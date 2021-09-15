Around the Towns

CDN-NDG
PHILIPPINE FLAG-BURNING INVESTIGATED AS ANTI-ASIAN HATE CRIME:The Philippines flag at the Filipino Association of Montreal and Suburbs headquarters in Côte des Neiges was torn down and burned Saturday night, Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand told The Suburban.”The Canadian and Quebec flags were left on the flagpoles,” Rotrand explained. “The community is traumatized. The police were called and are investigating as a potential hate anti-Asian crime.” Joseph Gonzales, vice-president External of FAMAS, told The Suburban the untouched Quebec and Canadian flags “gives us the impression that whoever did this — we can be wrong — I don’t think we can be blamed if we assume that whoever did this has some hatred for our community. We are suspecting it is a hate crime. “Our flag was not just torn down, it was burned.”
Côte St. LucMAIL-IN BALLOTS FOR 70+: The city reminded residents that “eligible voters age 70 and older in CSL can vote by mail in this fall’s municipal election. To receive the mail-in ballot for the municipal election, you must request one by (a) completing a form and mailing it back, (b) calling the election office, or © sending an email to the election office. To vote by mail in the municipal election, you must apply on or before Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 4:30 pm. In addition to eligible voters age 70 and older, eligible voters of any age can vote by mail in the municipal election if (1) they are unable to travel for health reasons, (2) are in isolation as ordered or recommended by public health authorities, or (3) living at a residential care centre or a health care facility. Much more information on voting by mail in the municipal election is available at: cotesaintluc.org.”
HampsteadCOUNCILLOR WEIGHS IN ON TAX FOR BANKS: Councillor Jack Edery wrote on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook that he is concerned with Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s promise to increase the tax rate on banks. “The banks make up a part of every RRSP, RESP, TFSA and pension fund in Canada. An extra tax on the banks is a tax on all Canadian savers. The insult lies in the fact that the Liberals created the Barbados Act. This Act allows CDN corporations to create subsidiaries in Barbados. The Barbados subsidiary buys goods, marks up the price and sells the goods to the CDN corporations. The result is that profit is shifted from the CDN corporations to the Barbados corporations which pays no income tax. The Barbados corporations then pays a tax free intercorporate dividend to the CDN corporation. In short, this is legalized tax evasion for those who can afford it. Repeal the Barbados Act before taxing CDN savers.”
Town of Mount RoyalDEVELOPER PROPOSES TO BUILD RESIDENCES ON SITE OF FORMER SYNAGOGUE: The town posted a notice that “real estate developer Sajo owns the property that houses the Beth-El Synagogue, now out of use. Sajo plans on building a 55-unit residential complex and transferring a 1,115 sq. m (12,000 sq. ft) park to the Town. The total land area is 7,621.76 m2 (82 040 sq.ft.). The planned park makes up 14 percent of the total area. The height of the planned building is “three floors from the street and property lines, and four floors in the centre of the building. There will be 101 underground spaces.” A pre-consultation document can be seen at www.ville.montroyal.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/presentation_bethel_conversion_aout2021.pdf.”
WestmountFARMER’S STAND: The public has a couple of remaining chances to visit the Farmer’s Stand at Prince Albert Square. “The Complètement Légume Farm [is] there to offer you its fresh organic vegetables (certified by Ecocert) in season. The Complètement Légume Farm [is] there Sunday Sept. 19 in Prince Albert Square and on Sept. 26 in the public parking lot on Greene Avenue (next to the Avenue G café). Cancelled if weather does not permit. The Complètement Légume Farm was recently created by three young women passionate about organic farming.”
TOT-LOT RECONSTRUCTION: The city announced that reconstruction work of the Somerville Tot-Lot began the week of Sept. 6, “and will be completed by the end of October, weather permitting. The work includes the complete replacement of the children’s playground, the installation of new fencing around the perimeter of the park, new landscaping, as well as new benches and the installation of a water fountain. Please note than any vegetation growing on, or directly adjacent to the existing City fence on private property will likely be damaged due to the fence replacement. We therefore request that any desirable vegetation or valuables be moved away from the existing fence until the new fence is installed to avoid this damage. Should you have any questions related to the Somerville Tot-Lot reconstruction, please contact us at westmount.org/somervilleproject.”
