Around the Towns

HampsteadSTEINBERG SAYS AUDIT WON’T BE MADE PUBLIC: As The Suburban recently reported, Councillor Jack Edery was authorized by town council “to initiate and head up an audit of the entire beautification file. To that end the town has engaged our regular external auditors. They are mandated to review the last three years of all beautification related spending, and to give us a report on what we need to do to ensure this area is managed properly going forward.” Recently, what Steinberg referred to as an obnoxious and possibly actionable e-mail prompted his wife Doris to remove herself from involvement in the town’s beautification efforts. At the Nov. 16 special council meeting, council was asked when the audit into beautification spending will be made public “The answer is never,” Steinberg replied. “The auditors made it very clear that the report is not to be made public. It’s confidential and for the use of the council and administration only.”
WELCOME TAX INCREASE: The town council, unusually including Mayor William Steinberg because of the bylaw’s significance, voted unanimously at a special council meeting for a draft bylaw to increase the “welcome tax” for new residents of higher value homes. “The laws about transfer duties were changed and they gave municipalities the ability to adjust the rates of transfer duties for higher value homes,” Steinberg explained. “There’s no changes for the lower value homes. In the top two categories, we have the ability to increase the rates. We have chosen to increase our rates to the same level as Montreal, Laval, Kirkland, I believe Town of Mount Royal, Montreal West — most municipalities on the island. We have now joined everybody else. The result will be an extra half a million dollars in tax revenue for the town, starting as soon as we have a second meeting” to pass the final version of the bylaw. “Let’s say, for 2021, we’re looking at considerable new revenue, which comes from buyers of new homes and allows us to keep tax rates for our current residents well under control.” At the beginning of the discussion, Councillor Leon Elfassy said he wanted to be on record as saying this “should have happened a long time ago.”
St. LaurentST.LAURENT, UQAM LAUDED FOR MUNICIPAL COMMUNICATIONS:The borough of St. Laurent and the Université du Québec à Montréal’s public relations department received the 2020 Award of Excellence from the Canadian Public Relations Society for their research project on municipal communications, the borough announced. The project, called “Communiquer autrement : recherche collaborative sur la communication municipale” (Communicating differently: collaborative research on municipal communication), won a gold award in the Best Research category.
“We placed our confidence and trust in UQAM and the Chaire de relations publiques et communication marketing to learn more about our residents and their perceptions of the communications tools that we make available to them—and all with a view to improving our practices,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “The findings of the research project were concrete and we have already put certain recommendations into practice, such as the adoption of a branding guide for a strong and consistent image.”
Bernard Motulsky, Chair of Public relations and marketing communications at UQAM, said the research project was “designed to communicate in a different way by creating a bridge between the municipality and the university” and that UQAM and the borough’s communictions division “were able to combine the scientific approach and theoretical knowledge of the researchers with the professionals’ practical experience and field knowledge in order to transform and improve the scope of municipal communications and, ultimately, make a difference in the residents’ lives.”
CULTURE ON FACEBOOK: The borough announced that the Facebook Culture Saint-Laurent page, facebook.com/culturesaintlaurent, “is becoming the favourite venue for shows and events, providing subscribers with a reliable and up-to-date source of information on the borough’s cultural programming. “Digital platforms are powerful means of transmitting information,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “With the challenges of the past year, making cultural content available and accessible is more important than ever. So I’m delighted that families, without having to travel, will be able to enjoy shows and events that help them learn and reach their full potential.”
Town of Mount RoyalROCKLAND TRAFFIC STUDY AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTS: The town announced that a “traffic study carried out by CIMA+ regarding the Rockland sector’s Special Urban Planning Program (PPU) is now available to residents for consultation.” While there are many recommendations, suggestions and ideas, “the Town of Mount Royal has not endorsed all of them. These proposals will require further evaluation and consideration. Citizens have until Nov. 30 to submit their comments on the subject.” A comment must be sent by e-mail to townclerk@town.mount-royal.qc.ca; or “ be dropped off in the Town Hall’s mailbox, at 90 Roosevelt Avenue, Mont-Royal for the attention of the Town Clerk.” The traffic study, in French only, can be seen at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dG-T5FuXTdxwHe17aaX5M9UKTmDIvF6I/view.
Côte St. LucMAYOR’S WINTER COVID ADVICE: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein recently called CSL residents not only to thank those who follow public health rules related to COVID-19, but to counsel resisting “the urge to bend the rules. “Please, don’t take unnecessary risks,” he said. “Also, if you or your nanny, caregiver or cleaning lady have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who tested positive, please get tested. And I urge everyone to install the COVID Alert app on their smartphone.” Brownstein also offered ways to “take care of your mental well-being, too. Please try to stay active and engaged as we approach the winter season. Go outside for walks. Talk to friends and family by phone. Pay attention to your feelings and talk about them with someone you trust. Speak with a friend and ask for help when you feel overwhelmed. If you’re a parent, be attentive to the feelings, emotions and reactions of your kids. Remember, your children experience events through your eyes. So if you need to, take a few minutes off—by yourself—to calm down. And don’t forget to take good care of yourself, too. Treat yourself by listening to music or taking a warm bath. It will reduce your stress.”
CSL PROGRAMMING: Brownstein also reminded residents that many local organizations offer online programs, “like knitting or others. Or our 2 p.m. weekday telephone programming. Many programs are also online, including ones offered by CSL. So that means you will need some kind of computer, smartphone or tablet. If you have a smartphone or tablet and need assistance figuring out how to use it, our librarians can help. They can walk you through it over the phone. Call the library to book an appointment. The telephone number is 514-485-6900. We are also partnering with many organizations to create a directory of services to support the mental health and active lifestyle of individuals of all ages. Some of these services include online group therapy, discussion groups, video gaming, book clubs and more.”
Montreal WestMONTREAL WEST ARTISTS SHOWCASE: The town announced that regarding the year-round Montreal West Artists’ Showcase at town hall, “usually, residents are invited to a vernissage to meet and greet our talented local artists. Due to COVID-19 and new government guidelines, we invite you to discover this year’s pieces of art on our Artists’ Showcase webpage” at montreal-west.ca/en/recreation/culture/artist-showcase/. The town also informed local artists that for the 2020-2021 Artists’ Showcase, the theme for the winter display will be Great Outdoors, and the deadline for submission for the online edition is Feb. 7. The webpage includes a form for artists to fill out. “Pieces must be ready to hang with wire or frame. Pieces that do not require hanging must be ready for display.”
WestmountCOVID SNOW REMOVAL CHANGES: Mayor Christina Smith released a message to residents regarding snow removal for this winter. “While our staffing levels will be maintained, our crew will be divided into four teams and will be working different shifts in order to prevent overlap,” she wrote on the city’s website. “The goal is to minimize the chances that Public Works staff members become infected with COVID-19. We also aim to maintain our snow removal goals, which is to clear and load snowfalls from major snowstorms, within five days. To meet these objectives, we have made the difficult decision to allow some streets to be cleared at night. As is our practice, the first streets to be cleaned will be commercial sectors, schools and emergency routes, followed by the remaining residential streets. We appreciate that, at times, night clearing may be disruptive for residents. We ask for both your patience and understanding during the coming months.”
FOOD DRIVE 2020: The city announced that, as takes place every year, the Public Safety Department “collects food and money donations to support needy Westmount families during the holiday season.” Until Dec. 15, “a donation button will be available on the homepage of the City’s website to accept monetary funds. On Sunday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., officers and volunteers will be picking up non-perishable food donations from residents’ front porches. Residents can call 514 989-5367 to inform Public Safety that they would like to participate. On Monday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: an officer will be outside 5 saisons collecting non-perishable food donations as part of the Giving Tuesday campaign.” On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., an officer will be outside Metro on Victoria collecting non-perishable food donations. As well, “monetary/gift cards can be dropped off in the door mail slot of City Hall on the west side (parking lot entrance). Food donations can be dropped off at the Westmount Recreation Centre (WRC) to the attendant on the Academy Road side door Monday to Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”
Côte des Neiges-NDGNEW RECTOR AT ST. JOSEPH’S ORATORY: The Oratory, located on Queen Mary Road, installed Father Michael DeLaney, CSC, as Rector of Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal, “succeeding Father Claude Grou, CSC, who has held this position with fervour and dedication for the past 15 years.” A ceremony, with very limited attendance, was held this past Sunday and can be seen on the Oratory’s Facebook and YouTube channels. “The appointment process began several months ago and Father DeLaney, a member of the Congregation of Holy Cross, stood out as the clear choice,” stated Me Serge Benoît, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saint Joseph’s Oratory. “His many qualifications include his pastoral, administrative and international experience. He has all the qualities required to take on the sizeable challenge we wish to confer on him.”
