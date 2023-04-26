• Beaconsfield Activity disruptions
The city is warning citizens that activities are disrupted due to ice storm cleanup and long delays are to be expected. “Due to the large amount of manpower required to clean up after this month’s ice storm, we are experiencing delays in certain springtime activities and services,” says a statement. For example, the city normally has two teams active for branch collection in May and June. “Since April 11, we have systematically introduced and increased the number of teams on the ground, as well as hired subcontractors to assist our crews.” There are currently five teams on the ground working from Monday to Saturday, with more joining in the coming days.
ParksBeaconsfield parks have more than 300 damaged trees, and while wooded areas of the parks have been secured, the city is currently working on clearing the areas, hiring contractors to clean up the parks, remove branches, and prune and cut down certain trees. Playgrounds have all been cleaned and secured. The city’s original objective of opening all tennis courts by May 1 has been pushed to May 15.
As for trees in the streets and rights-of-way, the ice storm affected over 200 trees on the rights-of-way. The trees have been inspected and secured. Pruning work will be done in the next few months.
Road workContractors are currently in the process of repainting the street lines. Crews are also on the ground cleaning the street with mechanical brushes. Please drive with caution at all times and be aware of vehicles and crews performing road work.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux CompostThe city is offering residents two free bags of compost per household with the help of the Fairview Centennial Scouts. Residents should come on Saturday, May 6 from 9am to 12pm to the Civic Centre parking lot facing Lake Road. Proof of residency required on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.
Youth Volunteers
On April 29, from 10am to 2pm, Table de Quartier Sud in collaboration with the Table de Quartier du Nord will be hosting a Youth volunteer fair at Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s Civic Center. If you are between the ages of 12 and 17 and looking for volunteer opportunities, this is the event for you! Many organizations will be present, such as Volunteer West Island, Big Brothers Big Sisters and YMCA. It will be a chance to meet these organizations, learn about opportunities for youth and the many benefits of volunteering. The event will also include CV workshops, special door prizes, refreshments and snacks.
For more information, contact Roxana Stoleru at rstoleru@tqsoi.org.
• Dorval Tree guidelinesRequests related to trees are plentiful at this time of the year but following the recent ice storm, the city of Dorval is receiving an even greater number of calls and is reminding them of certain guidelines to respect. Instinctively, many citizens tend to consult Urban Planning for requests concerning trees (felling, pruning, inspection, etc.). However, the appropriate action is to contact the Public Works Department through the City’s Green Line, at 514 633-4018 or at green-line@ville.dorval.qc.ca.
The city reminds residents it is mandatory to obtain a permit before undertaking felling work on a tree. This permit can be obtained by contacting the Green Line. The experts hired by the municipality are trained to offer guidance through the best actions to take following an ice storm or other type of event.
It is also mandatory to replace felled trees on the Dorval territory. To help on that front, the city offers the opportunity to purchase a replacement tree at low cost, thanks to the “Ensemble, on verdit!” program, which will begin in the coming weeks. Full details at www.ensembleonverdit.org. Note that due to the significant damage on a number of trees over the past few weeks, it is currently no longer required to have a pruning permit to undertake repair work on trees that have been affected by the ice storm. This directive is in effect until further notice.
• Kirkland PermitsIf you are planning to do renovations of any kind this spring or summer, be sure to check beforehand whether you need a construction permit or a certificate of authorization. Permit requests can be submitted in person at the Town Hall during regular business hours or online, using the Request Online System. All required documents to be attached must be scanned as photos of the documents will not be accepted. The page “By-Laws applicable around the house” https://www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/services-to-citizens/permits-and-certificates/map_interactive allows residents to visualize and easily access information those items and issues subject to permits. For questions concerning permits, contact the Urban Planning Department by email at urbanisme@ville.kirkland.qc.ca or by phone at 514 694-4100 during regular business hours.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro T-ShirtsResidents 10 and older are invited to make their own cool and original graphic t-shirt at the Pierrefonds Makerspace, (13555 boul. Pierrefonds.) on Tuesday, May 2 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm. All you have to do is create a graphic design, print it with the vinyl cutter and apply it to a t-shirt with the heat press machine. Of course, this will all be done with the help and instructions of the Pierrefonds Makerspace team. “A white t-shirt is provided to all participants. You can also bring your own piece of clothing to be pimped.” Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdahRvQvIRwPyQPHO9pv9ayp-Dxho6c2G298ty_zURrSqxSlw/viewform
• Pointe-Claire Call for candidatesThe Pointe-Claire Aquatic Club and the city are seeking volunteer members of certain sub-committees of the Board of Directors to make a meaningful contribution in the years to come and continue the tradition of the recognized non-profit paramunicipal organization. Candidates with the following experience and availability are encouraged to apply: sports or sport management, either volunteering or professional; finance, accounting, business or marketing; educational, medical or paramedical fields; legal, communications or technical professions; or other relevant experience. Being a resident of Pointe-Claire is an asset. Interested candidates should include a resumé and indicate in their email an interest in being a volunteer for a sub-committee of the Club’s Board of Directors no later than May 12 to the attention of Culture, Sports, Leisure and Community Development Department at recreation@pointe-claire.ca.
Honouring volunteersThe city would like to extend its gratitude to all who volunteered over the last year for their continued dedication and hard work. Mayor Tim Thomas said he believes that the community’s volunteers are one of the essential elements that make Pointe-Claire unified and one of a kind: “The sheer volume of citizens who continue to volunteer their time and energy to their community is amazing, and I truly thank you for your involvement and dedication.” Pointe-Claire has over 3,000 volunteers involved in numerous municipal activities, associations and events, including over 30 members of the city’s Volunteer Rescue Unit (PCVRU) who braved last week’s freezing rainstorm to assist citizens in a time of need. If you too wish to become a volunteer or be more involved in the community call 514-630-1200 or email communications@pointe-claire.ca.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Blood driveHéma-Québec needs 7,000 new donors before summer to maintain its blood reserve at an optimal level, and the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is inviting donors to a blood drive under the honorary chairmanship of Mayor Paola Hawa. It will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 1:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m., at Centre Harpell, 60 St-Pierre Street. The goal of this event is to welcome 60 donors. Héma-Québec recommends that you make an appointment before coming to a blood drive. You can easily do it online at www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/trois-facons-simples.en.html or by calling us at 1-800-343-7264.
It is also recommended that you check your eligibility at https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca, under Donors > Blood > Who Can Donate? If you still have questions, contact Donor Services at 1 800 847-2525.
