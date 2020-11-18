Côte St. LucBERKU WANTS CAVENDISH LINK ON FRONT BURNER: Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku is urging residents to become involved in the process regarding the future of transit in the west end, including Côte St. Luc, saying the long-awaited Cavendish extension and the west end in general are again not a transit agency priority. “For the past two years, we’ve been working on mobility and transit and trying as desperately as we can to get CSL decongested, and be able to cross [heavily congested] Décarie,” she told the Nov. 9 virtual city council meeting. “Two weeks ago, he Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), the regional transport agency, launched a public consultation, which is on their strategic plan for the next 10 years, from 2021 to 2030.”
Berku said billions of dollars will be spent on the island of Montreal on many different modes of transit. “Côte St. Luc and the west end are not a high priority right now for them, and I think it’s high time we go back to the ARTM and demand that it be a priority, mobility and transit in our community, be it through the Cavendish extension, connected to electric transit, connected to a tramway, connected to all the wonderful things they’re promoting across the island,” she added.
Berku is inviting interested residents to “contact me personally (dberku@cotesaintluc.org), and I’m inviting you to go to Côte St. Luc’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cotesaintluc) to see how you can register to give your suggestions and promote the priorities that are important to Côte St. Luc. “We will also present a brief in December and I’ll continue working with the other three area Mayors in Côte des Neiges-NDG, TMR and St. Laurent to demand we get the Cavendish extension with the eventual tramway that has been promised but is still not an ARTM priority.” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said his fellow Mayors have spoken to the City of Montreal, and Executive Committee member Eric Caldwell provided a preesntation which included a tramway for the Cavendish extension. “But as Councillor Berku explained, it’s not on the ARTM radar yet. We need to push for it.”
HOME SYNAGOGUE SERVICES OK: Quebec health officials have okayed religious gatherings in homes used as synagogues, with a 25-person limit, Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said in answer to a question during the virtual city council meeting last week. The questioner thanked Brownstein for his messages to residents to stay safe and “observe the rules of no visitors,” as in more than one person visiting more than one person. “Concerning the dwellings zoned residential being used for other purposes, such as places of worship, why don’t these rules of no visitors apply to these houses?” the question said. “People are coming and going all day long.” Brownstein said the issue has been discussed extensively with Santé Publique. “It’s been recommended that these places be allowed to have the 25-person rule apply to them, because they are known places that are controlled,” he explained. “There’s a rabbi there, and they follow the rules of wearing masks, physical distancing and washing their hands. It is not only better for those places to exist —there are people who must do prayer, it’s considered an essential service — and if those places didn’t exist, they would be doing it in places where there would be no order, nobody ensuring they would be wearing masks and physical distancing, and washing their hands.” Brownstein said Santé Publique is also recommending that “we as a municipality find places within our city where people can do legal, controlled prayer, whether it be a chalet or room, that we find empty stores or other places in commercial centres.”
30TH ANNIVERSARY: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Dida Berku were surprised during the November council meeting with a special certificate, presented to them at home by their respective spouses, and a retrospective video marking 30 years since they were first elected to CSL council. Also first elected 30 years ago were former councillor Glenn Nashen, who was said to be watching the videoconferenced council meeting, and the late councillor Ruth Kovac. “I appreciate this,” said Berku. “I hadn’t been thinking about this at all, I had been thinking about the challenges we face going forward.” City manager Tanya Abramovitch said that “in a difficult year, we must take the time to celebrate individual lives.”
St. LaurentSt. LAURENT, UQAM RECOGNIZED FOR MUNICIPAL COMMUNICATION: The borough of St. Laurent and the Université du Québec à Montréal’s public relations department received the 2020 Award of Excellence from the Canadian Public Relations Society for their research project on municipal communications, the borough announced. The project, called “Communiquer autrement : recherche collaborative sur la communication municipale” (Communicating differently: collaborative research on municipal communication), won a gold award in the Best Research category.
“We placed our confidence and trust in UQAM and the Chaire de relations publiques et communication marketing to learn more about our residents and their perceptions of the communications tools that we make available to them—and all with a view to improving our practices,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “The findings of the research project were concrete and we have already put certain recommendations into practice, such as the adoption of a branding guide for a strong and consistent image.”
Bernard Motulsky, Chair of Public relations and marketing communications at UQAM, said the research project was “designed to communicate in a different way by creating a bridge between the municipality and the university” and that UQAM and the borough’s communictions division “were able to combine the scientific approach and theoretical knowledge of the researchers with the professionals’ practical experience and field knowledge in order to transform and improve the scope of municipal communications and, ultimately, make a difference in the residents’ lives.”
RECYCLING MASKS AND GLOVES: The borough of St. Laurent announced that residents and employees will be able to recycle their single-use masks and gloves, “in one of the new Terracyle boxes that have been set up in municipal buildings,” as part of St. Laurent’s 2019 Sustainable Development Policy. “These items — which are non-biodegradable and are potentially contaminated— mostly end up in landfill sites or, worse yet, in sewers and waterways,” Mayor Alan DeSousa said. “I am therefore encouraging employees and residents to dispose of their personal protective equipment at the various drop-off points we have made available to them. This small effort will definitely have a huge impact on the environment.” The locations include the Borough Hall, the Bibliothèque du Boisé, the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, the Centre des loisirs and the Sports Complex. Once full, “the boxes are sent to the waste management company Terracycle, which recycles the contents, transforming them into new raw materials, such as plastic granules. These are then used to make new objects, such as pallets or storage boxes or synthetic wood street furniture.”
HampsteadPUBLIC SKATING AGREEMENT WITH MOWEST: Ian Bresler of Hampstead Sports announced that the town “has come up with an agreement with the City of Montreal West for Hampstead residents to participate in Public skating at the Legion Rink,” at least until Nov. 22. Hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 – 7:20 p.m. and 7:45 to 8:35 p.m, with “18 people maximum per 50- minute time slot. Skaters need to reserve their time slot Monday – Thursday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm or Friday 9 am – 2 pm by calling 514-369-8200, ext. 3. First come first serve. Full name, address and cell numbers required per person.” The rules say: “Hampstead residents only, all users must wash hands at entrance and fill out a questionnaire re COVID symptoms, all skaters must wear a helmet; while in the arena users must where a mask — no mask required on ice; children under 10 do not need to wear a mask but are encouraged to; the two-metre rule must be respected even when on ice; no spectators; doors open 15 minutes before start time, people have 15 minutes to leave arena; one bathroom is available to all users, two people at a time; anyone showing up without a reservation will be admitted only if there is space, reservations are strongly recommended as the majority of slots fill up each week, there is a maximum 18 people in arena at a time, and no rental or sharing of equipment.” Bresler added that the town “will be absorbing the cost until Nov. 22. Provincial regulations will define the situation going forward.”
Town of Mount RoyalNEXT STEP IN ROCKLAND SECTOR PLAN: The town announced that following a Nov. 5 chat consultation on a potential development in the Rockland sector, which can be seen at www.webtv.coop/group/Ville-Mont-Royal/991d721499ad8609602e378424ad1183, the deadline for the written consultation has been extended until Nov. 30. “Residents who wish to participate may do so by e-mail at townclerk@town.mount-royal.qc.ca, among other options,” says a town advisory. “The next steps are the posting online of the traffic study associated with the Rockland PPU, around mid-November; preparation and posting of an evolving Q&A online, based on the concerns expressed by residents and reflection and feedback from council. Council is in no hurry to adopt what currently remains a preliminary version of the orientations being considered for the future of the Rockland sector.” Check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca for more information.
Côte des Neiges-NDGBREAKING SOCIAL ISOLATION: The NDG Community Council created a Breaking Social Isolation Tele-project (BSI) earlier this year which provides “online meetings (ZOOM) for residents, parents, cultural groups, community workers, DIY Tax clinic workshops and Art Hive. For help in English and French, call 438-391-8351 or 438-391-0981, and in Mandarin, call 438-391-8489.” For more general information, call 514-484-1471, e-mail NDGCC@NDG.CA or consult www.ndg.ca. Follow the NDG Community Council at www.facebook.com/conseilcommunautaireNDG.
WestmountREMEMBRANCE DAY: The city held its ceremony, which included a wreath laying, last week. To see the ceremony, check out www.facebook.com/villedewestmount. Mayor Christina Smith presided over the ceremony dedicating the park surrounding the city’s Cenotaph as Vimy Park, in tribute to the “perseverance and courage” of Canadian soldiers who achieved victory at Vimy Ridge in France during World War I in 1917.
REFRIGERATED SKATING RINK: The city installed a refrigerated skating rink in Westmount Park. “This outdoor skating rink is open to the general public for general skating only,” a city advisory says. “This temporary refrigerated ice rink is produced and installed by Synerglace Canada, a technology that minimizes the inconveniences associated with certain technical or meteorological constraints (including the annual increase in temperature). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a maximum of 20 people are allowed on the ice at a time. Remember to follow the recommended preventive measures, such as: keeping a two-metre distance, washing your hands, and wearing a face covering. The rink will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and changing rooms will not be available.”
