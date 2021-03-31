Around the Towns

Côte St. LucREPAIRING LAWNS: CSL released an advisory saying “during the winter months, Côte Saint-Luc Public Works snow clearing trucks or those of our contractors can sometimes drive over grass near the curb. Our policy is to repair the property. Your request needs to be received by May 1, 2021. Any request after that date will be done in the fall when the temperature is cooler. Residents whose lawns have been repaired will receive a letter with care instructions. If you think your lawn was damaged during snow removal, you can contact the Public Works Department at 514-485-6868 or publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.”
HampsteadVACCINE MESSAGE: Mayor William Steinberg posted a message that “ever increasing amounts of COVID vaccines are arriving in Montreal. Several centres with the capacity to vaccinate everyone who is eligible have opened. The age of eligibility is dropping. Please book an appointment as soon as you are eligible. All vaccines being offered are safe and effective. Book your appointment here or call (514) 644-4545. Volunteers are also needed to help at the vaccination centres. Contact via e-mail or call 514-340-8222, extension 25983 to volunteer. Whether vaccinated or not, please wear masks indoors, wash hands often, and social distance. If we all do our part, we will get to the end of this pandemic and return to normal life that much sooner.”
Montreal WestINFRASTRUCTURE WORK: Mayor Beny Masella announced during the March 22 council meeting that the town’s “ritual infrastructure work” is taking shape. “As you’re reading this, we should already have issued our call for tenders for the repaving work to be undertaken on Avon, between Westminster and the overpass into Lachine at Ronald Drive,” he wrote. “This was part of the agreement we had with the Ministère de Transports du Québec and related to the Turcot reconstruction project. They are contributing financial assistance in the area of $600,000. Originally, we were projected to repave Avon from the NDG border to the Lachine border. But upon investigating the pipes in the section between Westminster and NDG, we see that we will have to reconstruct the road and replace the piping. That, however, requires coordination with Montreal so, unfortunately, it will not happen this year. However, we will repave the section down the hill.”
St. LaurentFREE CULTURAL WORKSHOPS: St. Laurent council recently announced that “all cultural workshops for adults, children and teens offered at the Centre des loisirs as well as those of the Centre présco will be free of charge this spring.... Exclusively available online, the 60 or so workshops will be conducted by experts in their fields, each longtime collaborators. For the details of the program and to register, just go online to the Loisirs Montréal website. The registration period for the cultural workshops began at 8:30 a.m. on March 22, and for those offered by the Centre présco, started March 24. Courses begin April 5. “Spring, a sign of renewal, is the ideal time to develop our passions and to perfect our knowledge,” Mayor Alan DeSousa said. “This is why, after the challenges of the past year, my colleagues at council and I made a point of offering this programming free of charge and accessible to everyone. I am therefore inviting our residents to give this wide range of relaxing and enjoyable activities a good try.” The announcement points out that the “carte biblio-loisirs is required to register for these activities. Staff at the reception desk of the Centre des loisirs are available to assist residents by phone should they require one, at 514 855-6110, ext. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.”
Town of Mount Royal
LIBRARY HOURS: The town announced that as of March 25, the Reginald J. P. Dawson Library returned to its regular opening hours. “Face masks will still prove mandatory for users aged 10 and up. Some services such as game loans, access to computer workstations, and study room reservations will remain unavailable for some time. Please note that the library will be closed on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 for the Easter holiday. The most up-to-date information on the library’s opening hours and its procedures during the pandemic can be consulted via its online catalogue: catalog.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.”
WestmountWORK ON DE MAISONNEUVE: The city announced that Montreal is continuing a water rehabilitation process on De Maisonneuve as of March 29, and this will take place until October. “This second phase of the work will first entail the construction of a valve chamber and water mains at the intersection of De Maisonneuve West and Clarke Avenue,” the announcement says. “The City of Montreal will then proceed to rehabilitate the primary water main on De Maisonneuve, between Clarke and Melville. In addition, water services will be replaced on both sides of De Maisonneuve. The impact on traffic, from the week of March 29 to June — Partial and complete closure of traffic lanes on De Maisonneuve , at the intersection of Clarke. From June to October 2021: Complete closure of De Maisonneuve, between Clarke and Melville. Local traffic only.” For the bike path on De Maisonneuve: Week of March 29 to June 2021: The bike path will be diverted on an alternating basis on the accessible portion of the intersection. June to October 2021: During work site hours, the bike path will be diverted to Ste. Catherine, between Clarke and Melville. In evenings and on weekends, outside the work site, the bike path will be open to local traffic and shared with motorists. For more information, call 514 872-3777 – Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Outside these hours, call 311 for any situation requiring a swift, priority response.”
