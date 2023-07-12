Around Towns - west island

• Beaconsfield Open-Air Death Café
On Monday, July 17 at 6:45 p.m., join Rebecca Vigeant in the Library Garden for a directed group discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. (Please note this is not a grief support group or counselling session.) Drop-in, bilingual, at the Library Garden, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd.
Summer heatWith high temperatures and current power outages, you may be looking for a way to escape the heat and cool off! Luckily, Beaconsfield and the surrounding areas have a few locations available to you.
The Library and Recreation Centre are open to the public and offer air conditioning and wifi.
You may also consult this map of air-conditioned public places and refreshment points: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/27a280c3931b4cc2a03517f38bde0224?org=CSC
• Dollard-des-OrmeauxAs part of the revision process of the Urban Planning Programme and Planning By-Laws, the City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux would like to keep the population informed and encourage collective reflection by organizing a series of activities to discuss development issues and transformations happening in our neighbourhoods and living environments. It is an opportunity for the citizens to share their ideas, their knowledge of their neighbourhood and to help improve future projects. To ensure transparency and success of the participatory process, a monitoring committee will be formed, composed of a small number of interested citizens, whose mission will be to: oversee functioning of the participatory process; advise the administration on best practices in consultation and information sharing activities; ensure a context conducive to exchanges and collaboration between stakeholders.
The length of the mandate for committee members will be of a maximum of one year, starting towards the end of August 2023, until the adoption of the preliminary draft of the Urban Planning Programme and principal by-laws (Zoning and Subdivision). Approximately five committee meetings will be held from Fall 2023 to Spring 2024 at the Civic Centre. Participation is on a voluntary basis.
Committee members will be selected according to the following criteria: Personal experience in citizen participation and consultation, and interest in community involvement; understanding the status of the City within the Greater Montreal Metropolitan area and its resulting role and responsibilities in terms of land use planning and the environment. If you are interested in being part of this committee, send your notice of interest by email to consultation@ddo.qc.ca before July 26th, 2023, including name and contact information, as well as a brief message explaining your motivation to participate. The committee will be formed to be as representative as possible of the sociodemographic diversity of our population.
• Dorval Driver in life-threatening condition after Dorval crashA man is fighting for his life after a horrendous accident in Dorval Thursday morning.
The 40-year-old driver, who was alone in his car, was travelling south on Arthur-Fecteau street near Cardinal – right by Trudeau Airport around 6 a.m. July 6. 911 calls came in soon after.
Witnesses reported seeing the car hit the curb, then rolling before hitting the wall.
Police and witnesses say the car was travelling at a high speed. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.
The man was conscious as he was being transferred to the hospital, but police say his injuries are life-threatening.
Biblio-GoBiblio-Go is back at the Surrey Aquatic Centre every Wednesday in July, at 9:30 a.m. This summer, to better serve citizens of Dorval North, the Library and culture team will be travelling to the Surrey Aquatic Centre on Wednesdays with a selection of documents to borrow (for all ages) and some activities to entertain the kids:
July 12: Craft; July 19: Read to a canine reading buddy; July 26: Alphabet bingo.
Look for the Biblio-Go banner under the tent! In the event of poor weather, the service will be cancelled.
• Kirkland Evening ShowsCome and enjoy the magic of outdoor performances. Don’t miss out on the most entertaining activities: film screenings, concerts by the Kirkland Harmony, and a classic theatre play. Don’t forget your garden chair and your popcorn! Reserve your place online. Registration to cultural activities will allow the Recreation Department to advise you in case of a cancellation or schedule changes.
Outdoor Movies begin after sunset. In case of rain, movies will be screened in the park’s chalet.
July 12 at 8:30 p.m.: DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS (in English) Meades Park
August 9 at 8:30 p.m. ASTERIX & OBELIX : THE MIDDLE KINGDOM (in French) Holleuffer Park
July 19 at 7 p.m. Shakespeare in the Park (In case of rain, the play will be presented at the Sports Complex.) CYMBELINE (in English) Ecclestone Park
Outdoor Concerts: Various artists invite you to feel the music resonate in five different parks this summer. Don’t forget your lawn chairs! In case of bad weather, the concerts will be canceled.
July 26 — 7 pm at Holleuffer Park — Josh Adams (Guitar and singing)
August 2 — 7 pm at Bénévoles Park — Glenn Miller and Keith Ford (Percussion, guitar and singing)
August 16 — 7 pm at Lantier House — Ambiance Prestige (Saxophone duo and jazz piano)
August 23 — 7 pm at Canvin Park — Amazing Todsky (Magic show)
Arts & Music in the Park: Join us for these special evenings to appreciate the talent of the members of the Kirkland Artists’ Association live, accompanied by the sounds of the soothing symphony of the Kirkland Concert Band. July 23, from 6 to 8 pm Harris Park; August 6, from 6 to 8 pm Meades Park.
• Pierrefonds-RoxboroThe borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has received an application from a developer for a specific construction project at 10450 to 10458 boulevard Gouin Ouest (former National Bank) at the intersection of 4e Avenue Sud. The project received proposes the demolition of the existing vacant building and construction of a 5-storey residential building of 23 units. It is in the context of submitting an application under the Specific Construction, Alteration or Occupancy Proposals for an immovable By-law (SCAOPI) that you are invited to comment on various project themes. You can consult the documents and images inserted in the proposals to give you an overview. This consultation includes: The site and proposed use; the building; integrating the project into its environment; outdoor facilities. The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has set up an online consultation platform promoting citizen expression to help us to better understand the opinions of citizens on various topics. “Welcome to this space for constructive real-time exchanges! Because your opinion matters!” https://pierrefonds-roxboro.cocoriko.org/?lng=en-CA
• Pointe-Claire Traffic Interruption
The City of Pointe-Claire has announced that Hydro-Québec will be causing some obstruction on Saint-Jean Boulevard until July 17, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., between Sedgefield Avenue and Hymus Boulevard. The various phases of the work will result in the closure of various lanes on Saint-Jean Boulevard: Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13, the southbound left lane of Saint-Jean Boulevard near Gendron Avenue will be closed; from July 14 to July 17, the northbound right lane of boulevard Saint-Jean between Sedgefield Avenue and Hymus Boulevard will be closed.
Road SafetyIn 2022, over 23,000 car accidents occurred in Quebec, 1,405 of which resulted in serious injury or death, according to recent statistics by the SAAQ. To spread awareness for the importance of road safety, the City of Pointe-Claire is re-introducing the “Road safety, I do my part!” campaign which raises awareness for the importance of sharing the road and the right actions to take while driving, biking or on foot. Throughout the summer, various sensitization messages will be broadcast on the City’s electronic billboards and shared on social media. “The purpose of the campaign is to highlight the various actions and behaviours our residents can take in an effort to lower the risk of road accidents” says the city. The campaign will be entirely digital in an effort to remain environmentally friendly. “Road safety affects all of us, whether you are behind the wheel or on foot. As a community, we must strive to be vigilant, safe and respect the rules of the road.” https://www.pointe-claire.ca/en/2023-road-safety-campaign/
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue What Bird?“The city of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is now a Nature Canada certified bird friendly town which means we have adopted policies and undertaken actions to make our town friendly to wild birds. As part of this commitment, we must choose a town bird and in the process, we must engage our citizens in choosing that wild bird.” This is the next series where the city will present 6 more different candidate species and ask citizens to vote for one out of these 6. At the end of the process the committee will meet to study the results either choose one species from the finalists in the vote tallies or have another vote with just the finalists to see which bird wins. Choose the town’s emblematic bird by filling in the questionnaire. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQ731nUOYcQ56o0jEACgiUwPU3JtNUZan2ftjio5sQlSkWlg/viewform
