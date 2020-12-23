Around the Towns

St. LaurentFIRST ELECTRIC DE-ICING TRUCK UNVEILED: Aéro Mag, a St. Laurent-based aircraft de-icing company, held a ceremony Thursday at their Trudeau Airport facility to unveil the “world’s first electrically powered aircraft de-icing truck.” A company statement says the truck will “help reduce the company’s environmental footprint by significantly reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.The new truck was designed and manufactured by The Vestergaard Company, “in close collaboration with the Aéro Mag team. “This electrically powered de-icing truck demonstrates Aéro Mag’s ongoing commitment to safety, operational efficiency, innovation and environmental protection,” says the company statement.“Today is a great day for us,” stated Mario Lépine, President of Aéro Mag. “The commissioning of this first electrically powered de-icing truck is perfectly in line with our continuous improvement program and follows a whole series of innovations that we have introduced in recent years in the aircraft de-icing industry. This is with respect to environmental protection, and more specifically to minimizing the negative impacts of de-icing products and greenhouse gases on the environment. “
CDN/NDGCASH FOR LOCAL ORGS: A number of grants for local organizations were announced by Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce borough. While amounts are listed as coming from independent councillor “Donors,” the cash actually comes from councillors’ discretionary budgets comprised solely of taxpayer funds. The groups receiving a total $11,251 include: LogisAction Notre-Dame-de- Grâce, for printing costs, staff and workshops of the organization’s rent increase campaign, including wide distribution of leaflets targeting different groups; $1,671 to L’Ensemble vocal Panday Tinig, to help promote classic and modern Filipino music; $1,453 to the Black Community Resource Centre (QCGN) for activities; $1,400 to the Pangasinan Association of Quebec, to offer cultural activities for brough residents from the Pangasinan region of the Philippines; $1,000 to the NDG Community Council to help create a video montage of serenades from the balconies of NDG with the support of PorchFest to send thank you cards to health personnel and community workers; $1,000 to the The Dovi Worenklein Mentor Program to offer a recognition dinner to mentors with gifts and awards for members; $1,000 to Club Ami, la santé mentale par l’entraide et l’intégration socioprofessionnelle, for a Christmas market and purchase of different food items, clothing, hygiene products, and decorations; $550 to Le Grand Pas for the creation of an “INUIT ONLY” podcast, broadcasting live events with their voices, faces and language, and a window into their lives and challenges they face by moving to big cities.
Côte St. LucMOPED BAN: Council tabled a draft bylaw last week prohibiting the “use of electric mopeds in parks and to prohibit circulation in a manner that compromises the safety of other park users,” in anticipation of their use next summer. Councillor Oren Sebag, who moved the resolution, thanked Councillor Mike Cohen for the idea. “It’s a smart one, and one that’s very needed,” Sebag said. “You don’t need a license [to use one], but they’re very, very fast” and “very dangerous.”
LEFT TURN SENSORS: Côte St. Luc council was praised during the Dec. 14 council meeting for the upgrade in its traffic signals on Cavendish Blvd., part of which includes sensors for left turn lanes “that suppress the left-turn signals if no cars are detected.” The questioner said “this is a great improvement that increases traffic flow and decreases greenhouse gas emissions.” The resident asked if the same could be installed at Kildare and Kellert, as there are “often no cars turning left.” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said such a sensor will be installed at that corner in 2021, “which will optimize the intersection for better traffic flow. The project will also include equipment updates, infrastructure replacement and new programming. It is on our radar.”
Town of Mount RoyalPUBLIC SPACE NAMING CONTEST: Mayor Philippe Roy announced in a message to residents that the town is holding a contest regarding a name for a new public space that “as of next year, will stretch between the Laird and Cornwall bridges in Town centre. Later this winter, the public will choose a name from among the best entries and the winner will receive a gift certificate to be spent at local businesses. For many years, our green spaces were traditionally named after a notable figure from our past. More recently, however, Gaia and Model City parks and Centennial Place have been added to the list. To enter the contest, send your ideas to us at NewPlaceTMR@town.mount-royal.qc.ca. The deadline is 4:30 p.m.on Jan 8.”
Westmount2021 MCENTYRE WRITING COMPETITION: The city announced that the 2021 McEntyre writing competition for students is taking place. “This year, we would like you to write a creative story, poem or essay about how a small act can make a big difference in a community,” a city announcement says. “Think about what challenges we all face; how even one person can make a big difference; why we should care; how one gets involved and raises awareness. You might write about taking action for the environment, animal rights, or a social issue. Think about young activists like Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg and how their small acts have had such a big impact. Or think about any action that might bring about a change. And then use your imagination! Be creative and remember, as always, to write about the theme in the context of community. You are welcome to write a story, poem or an essay. What you write is up to you – the aim is to be creative!” For more information, visit the library website at westlib.org. Those eligible to enter are “all students in elementary (grade 1–6) or secondary (grade 7–11) who go to school in Westmount, live in Westmount, or are members of a library in Westmount.” To enter, “please fill in the McEntyre form and submit your entry on the City of Westmount website. Have your work ready to copy/paste into the form or upload in pdf or Word format. Please do not include your personal information on the actual entry to ensure your work is evaluated anonymously. For those who wish to submit an entry other than electronically, please contact Wendy Wayling, Children’s Librarian at 514-989-5357. Your entry should be 1,000 words or less. Longer entries will not be considered by the judges. Only one entry per student, either in French or in English. Submit your entry online by midnight on Thursday, April 1, 2021.”
Montreal West2021 BUDGET: Montreal West council passed its $16,429,712 2021 budget, which includes an average overall — local and island-wide agglomeration — property tax increase of 0.99 percent. This means that for a home evaluated at $727,911 — the average in the town — the homeowner will pay $8,191 this year, compared to $8,111 last year, an $80 increase. As well, the town’s contribution to the agglomeration, which pays for such services as fire and police, increased 2.2 percent, from $5,757,700 to $5,884,000. The town’s overall local expenses increased 1.1 percent. The 2021-2023 three-year capital program for projects is $3,581,000 this year, with $3,200,000 going for infrastructure and $381,000 going for buildings. The objectives of the 2021 budget are to “meet the needs of our residents in the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, keep the impact on the total tax bill for the average value home to the Consumer Price Index or lower, no cuts in the services rendered to residents, capital investments must be kept, monitor the availability of provincial and federal grants for special projects and provide resources to reduce the operational cost.”
