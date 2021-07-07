Around the Towns

Town of Mount RoyalTMR TO HAVE CANADA’S FIRST COVID VAX LAB:The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) has built its first lab dedicated to producing COVID-19 vaccines in Montreal. But the facility has to go through several approvals until the production of vaccines can begin. When the Montreal lab is licensed and able to operate, the facility will be capable of producing 2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine per month. The federal government signed an agreement with Novavax in February 2021 to produce its vaccine in Montreal’s new lab once Health Canada approves. The lab is on Royalmount Ave. and was built in 10 months. It is close to the NRC’s existing Royalmount location.
CLOSURE OF SECTION OF GRAHAM BLVD.: The town also announced that a “closure of Graham Blvd. underneath the structure of Highway 40, between Côte-de-Liesse Road eastbound and westbound, will take place from Aug. 2 to Oct. 31, 2021. Detours will be put in place.”
Côte St. LucNEW RULES FOR ACCESS TO FACILITIES : The city announced that, “with restrictions easing across our region, rules are changing at CSL facilities.” At the library, as of June 28, “the no-contact pickup service is relocating from the outdoor area behind the children’s library to the library café area....Also, we’re changing the way we notify patrons when to pick up their materials. For patrons who have given us their e-mail address, they will receive an e-mail message, which will include a link to schedule a date and time a to pick up the items. For patrons who have not given us their e-mail address, library staff will continue to call them by telephone.” At the Aquatic and Community Centre, “a plan is in place to ensure that guidelines are respected throughout all the facilities. We strive to ensure the safety of the public.” Regarding access to the recreation and competition pools, “public access will continue via the lobby glass doors. Please come dressed to swim. Locker room access is limited.” Regarding the CSL day camp, it will “operate from the ACC from June 28 to August 20, weekdays from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Campers will use the gymnasium, the salons, the indoor Recreation Pool and the outdoor Parkhaven Pool.” For more information, check out cotesaintluc.org.
MAYOR’S REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2020: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein recently released his financial report for the year ending 2020. Among the points: “The COVID-19 pandemic created many financial challenges and uncertainty in 2020. These challenges forced the City to provide tax relief measures, reduce expenses and redefine how municipal services would be delivered during a world-wide pandemic.” As well, “in October 2020, the MAMH confirmed that the City would receive a $3 million grant to cover COVID-19-related revenue/expenses. The City Council decided to use the $3 million grant in 2021 and 2022 to offset the Agglomeration apportionment increases and other expense affected by the pandemic. The $3 million has been reserved as follows: $1.35 million in 2021 and $1.65 million in 2022. The grant has already provided a direct benefit to residents since it has allowed the city to have a tax freeze for the average family home in 2021.” Thirdly, “in addition to the MAMH grant, the city applied for a grant from the City of Montreal and received $100,000 to help off-set COVID-19 expenses directly related to health and safety of residents and staff.” As well, “in 2020, operating revenues increased by $2.6 million (3.5%), operating expenses decreased by $2.2 million (3.1%), capital repayments increased by $100,000 (2.1%), and appropriations to/from reserves increased by $494,000 (106.4%). Notwithstanding the financial challenges in 2020, the city posted an operating surplus of $7.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the $2.96 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.” For more details, check out cotesaintluc.org and click on “Finance.”
COHEN RUNNING FOR FIFTH TERM: Councillor Mike Cohen announced he is running for a fifth term in District 2. “My campaign team is already in place, with representation from every building, town house complex and street in the district,” he wrote on his blog. Thanks to everyone for their support over the years.”
St. Laurent$517 MILLION IN CONSTRUCTION PERMITS IN 2020:The construction boom taking place throughout Montreal is also taking place in a big way in St. Laurent, as the value of construction permits awarded in 2020 totalled $517.5 million, even during the height of COVID-19, according to the annual Mayor’s borough financial report for all of 2020.The report was tabled at the June 30 council meeting. “In 2020, our administration experienced a year filled with the challenges of the ongoing pandemic,” Mayor Alan DeSousa said. “Despite the major constraints caused by the situation, St. Laurent succeeded in pursuing its objectives by putting the final touches on some great achievements that benefit the community. Furthermore, all this occurred while sparing no effort to assist St. Laurent residents affected by the consequences of COVID-19.”
Montreal WestMAIL-IN BALLOTS FOR 70-PLUS: The town is the latest municipality to pass a resolution, just before the July 1 deadline under Quebec’s Bill 85, to enable residents 70 years old and over on election day to, if they request it, vote by mail in the Nov. 7 municipal election. Bill 85 was passed in light of the ongoing but now much less severe COVID-19 pandemic. Councillor Elizabeth Ulin moved the resolution at the June 28 town council meeting. Copies of the resolution are being forwarded to Quebec’s Chief Electoral Officer and the provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Pro-mayor Councillor Maria Torres presided over the council meeting. “More details will be provided on the process as the dates grow near,” Councillor Colleen Feeney pointed out. “More people voting by mail will mean less people present in person, and we think that would be advantageous to all.”
PROPERTY TAX INSTALLMENT: During the June 28 meeting, Councillor Colleen Feeney reminded property owning residents that the second installment of their property taxes is due Aug. 27. Feeney reminded residents of this at the late June meeting, as there is no regular council meeting in late July.
Westmount
LIBRARY NOW OPEN: The city announced that the Westmount Public Library reopened to the public on Monday, July 5. “Members will once again be able to browse and borrow items in a safe environment. Staff are also available on site to make or renew membership and answer questions. To ensure physical distancing, a maximum of 20 people at a time will be allowed in the library, with a limit of three members of the same family. Curbside pick-up will remain available and will be moved inside the Library. Before coming to the library, please read the requirements and conditions,” which can be seen at westmount.org.
Hampstead/Côte St. Luc
VIRTUAL COUNCIL MEETINGS WILL CONTINUE: In light of the news that Pointe Claire, with limited attendance, resumed in-person council meetings July 6, we asked CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg when residents can expect their popular in-person meetings to return in their municipalities. “We can confirm that it will remain virtual for at least July,” Brownstein said. “We are reviewing how to return to in-person meetings, but we don’t have anything to announce yet.” Steinberg said “we don’t want to limit attendance and video meetings are working well. However, if rules are further reduced, we may go back to in person meetings.”
