic tank pumping contract. Services de Rebuts Soulanges Inc. has been mandated to carry out the work throughout the territory.
Work will take place in September, Monday to Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Residents will receive a written notice informing them of the week during which their septic tank will be emptied.
IMPORTANT : It is important for homeowners to ensure that their septic tank is accessible. Although there is no charge for the emptying, there may be additional costs if the contractor is unable to access the septic tank. For more information, call 514-457-6020
• Vaudreuil-Dorion Smart collection
Delivery of the 240-litre brown bins takes place this month. These larger bins, equipped with electronic chips and individually assigned to a specific address, will be the only ones to be processed from this point on during the collection operation for organic materials. Citizens who choose to do so will be able to keep their small bin for a different use (storage for gardening equipment or de-icing salt, for example). Remember that green waste (leaves, yard waste, etc.) can now be placed in the brown bin. Please note that the City will continue to maintain a bi-weekly schedule for the collection of fall leaves and green waste until November 30th, 2023. By assigning each bin to an address through an electronic chip, trucks equipped with a reading system will be able to record which containers are processed during each collection and transmit the data to the City, which will then have the ability to better manage and monitor its inventory and process. Smart collection will also change how costs are passed on to citizens in the tax bill: Instead of dividing costs equally among all households, it will be possible to charge a household according to the actual use it makes of the collection service. The new pricing, scheduled to begin in 2026, will be based on the actual data, i.e. the number of times throughout the year a bin is processed during collection, encouraging residents to practice sorting and waste reduction. For information visit https://www.ville.vaudreuil-dorion.qc.ca/en/environment/waste-and-recycling/smart-collection or contact the Environment Department at 450 455-3371 or emailing environnement@ville.vaudreuil-dorion.qc.ca. Information sessions will be offered on Tuesday, October 24th, at 6:30 p.m. (in French) and Wednesday, November 1st, at 6:30 p.m. (in English) at the Centre multisports André-Chagnon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.