Around Towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Bylaws
Three new bylaw modifications are coming into force – BEAC-045-17, BEAC-046-6, BEAC-070-4. By-law BEAC-045-17 modifies By-law BEAC-045 on permits and certificates in order to request a report signed by a professional within the meaning of section 31.42 of the Environment Quality Act when submitting an application for a construction or subdivision permit and to make connections to water, storm and sanitary sewer lines subject to obtaining a certificate of authorization. By-law BEAC-046-6 modifies Construction By-law BEAC-046 regarding solid fuel appliances and prescribes the connection of new principal building to water, storm and sanitary sewer main. By-law BEAC-070-4 modifies By-law BEAC-070 on the use of drinking water relating to provisions regarding new landscaping. Download the bylaws at https://beaconsfield.us12.list-manage.com/track/click?u=8da0721148ee682f99e6eb03c&id=f124e6348c&e=b5def8b516
Water meters: Water meter reading has begun and will run until the end of September. During this period, a representative of Compteurs Lecomte will take the annual reading of your meter. This is usually done from outside your home. If an indoor inspection is required, residents will be informed with a door hanger of the procedure to follow in order to do the water meter reading directly through the company’s website.
Happy Hours: Join us for Happy Hour by the Water! In addition to the music, there will be entertainers, dancing, food trucks and a mobile bar. Don’t forget your lawn chair! Come for 80s NIGHT, Thursday, July 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Centennial, 288 Beaconsfield Blvd. Starting at 5 p.m.: Entertainment and food tucks, Zumba Fonda with Mélanie Dupuis; at 6 p.m.: Back to the Future: Let’s Dance to the Hits of the 80s with Marc Mitchell; and at 7 p.m.: Show: Blaze of Glory Bon Jovi tribute band.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux:
A first meeting was held on June 27 at Dollard-des-Ormeaux City Hall between Hydro-Québec representatives, Mayor Alex Bottausci and City Manager Jack Benzaquen to follow up on issues raised by residents regarding recurring power outages on the territory. “During the meeting, several topics were discussed. The first was a post-mortem of last April’s ice storm. An overview of what went wrong and what action needs to be taken by Hydro-Québec moving forward was outlined.” Bottausci and Benzaquen then addressed the issue of invasive trees, asking for a clear plan of action for the cutting and trimming of 30-50 year-old trees near hydro poles and wires, which compromise the supply of electricity to residents. In addition, the issues of homes experiencing frequent power outages over the years, as well as homes experiencing power outages since the ice storm, were discussed. “The Hydro-Québec representatives received a list of these areas, with full details. They undertook to take concrete steps to resolve this persistent problem.” Finally, Hydro-Québec committed to replacing certain infrastructures, to trim and cut trees, and to resolve these problems within a reasonable timeframe. “You will be receiving more updates on this matter shortly!”
Time to renew your dogs identification tag? Municipal by-law R-2007-032 requires that every dog owner in the city register their dog and obtain an identification tag. “This not only prevents your lost dog from being turned in to a shelter, but also helps us return them to you faster! If your dog is already registered, you will automatically receive the renewal form by mail in July. If you have recently adopted a new dog or forgot to renew your dog’s registration last year, you can fill out the online form under the Online Services/Dog and Cat Licenses section of our website at ville.ddo.qc.ca to obtain a tag.” Annual fee: $25 per dog. For more information, call 514-684-1010.
• Kirkland
Message Display Request: The Town has two electronic billboards located on Saint-Charles Boulevard, north and south of A-40, and permits the display of public interest messages for Kirkland residents by sports, cultural, community and non-profit organizations. The message is created by the Communications Department according to the information received by the organization. The Town reserves itself the right to modify, refuse or postpone a message, or discontinue its display. Moreover, The Town determines the priority order of the messages to be displayed, and municipal messages always have precedence over any other message. A message is usually displayed for ten (10) consecutive days before the event or according to display availability. The Town is not responsible for any erroneous message made with information provided by the organization requesting the message display. To submit a request for the electronic billboards, please fill out the form (available in French only) at https://www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/culture-et-loisirs/panneaux-electroniques/demande-d-affichage
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro:
Yoga on a paddle board (In French): Come and have fun, improve your balance and skills and get the benefits of this discipline during this initiation session. “All the muscles of your whole body are solicited and deep relaxation is guaranteed!
On Saturday, July 22, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques beach, 21115 Boulevard Gouin Ouest register at https://reservotron.com/parcs-nature-montreal/activities/4246?locale=en Free for all participants, parking fee. For participants 16 years and older.
ConcertCatch Ritual with Roberto López on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00 pm at Parc Grier, 17760 Rue Meloche.
The Montreal guitar player and composer of Colombian origin takes us into his highly original musical world, amplified by tropical street sounds and an infectious collection of modern tropical dance-floor fillers. Since 2005, he has been releasing albums, garnering numerous nominations, in addition to being chosen Révélation de Radio-Canada in 2010. “Afro-Colombian (porro and cumbia) and Afro-Cuban (guajira, son and descarga) rhythms meet bass lines reminiscent of Motown, rubbing shoulders with jazz and fuzzed psychedelic Latin guitars. The recipe is complex, but the result is simple: eye-catching, tropical, and modern pieces that will certainly make the crowds dance, a ritual to which Roberto has familiarized us since his debut.” Free
• Pointe-Claire
Circus: On July 27, L’escale cirque comes to Valois Park, 40 Av. de la Baie de Valois.
“After a long journey at sea, the captain and his crew will be stopping over in Pointe-Claire, where they will entertain audiences with rhythmic, upbeat performances. An impressive family circus: a captain, his deckhand and their two talented shipmates will present juggling acts and aerial silk acrobatics. Fun for all!” Free admission. Picnic and family show. 6 to 6:40 p.m. (performance) 6:40 to 7:40 p.m. (workshop)
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
Municipal Patrol: The municipal patrol of the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue monitors the territory in order to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and the safety of citizens by carrying out a preventive watch.
On the road seven days a week, it also takes care of all requests received outside the opening hours of municipal services through the central (West Island Communication Centre). The patrol also promotes safety during special events and can assist the SPVM by playing a complementary role in crime prevention. Contact the Patrol to report any situation that violates a municipal by-law or for a need for assistance from the municipal patrol or any other questions. Call 514-457-1001 at any time. For an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
