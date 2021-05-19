Around the Towns

Côte St. LucVOTE BY MAIL FOR 70+ PASSES, UMQ BLASTED: Côte St. Luc council voted, as have some other municipal councils, to enable voters 70 and older to vote by mail in this November’s municipal election, as allowed by a new Quebec law Bill 85 and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. All councillors seconded the motion. But Councillor Mike Cohen, who worked on the file, blasted the Union of Quebec Municipalities (UMQ), calling what he said was their near inaction “shameful. “They’re supposed to represent us,” the councillor said. “I tried to communicate with the president, who is the Mayor of some tiny little hamlet somewhere in Quebec and she did not really respond. They went to the National Assembly, they basically barely said a word, they didn’t speak up. We wanted this to be available to anyone who wanted to vote by mail, because as we can see, more than a year ago, everyone thought the pandemic would be long over by then. If you look at what’s going on in Ontario right now, we have no idea what it’s going to be like in the fall.... If we think life is going to be back to normal in the fall, through vaccinations or not, I don’t believe it. The UMQ totally failed us, and when it comes up to renewal [of our membership], I want to take a look at what they do for us. They [also] don’t have anything on their website in English.”
REOPENINGS OF POOL AND LIBRARY: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the city is hoping to reopen its pool by Victoria Day weekend, with the same COVID-19 rules in effect as last year. Councillor David Tordjman said the CSL library will start reopening May 25 and will be by appointment only, in two-hour slots, Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. LaurentMILLIONS FOR PEDESTRIAN SAFETY PROJECT: The borough of St. Laurent is investing $2 million in pedestrian safety projects for 2021, starting this month, as part of its 10-year capital investment plan. The projects include the “installation of curb extensions, speed humps and curb radius reduction, as well as raised intersections and crossings at 38 different locations.” The cost is $2,003,740 for 2021, and is being paid for by the borough and the City of Montreal.”Promoting safe walking on St. Laurent territory is one of the main concerns of our administration, as evidenced by the pedestrian master plan that we launched in September 2020,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “That is why we are heavily investing in making pedestrian travel safer for St. Laurent residents and workers. We are proud to announce that in this regard, St. Laurent has never invested such an amount since it joined the City of Montreal in 2002.”More specifically, “this work will begin at the end of May 2021 in the Bois-Franc sector and will then be carried out in other areas over the following weeks. Local traffic will continue to be allowed during the work, which will generally take one month to complete at each location.”This project is the responsibility of the Division des Études techniques et de l’ingénierie of the borough’s Public Works deparrtment.
ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADES FOR MUNICIPAL FACILITIES: The borough recently announced that, “as part of its latest three-year capital investment program, St. Laurent has undertaken a number of projects to improve the energy efficiency of its municipal buildings and park lighting. “As a sustainable municipal territory since 2019, St. Laurent integrates sustainable development and environmental protection in all its decisions,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “This principle therefore also applies to our choice of investment projects, including those for our municipal facilities, whether in our buildings or for park and street lighting. With this in mind, we are proud to offer our residents and employees a ‘greener’ borough hall, including solar panels on its roof. As well, the LEED Gold certification of the Parc Decelles chalet adds to our long list of green buildings. Coupled with LED lighting in many of our parks, we are investing to implement innovative and concrete solutions in response to the climate emergency.” More specifically, the work in the borough hall includes “replacing the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; and 45 solar panels being installed on the roof.” Also, “the lighting in Alexis-Nihon, Chamberland and Noël-Sud parks has been converted to LEDs (lightemitting diode lamps) or will be soon. This smart lighting system has many advantages: savings on energy costs (-35%) and maintenance costs (-55%), improved visibility and better lighting. (-55%), improved visibility and reduced light pollution.”
HampsteadROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONS: Mayoral candidate Jeremy Levi and his supporters recently launched a roundtable discussion with sitting members of council “to discuss a wide range of topics. We had a larger attendance than most public council meetings. Never before has such open discussion between residents and councillors been encouraged. This is the change we want and need. We all agreed to continue these discussions on a monthly basis. We are very happy to announce that our next ‘Town Hall Style’ meeting will be taking place on Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Other tentative dates to be confirmed are: July 8, August 5, September 9, October 7 and November 4. More details will be provided closer to the dates.”
DOCUMENT SHREDDING: A document shredding service is taking place Sunday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10 Cleve, in the parking lot. “The Town of Hampstead is pleased to offer residents free paper shredding and document destruction services,” says a town announcement. “Safely and securely shred confidential documents (investment records, bank card statements, cheque books, legal files, bills, invoices). Destruction services will be performed by Shred-it. Staff will wear anti-covid protective gloves and respect social distancing. We ask that residents respect the hygiene and the social distancing rules.”
Montreal West$12 MILLION FOR NEW SPORTS AND REC CENTRE: Montreal West is receiving a $12,556,727 federal and provincial grant for the reconstruction of its sports and recreation centre. The town had applied for such a grant on some occasions in previous years, but those were declined for various reasons — in one case, “more projects than money.” The total cost of the project will be $22.5 million and, says a town announcement, “consists of the reconstruction of the Sports and Recreation Center, including the demolition of existing obsolete infrastructure, namely the Legion arena, adjoining outdoor swimming pool and Chalet Nord. In addition, the arena will be rebuilt to new standards to accommodate more sporting activities.This financial assistance will allow us to build our city of tomorrow, with an adapted, accessible and sustainable recreational and sports infrastructure,” Mayor Beny Masella said. “This project has not only become necessary to modernize our sports and community facilities, but it has been demanded for several years by a large number of organizations in our community.” The next step for the town will be consultation meetings “with local stakeholders and the launch of a fundraising campaign that will represent a significant part of the municipality’s contribution.”
Town of Mount RoyalBLUE PATROL IS BACK: The town announced that its Blue Patrol is back the weeks of May 17 and 24 “advising citizens on how to use drinking water responsibly. The Blue Patrol can also provide information about the by-laws respecting drinking water and explain the impacts of climate change on the urban environment, particularly the increased incidence of severe rainstorms.” For more details on the town’s related bylaws, consult www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
