Around Towns - West lsland

Did you know? Public transportation will be free for those aged 65+ as of July 1! Trips will be free for customers aged 65 and over who are residents of the agglomeration of Montreal; live in Zone A (agglomeration of Montréal) travel by bus, metro, commuter train, REM (once it is in service) or paratransit. In addition, the STM is organizing a tour for the 65+ gratuity in Beaconsfield, during which residents could obtain the Free 65+ fare and the OPUS card if necessary. The event will take place at the Recreation Centre, 1974 City Lane, on Monday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Collection Delays“For reasons beyond our control, delays are expected in the coming weeks in the collection of household waste and organic materials,” says a city statement. “Although every effort is being made to hire and train employees working for our service provider (Enviro-Connections), a shortage of manpower is unfortunately affecting them, as well as the industry as a whole.” If the collection has not been made on the scheduled day and it is after 6:00 p.m., the city asks that you leave your garbage bags or brown bin at the curb. The contractor will complete the collection the following morning starting at 7:00 a.m.
Collection days that may be affected by delays: Monday and Thursday: Garbage collection for schools, daycares, condominiums, apartments. Monday: Organic material collection for single-family homes. Tuesday: Garbage collection for single family homes. This notice remains in effect until further notice.
• Dorval STM TourAs of July 1, residents of the agglomeration of Montreal age 65 and over will be able to travel, thanks to the new Free 65+ pass, free of charge within Zone A (agglomeration of Montréal) by bus, metro, commuter train, REM (once it is in service), or by paratransit. “The City of Dorval is proud to support this initiative, which will allow many people to travel more freely and easily, and which encourages the use of a means of transport that helps make our cities greener.” As part of this approach, the City will host “The Free 65+Tour” organized by the STM, on June 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 chemin du Bord-du-Lac—Lakeshore). On site, STM-authorized agents will offer residents, age 65 and over, the production of a photo OPUS card and/or the loading of the Free 65+, All Modes A fare onto a photo OPUS card. Please note that cash will be the only accepted payment method during this tour. The cost of the card is $15. Bring for the Free 65+ tour: Your photo OPUS card, a valid proof of residency. Apart from a driver’s license, the proof must be less than one year old. Your original STM photo OPUS card application form, on paper and duly completed. Details and form at: www.stm.info/en/free65
Survey
In the interest of better serving its citizens and to address the new realities, trends, and standards of a constantly evolving population, the City of Dorval has decided that it is time to adapt its entire leisure installations on its territory. As part of the development of its Master Plan for Parks and Leisure and Culture Facilities, the City is inviting the Dorval population to fill out an online survey, from June 19 to July 17, in order to draw up an overall portrait of users on its territory. What are the challenges facing our citizens regarding parks and leisure/cultural facilities? Does the available equipment meet their needs and expectations? The survey results will allow the City to better understand the citizens’ preoccupations and vision, thus helping to guide the public consultations that will be organized this fall. The survey link will be available as of June 19, at 8:30 a.m. One participation per resident.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Book SaleGet ready to stock up on books and movies of all kinds on June, Saturday 10, and Sunday 11 when the Pierrefonds Library will be parting with some of its collections to make room for new items, at the occasion of its annual book sale. On Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre, 13850 Boulevard Gouin Ouest. “We are happy to announce the holding of this popular event in our community! The range of books on offer will be so varied that everyone will have the opportunity to find something new, whether it be novels, comics, children’s books, documentaries, encyclopedias and dictionaries, or even films in DVD or Blu-ray format. Thousands of documents, all in good condition, will be offered for sale at less than five dollars.” Most of the collections are in French or English, but you can also discover a few gems in Spanish, Mandarin, Russian, and other languages. Adult books, CD, DVD : $1; Kids books: $0,50; Journals and magazines: $0,25; Dictionaries and art books: $5; Cash, Interac and credit card payments will be accepted. Don’t forget to bring your reusable bags.
Guided walkA guided walk of Parc-nature du Bois-de-Liesse for seniors (In French) takes place Sunday, June 11, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Come and discover or rediscover the pleasure of walking in nature in good company! You will have the opportunity to learn more about the surrounding fauna and flora. Free for all, parking required. This walk is reserved for participants 65 years and older.
Meeting point: 3555 Rue Douglas-B.-Floreani, Montréal, QC H8Y 1T4
Register at https://reservotron.com/guepe?c=193929&locale=en
• Pointe-Claire New website provision“In accordance with Bill 96 Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec and the new provisions of the Charter of the French language and its by-laws,” the City of Pointe-Claire, which has the status of bilingual city, must, as of June 1, add a permanent banner to the English home page of the website and a comment in the footer on all pages of the English version of its website.
As stipulated in the new provisions of the law, organizations in Québec, and predominantly public administrations, including cities, must address the public in French. As a bilingual City, Pointe-Claire is identified on the list of exceptions with the Gouvernement du Québec. We can continue communicating in the two languages, French and English. To be able to do this, we have certain legal obligations, such as posting about this exception on the English pages of our website. Starting on June 1, English-speaking website visitors will find a new permanent banner on the site’s homepage with the following text: “This content is intended for the public covered by the exceptions of the Charter of the French language and its regulations. If you read on, you confirm that you fall within one of these exceptions.” A comment will also be added to the footers of the English version of the website: “Who can view this page?”, which also leads to the exceptions page on the Gouvernement du Québec website. For further information on Bill 96 Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec and the new provisions of the Charter of the French language, please contact the Gouvernement du Québec: quebec.ca
RunwayThe Montreal-Trudeau International Airport’s runway 10-28, which has been out of service since the end of May 2018, will be decommissioned and turned into a permanent taxiway. This new taxiway will provide access to boarding gates, among other advantages. Before moving forward with this transition, the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) is carrying out an online consultation to both inform nearby residents of this new runway alteration, as well as collect suggestions and comments from the public regarding this new taxiway. The belief is that those living near the airport should not experience any changes, as the runway has not been in use for several years. For more information regarding this runway modification, and to participate in the public consultation, visit https://www.admtl.com/en/consultation10-28. The online consultation will be available until July 3.
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Outdoor poolThe municipal pool will be open starting Saturday June 17. The pool and wading pool are open to residents free of charge with proof of residency. Please note that there are no recreational cards available at this time. No reservation required.
Fees for non-residents: 3 to 17 years old : $3; 18 to 55 years old : $5; Seniors 55+ : $3; Groups (schools, daycare, etc.) : $2.50 Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by an adult or a responsible guardian. Wading pool: The wading pool is for children 0-8 years old only. They must be accompanied by an adult or a responsible guardian. Pool opening : June 17, 2023 (reduced hours from June 17 to June 25, and from August 19 to September 4, 2023) Closing of the pool : September 4, 2023
For a complete schedule visit https://www.ville.sainte-anne-de-bellevue.qc.ca/en/161/outdoor-municipal-pool
