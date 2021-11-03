Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
PANDEMIC VIDEO SERIES: The city has posted the second part of a three-part video series focusing on how CSL staff “managed the changes caused by the pandemic in 2020. Part 2 can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/recreationCSL/posts/171614351825649.”
LIBRARY SEEKING VOLUNTEERS: The Côte Saint-Luc Public Library is “looking for volunteers willing to help low- to modest-income individuals in our community complete tax returns. To help please contact Antonella Lalli at 514-485-6900, x4109 or alalli@cotesaintluc.org.” Those who wish to volunteer should “have knowledge of personal income tax; be available in March and April, five to 15 hours per week; be comfortable using computers; be bilingual, and other languages are an asset; and meet certain Canada Revenue Agency security requirements. Training is provided by Revenue Quebec, the Canada Revenue Agency and the NDG Tax Coalition.”
ROADWORK UNTIL DEC. 17: The city announced that Côte St. Luc Rd. eastbound will be blocked between Prince of Wales Ave. and Walkley Ave. There will be two-way traffic in the westbound lanes during the work. The work is scheduled between October 25, 2021, and December 17, 2021. A subcontractor of Hydro-Québec [is] replacing an access point at the corner of Côte St. Luc Rd. and Walkley Ave.”
Montreal WestFLU SHOTS: The town announced that “as with last year, the flu vaccine is offered on an appointment basis only. You may take an appointment as of October 12, 2021 online at clicsante.ca, or by phone at 514-270-1536. Flu vaccination will be available by appointment at the following sites starting on November 1, 2021: Décarie Square vaccination clinic – 6900 Décarie Boulevard; 7101 du Parc Avenue vaccination clinic; CLSC de Benny Farm – 6484 Monkland Avenue; and the CLSC Métro – 1801 de Maisonneuve Boulevard West. The flu vaccine is free for people at high risk and people in close contact with them: People aged 75 years old and over; adults 18 years and older with certain chronic diseases; children 6 months and older with certain chronic diseases; pregnant women with chronic diseases, throughout their pregnancy; pregnant women in good health, in their 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy; and family members who live in the same household of a child under six months of age or a person at higher risk of being hospitalized and to their caregivers. Flu vaccination is also free of charge to: Healthy children from 6 to 23 months old; and healthy people from 60 to 74 years old.”
St. LaurentPURCHASES IN TECHNOPARC: BTB Real Estate Investment recently announced that it has “waved conditions for the acquisition of two Class A life-science and technology office buildings located at 2600 Alfred-Nobel Boulevard and at 2344 Alfred-Nobel Boulevard in St. Laurent. The REIT also successfully closed a new financing agreement with the National Bank of Canada. The aggregate purchase price for the properties is $74 million and this accretive acquisition [was] concluded by the end of October 2021 and will be funded from proceeds received from the last equity raise and available funds. Therefore, BTB does not have to raise additional equity to complete this acquisition. Built in 2009 and in 2015, the properties house state of the art office space which are fully leased to leaders in the life-science and technology fields including, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ICU Medical, Haivision Systems, Innomar Strategies, Lundbeck Canada, and Beiersdorf. This acquisition is consistent with BTB’s strategy of acquiring high quality assets with a solid tenancy base. BTB already owns two other Class A properties (2250 Alfred-Nobel Boulevard and 7150 Alexander-Fleming Street) in the Montréal Technoparc, consolidating BTB’s position in this important technology hub. Moreover, a light rail station is being built by CDPQ (REM) just minutes from the properties and is an exceptional addition to public transit, facilitating access to the important technology park.”
CDN/NDGCAMPAIGN BEGINS FOR ACCESSIBLE PLAYGROUNDS: The Habilitas Foundation and the English Montreal School Board unveiled plans Thursday for a $2 million fully-accessible playground at the Mackay Centre and Philip E. Layton schools in NDG. Pierre Boivin, CEO of Claridge and former President of the Montreal Canadiens; and his daughter Catherine, a former student at the Mackay Centre School, were on hand to accept the roles of co-chairs of the fundraising campaign. According to an EMSB statement, “a total of $1 million has already been raised. This includes a cheque of $450,000 from the Fondation Sami Fruits pour les Petits, which [was] presented Thursday. A total of 189 children attend the two schools, the only ones of this kind to offer specialized educational and rehabilitative services in English, serving students from all of Quebec’s English- language school boards....After more than two years of research, planning and benchmarking, construction is finally scheduled to begin next summer. Each element in the playground design was carefully selected for maximum accessibility and participation, engaging all the senses while integrating and balancing colour, texture, nature, shade, and slope. “The key part of the planned playground is ‘inclusive,’” says principal Irini Margetis. “It will truly give every child in our schools an equal opportunity.”
Town of Mount RoyalHOUSEHOLD WASTE: The town announced that residents “recently received stickers printed with ‘Household waste’ on them, so as to help with the refuse collection. The stickers are destined for traditional trashcans and rolling bins. If you use plastic bags to dispose of your household waste, you don’t need them. If you need to purchase a container for your household waste, the Town strongly recommends a black or grey rolling bin, thereby compatible with the mechanical collection. Please note that the Town does not provide garbage bins. Household waste – or ‘refuse’ – represents the ultimate waste, on its way to its final destination. It cannot be placed in the blue recycling bin (paper/cardboard, glass, plastic, metal), or in the green or brown bin used for the yard waste/organic waste collection. Non-recyclable items and materials include chip bags, diapers, cat litter, sweeper bags, cork, broken porcelain and dishes, boots, shoes or old clothes, number 6 plastic / Styrofoam, cleaning wipes, toothpaste tubes, ear picks and more.”
WestmountTREE PLANTING: The city announced that its Public Works Department “will be planting trees along Victoria Avenue and Sherbrooke Street between Claremont and Grosvenor Avenues. The work will take place from November 8 to 19, 2021. In order to carry out this work, some streets may be closed to traffic for short periods.”
VACCINATION PASSPORT UPDATE: The city provided a local update regarding the province’s vaccination passport and access to local venues for those 13 and older. In Westmount, the vaccination passport is required for : Sports and leisure activities that take place at the Westmount Recreation Centre; access to the Westmount Public Library; and cultural and leisure activities that take place at Victoria Hall. You can show proof in one of three ways: On paper, in a PDF on your mobile device, or on the VaxiCode application. Whichever method you choose, you must also show photo ID. Please note that the vaccination passport requirements may change at any time depending on the evolution of the pandemic situation. Do you need help downloading the VaxiCode app or printing your proof of vaccination? Library members can phone 514 989-5355 or use the electronic form to obtain assistance. You will need to have on hand your QR code or your medicare card number, and the date and brand of the first vaccine dose you received.”
