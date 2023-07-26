Around Towns West Island

• Beaconsfield Championship Grant
The City of Beaconsfield will give financial support to young resident athletes who have won the privilege of competing in a National or International Championship. The purpose of the grant policy is to establish the basic principles and participation criteria by which Beaconsfield athletes participating in National or International Championships are recognized financially. A request for financial support to attend a National or International Championship is available at the Culture and Leisure Department and must be presented to the Director of Culture and Leisure with complete information. Among the qualifications, athletes must be Beaconsfield residents, age 17 or under or, age 25 and under and a full-time student. For more information, call 514-428-4520 or email loisirs@beaconsfield.ca
Park PartyLooking to get out of the house with the kids? Come by our Park Party! Bring a picnic, your reusable water bottle, and your energy. Join us on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of fun at Briarwood Park, (50 Willowbrook.) Check out the other park parties happening this summer across Beaconsfield, along with our other events at beaconsfield.ca.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Theatre WorkshopOn Friday, July 28, the Geordie Theatre is offering a Shakespeare-Before-the-Show workshop for youth to experience the joys of theatre in the beauty of the Dollard-des-Ormeaux library garden! “In this 2-hour introductory workshop, youth will get a taste of how much fun it can be to explore and perform Shakespeare.” The workshop happens before the performance of Repercussion Theatre’s Cymbeline.
- Parents must remain in the library during all activities. In case of rain, the activity will take place in the Discovery Center. Registration at https://webopac.ddo.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?p=&v=1285ed7c-18fb-4804-9df5-23d5cec6f135#contentitem=46d7cef0-18e3-4110-aea6-e3ca847531d7%5E1
Electric chargersConsidering the purchase of an electric or hybrid vehicle? You may want to learn more about this subsidy program, which allows you to recover up to 25% of the cost of purchasing and installing your residential electric charging station (up to a maximum of $150). Details and the application form are available at ville.ddo.gc.ca.
Fuel burning appliancesWorried about black carbon emissions from your wood burning appliance but still enjoy your fireplace? This subsidy program provides a 50% reimbursement of the purchase and installation costs of an electric or gas appliance when it replaces your wood-burning appliance (up to a maximum of $1,000). Details and the application form are available at ville.ddo.gc.ca.
• Dorval First Citizen resource fairSunday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., save the date. The city is announcing a full day event as part of International Seniors Day. The First Citizen Resource Fair is back this year, its mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among seniors, as well as offer visitors the opportunity to collect a wide range of educational information to promote healthy aging and embrace the “golden years.” Seniors, caregivers, children, and grandchildren are invited to come and have a look! Come and meet a number of exhibitors from a wide variety of public, community, and private sectors, all with the objective of encouraging our seniors’ well-being. Through the visit of the various kiosks, you will be able to collect important information on leisure activities offered to the 55+ population, on financial services, health care for seniors, residences and much more. Special Conferences: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Passionate and talented journalist Jocelyne Cazin. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Clinical Research Professional Sherezad Abadi Perez discussing strategies to keep the brain “fit” and active. Admission is free and conference seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. “Don’t miss the chance to participate in this great event and celebrate International Seniors Day in style with us!” At the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre, 1335 Lakeshore.
• Kirkland Bicycle PathThe Kirkland bike path is a 5 km trail built in the Hydro-Quebec corridor, north of Highway 40. The bike path which crosses the town from East to West, is lined with many wooded areas contributing to a more enjoyable ride and a better quality of life. The bike paths are fully paved and easy to access, allowing you to safely walk, bike or roller blade. Other bike lanes also intersect at various points in the town making it easier for you to go around. For those more adventurous who enjoy taking longer rides, remember that you can join the Dollard-des-Ormeaux bike path from the East-side of town, which in turn connects you to other bike paths in the West-Island.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro PollinatorsInsects are essential to pollination, to maintaining the ecosystems around us and to life. On Sunday, July 30 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques, “come and discover the vital importance of these little creatures that allow beautiful flowers to open and fill our trees and gardens with vegetables and various fruits!” Free for all participants, paid parking.
Hiking workshop (in French)Are you making the best of the great outdoors? Come for a free workshop on good hiking practices and pick up some tips and tricks for urban walkers. The Rando-Québec team will help you discover how to plan your expeditions and learn how to identify useful equipment and information to ensure fun and safety on foot. Ideal for beginners wishing to have all the tools to prepare. Please arrive 10 minutes before the start of the workshop. Free for all participants, paid parking. Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 3 pm — 4:30 pm at Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques, (20099 Gouin O.) Save your spot and register at https://reservotron.com/parcs-nature-montreal/activities/4806?locale=en
• Pointe-Claire Water coloursExplore the basics of watercolour and the joy of plein air painting in beautiful Stewart Park with Valerie McKee. Simple brushstrokes can create wonderful vignettes on paper. A good introduction to the marvels of watercolour. For free, for all levels, on August 7, 2023 At 6:00 pm at Stewart Hall Cultural Centre – Terrasse. (Mainly in English) Register at https://ludik.pointe-claire.ca/LudikIC2Prod_EnLigne/Pages/Anonyme/Resultat/Page.en.aspx?m=1
Capoeira BrasileiraCapoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art. It differs from other martial arts by its playful and often acrobatic side. Accompanied by percussionists, come and admire the performances by the capoeiristas from the Brazilian Martial Arts and Cultural Centre of Montreal. 6:30 p.m. at Edgewater Park. Free admission. Mestre Peninha and his team
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Sustainability FundDid you know that Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has a Sustainability Fund? It was created as a way to generate opportunities for residents, organizations and businesses in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and for local schools in order to implement sustainable projects in line with the sustainability development plan “Moving Towards Sustainability” available here. The goal is to develop community initiatives and allow the City to improve its sustainability while implementing the “Moving Towards Sustainability” plan.
An amount of $5000 is available per year, to be used for sustainable projects, with a maximum of $2500/project. Residents, businesses, schools and organizations can apply for the funding to implement sustainable projects on the territory of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The Environment Committee receives and reviews projects and the City Council approves selected projects and funding. For information visit https://www.ville.sainte-anne-de-bellevue.qc.ca/en/163/-moving-towards-sustainability-fund
