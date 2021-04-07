Around the Towns

Town of Mount RoyalPPU CORRECTION: The town announced that contrary to what was printed in a local newsletter, “Town of Mount Royal is not currently working on special planning programs (PPUs) for the Town’s four points of entry, let alone on a single PPU surprisingly said to cover four separate sectors of the municipality.” The advisory says a correction was made on the publication’s online site. “Only the Rockland sector PPU is being considered at this time, a process that is ongoing....PPUs are “particular” (particulier in French) because each one covers a specific sector. No special planning program, in TMR or elsewhere, would ever encompass four distinct, physically separated sectors. The four points of entry for the Town’s residential neighbourhoods (Rockland, Beaumont, Jean-Talon/Laird and Plymouth/Lucerne) are not currently under study. The Rockland sector, congested with traffic, forming a huge heat island and likely to see its commercial vocation shift in the short term, is the only one on which the Town is currently focused. That said, it is quite possible that the other points of entry will eventually be reconsidered for upgrading. If and when they are, each will be handled separately, based on its particular characteristics, as determined by council. Giving each the attention it needs in order to intelligently orient its evolution will be a multi-year process.”
TRIPLE-STREAM BINS: The town announced that triple-stream recycling bins,” which sort waste into recyclables, compostables and trash, are already found in Gaia and Daoust parks, whose recent makeovers provided the opportunity for a first installation. In 2021, additional three-stream bins will be installed in some of Mount Royal’s most popular green spaces, including Connaught and Dakin parks. The bins are yet another solution among the many environmental protection measures adopted by the Town.”
GeneralYOM HASHOAH COMMEMORATION: The annual Montreal Holocaust Museum Yom Hashoah Holocaust commemoration takes place tonight, 6 p.m. April 7, virtually, on the MHM’s Facebook page.
Côte St. LucACC’S FITNESS ROOM REMAINS CLOSED: The city announced last week that, even as gyms are allowed to be open in Quebec, “in our efforts to help reduce foot traffic at the Aquatic and Community Centre and help control the spread of the Coronavirus variant, CSL will keep the fitness room closed until further notice. From the start of the pandemic, CSL has tried to minimize risk in areas we can control. We’ve made these decisions after much thought, deliberation, and listening to different views, including from the public. When we feel that the risk to using the fitness room is sufficiently reduced, we will review the issue and consider opening it by reservation.”
FLUSHING FIRE HYDRANTS: The city announced that fire hydrants across the city are being flushed until April 9. “We do this twice a year to make that sure our fire hydrants work properly and also to help clear sediments from the underground pipes,” the advisory says. “After we’re done, you may notice that your water is slightly coloured. This is normal. It’s not dangerous. All you have to do is run the water until it’s clear again.”
SPRING RECREATION PROGRAMS: The city also announced that registration for spring recreation programs is beginning this week. Online registration for CSL residents began yesterday, April 6, while in-person registration begins 9 a.m. today, April 7. For more information, consult cotesaintluc.org/services/sports-recreation/programming-registration/?fbclid=IwAR1-l1bx03VekKu2U7FJtaDupNPQIwa7GQFtmXK-TsS4Gz_UBTZ_h0lO0wc.
Montreal WestINFRASTRUCTURE WORK: Mayor Beny Masella announced that the town will “very soon issue a call for tenders to rebuild Fenwick, from Ainslie until Rennie. That work is our typical Montreal West project: replacement of water mains, sewers, lighting, sidewalks, road foundation and surface. As the sidewalks on Fenwick already have boulevards, the grassy area between the curb and sidewalk, we held a public consultation with the residents on Fenwick on March 9 to ask for their opinions on whether to continue with the boulevards, remove them from one side or remove them from both sides. The residents voted to keep the status quo and so the boulevards with be incorporated into the final design.”
St. LaurentSUMMER CAMPS REGISTRATION: Registration for summer camps in the borough began yesterday, April 6. The summer camp period is June 28 to Aug. 20. “St. Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5-12-year-olds at camps that offer many fun, educational or sports activities based on various themes,” says an announcement. “Registration fees at most camps range from $122 to $152 per week. The camp activities will be held at the Centre des loisirs [on Grenet] and the Complexe sportif [on Thimens].” Regarding registration, “telephone assistance is available at 514-855-6110 and registration—online—is at loisirs.montreal.ca. More details about the program may be found on St. Laurent’s website at montreal.ca/saint-laurent.”
DESOUSA VACCINATION: The borough announced that Mayor Alan DeSousa received his COVID-19 vaccination March 26, and he is encouraging all residents to get their vaccination when they are eligible.
WestmountMAYOR’S MESSAGE ON ANTI-ASIAN INCIDENTS: Mayor Christina Smith released a message regarding an increase in attacks on members of the Asian community in North America. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a disturbing rise in anti-Asian behaviour and violence against people of Asian descent, which is unacceptable and deplorable,” she wrote. “Council and I fully condemn these actions. We pride ourselves in having a community that thrives on its diversity and its promotion of respect and collaboration. The Asian communities are dealing with bullying, harassment and fear. Collectively and individually, we can act and speak out to end this racist behaviour.”
ELECTRICITY RATES: The town announced that as of April 1, electricity rates increased by 1.3 percent. “In accordance with the Act to simplify the process for establishing electricity distribution rates, this increase is equal to the change in the Quebec Consumer Price Index between September 30, 2019, and September 30, 2020, excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis,” says a city advisory. “For more information on your billing with Hydro Westmount, visit westmount.org/hydro-en
HARD SURFACE TENNIS COURTS OPENING APRIL 12: The city announced that “following the guidelines of the Quebec government related to COVID-19, the city will open its hard-surface tennis courts, weather permitting, on April 12th. To use the courts, you must have a valid 2021 Sports Facility Membership Card. To obtain your card, please use the online form. For more information, please contact the Sports and Recreation Department by email at recreation@westmount.org. A complete list of rules and regulations will be posted at the tennis courts and players will be expected to abide by them at all times. A Court Attendant will be present to ensure that the rules and regulations are being followed and to keep the area sanitized according to public health guidelines. Should the City observe recurring breaches to the rules and regulations, the tennis courts will be shut down for the safety of all players.”
HampsteadCHIA PETS WORKSHOP: The town is encouraging residents to “come make your own plant person from a pair of old pantyhose, a little bit of soil and some grass seeds. Reserve your space today. Kits will be prepared and delivered to the homes in Hampstead or pick-up available at Community Centre (30 Lyncroft) April 18, at 10:30 a.m. RSVP before April 14 at 514-369-8200, ext. 3. The cost is $10 per kit.
