Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
CAVENDISH LINK MUST REFLECT NEEDS OF CITIES, BOROUGHS: Ahead of an expected major announcement regarding the long-awaited Cavendish Blvd. link from the Mayors of Côte St. Luc, Côte des Neiges-NDG, Town of Mount Royal and St. Laurent gets closer, CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein provided an update on the issue at his July 12 council meeting.The Mayor said meetings have been held on a regular basis regarding the link, going back to the Coderre administration.”There has been progress,” he said. “The proposal has a design going to the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE) and it has to reflect the various needs of all of the different sectors.”Brownstein said each of the area Mayors have different needs.”Some like bicycles, some need trucks to go to their development, others want cars to get in and out, and all of the needs of the four Mayors in the four communities that are involved need to be addressed, and they are being accommodated.”These will include bike paths, pedestrian walkways, cars and trucks “in certain sectors.”This will be announced shortly, but it is moving forward. I have seen the designs.”
AGREEMENT WITH WHITE-COLLAR WORKERS:Côte St. Luc signed a new collective agreement last Wednesday with the Syndicat des fonctionnaires municipaux de Montréal (SCFP, local 429), the labour union representing the city’s 150 to 170 white collar employees, that is in effect until Dec. 31, 2026, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced.”The collective agreement we negotiated ensures a favourable outcome for Côte St. Luc and its white-collar employees,” Brownstein stated. “We came to important agreements on issues, such as making positions more equitable. For instance, lifeguards at our indoor and outdoor pools will earn the same. As always, CSL ensured that both the French and English versions of the agreement are official. This allows staff to read the agreement in their preferred language and speaks to the importance of bilingualism in CSL.”The Mayor said that the city is happy to have “labour peace for our white collars, and happy workers.This is exciting news.”
Town of Mount RoyalNEW ROYALMOUNT STUDY DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: The town announced that it has posted online, at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/node/10605, “the two studies it had commissioned on the addition of a residential component to the Royalmount project. These documents are in addition to the other PDF files and links listed at the bottom of the Royalmount page, accessible from the home page of this website, in the Major projects section.”
PUBLIC SECURITY AGENTS ‘IN-HOUSE’: The town announced that, “unlike employees in other TMR departments, Public Security agents have until now been retained through renewable contracts with security agencies rather than being part of municipal staff. Starting this month, this will be a thing of the past as agents will join the ranks of other Town employees for the first time and enjoy the associated benefits. The latest contract expires on July 20, meaning the end of Public Security’s ties with GardaWorld. The Town’s decision was driven by ongoing staff attraction and retention issues in recent years. The growth and increasing complexity of Public Security services required significant resources to train new agents at a time when the turnover rate of this position sat around 70% due to the general instability of the labour market and realities of the security industry. Given the ever-closing cost gap between outsourcing and managing staff internally, the Town of Mount Royal opted for a change of model. This shift in hiring practices will allow Mount Royal Public Security to improve the stability of its teams and ensure its agents, officers and dispatchers can offer a more comprehensive service for garden city residents.”
HampsteadWATER METER READING REQUIREMENT: The town announced that it has “moved towards eliminating [water meter] estimates altogether by requesting that real reading be provided without exception. To this end, in compliance with By-Law 1010, should the Town need to calculate an estimate for the current invoicing period due to the lack of having received a real reading, a (non-refundable) fine will be charged to the consumer.” For more details, check out hampstead.qc.ca.
WestmountSUMMIT LOOKOUT BEING REPAIRED: The city announced last week that “due to structural problems, the Summit Lookout will remain closed to the public indefinitely in order to make extensive repairs. The lookout is currently unsafe and we will keep you informed of its reopening after the work is completed. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”
St. LaurentDE L’EGLISE LIBRARY TO HAVE INCREASED ACCESSIBILITY: As part of St. Laurent’s 10-Year Capital Investment Program for 2021-2030, users of the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent on De L’Église who use motorized or regular wheelchairs will have improved accessibility this fall, the borough announced. They will “benefit from a safer, more practical platform for accessing and circulating within the [library],” says a borough statement. “The renovations will involve replacing the present access platform with a new structure.” St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa stated that “over the past few years, the St. Laurent administration has carried out numerous projects to facilitate access to municipal buildings for people with limited mobility, whether recent buildings—such as the Bibliothèque du Boisé or the Complexe sportif—or older ones—such as borough hallor the Centre des loisirs. “For the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, we wanted to modernize access for the benefit of this clientele. This goal became all the more necessary given the number of seniors who use the library for recreational and cultural purposes.” More specifically, the project involves “replacing the old installation with an inclined stair platform lift that has a capacity of 300 kilos. Savaria Concord Lifts Inc. has been selected by a call for tenders to carry out the project at a cost of $64,500. This project is under the responsibility of the Division des actifs immobiliers et de l’éclairage de rue of the borough’s Direction des travaux publics. The new platform will add the finishing touch on the major renovations of the Vieux-Saint-Laurent library, which were completed in February 2020. “To access the platform, located inside the building, users with limited mobility will go to the back of the building, in the parking lot, as they do now. They will then press a push button to have someone come and open the entrance door for them and to get help from a staff member.As well, “a new washroom for people with limited mobility has also been recently installed on the ground floor of the building.”
