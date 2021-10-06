Around the Towns

Town of Mount Royal
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS LAST WEEK: A man was shot in Town of Mount-Royal last Wednesday. The 40-year-old resident was struck with at least one bullet while walking along Surrey just after midnight according to police, who reported that the shot was fired from a dark coloured vehicle. The man took refuge in his home nearby and is not cooperating with investigators. He was transported to hospital where his life is not in danger. Some media reports suggest that someone tried to get into the man’s home earlier on the night of the shooting. A few minutes later more shots rang out in the town, specifically from a car parked on the side of Highway 15, a suspect shooting in the direction of a luxury car dealership on Décarie. Sûreté de Québec investigators say no one was injured in that incident, and are not saying if the two shootings in the town minutes apart are connected.
FOURTH EDITION OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PLAN: Mayor Philippe Roy explained last week the fourth edition of TMR’s sustainable development plan, “which will guide the Town’s actions through 2025.” “As in previous years, our new sustainable development plan once again has several points in common with Montreal’s,” he wrote. “For example, our desire to ban fuel oil for heating is a vision shared by the centre city. The same is true for the transition period that will be granted to owners who, even today, use fuel oil to heat their homes. Yet as we all know, fossil fuels are on their way out. Along the same lines and also like in Montreal, our new sustainable development plan calls for the banning of glyphosate and 35 other pesticides from our territory. The plan also declares open warfare on single-use plastic. But the fight against climate change isn’t only about bans. One of the aims of the new plan is to increase the number of green and white roofs on private structures, a process already well under way for municipal buildings. Another is to set up a program to encourage the planting of more new trees on residential properties, much like the Town is already doing in the public space.”
CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR NEW SKATE PARK: The town council awarded a construction contract for a new skatepark. “The project had been put on hold earlier this year due to soaring construction prices,” says a town statement. “The work will be entrusted to Tessier Récréo-Parc Inc., a company with vast experience in this field. By cancelling its first call for tenders in the spring and waiting a few months, Mount Royal saved approximately $450,000. The contract awarded tonight is valued at $1.1M. The existing skatepark turned 20 years old in 2021. Use for this type of infrastructure has changed significantly over time and Mount Royal’s facilities were no longer suitable. Next year, the Town plans to offer its residents a new, modern layout, featuring concrete obstacles suitable for skateboarders, BMX and mountain bike riders. Under the terms of the contract, Tessier Récréo-Parc Inc. must demolish the old skatepark by November 1, 2021. The new skatepark, still located in Danyluk Park, should be ready by summer 2022.”
St. LaurentTRUCK FIRE SUBJECT OF POLICE PROBE: Montreal police are investigating after receiving a 911 call about a truck on fire at about 2 a.m. Saturday at Somerset near Keller in the northern part of St. Laurent. There have been several instances in recent years of cars being set on fire in the borough. Three car fires that took place in one night were investigated in September 2020. According to reports, in the latest incident, firefighters were on the scene first, followed by police. As well, a person was seen setting the fire and a gas can was found at the scene. The arson squad is investigating. No one was injured.
Côte St. LucPANDEMIC DOCUMENTARY: The city has produced a three-part documentary series looking at its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past 18 months. “In the first episode, ‘Something Bigger Than Us,’ we meet the city directors who helped guide the city during the first three waves of the pandemic,” says a city statement. “We will follow their story and chronology in each episode.” The series can be seen on the City of Côte St. Luc Facebook page.
CSL CATS COMMITTEE VIRTUAL CONCERT AND RAFFLE: District 2 councillor Mike Cohen announced that this year’s Côte Saint-Luc Cats Committee (CSLCC) annual will, for the second year because of COVID-19, “again be a virtual presentation to formally promote our raffle. The virtual show will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 (8 pm) featuring celebrated composer, pianist and singer Edwin Orion Brownell and be broadcast live at https://www.facebook.com/edwinorion. Edwin has gained notice since the start of the pandemic for his Facebook live concerts for various causes.” Cohen thanked D’Arcy McGee Liberal MNA David Birnbaum, “who has helped kick start the committee’s fundraising campaign with a generous contribution. Funds raised will go towards the CSLCC’s Trap, Neuter, Release and Adopt Program. There are many feral cats in the community. The Raffle drawing will take place in December 2021. Prizes will include Montreal hotel getaways and meals, restaurant gift cards, a beautiful painting by Katerina Meritakis, a stunning designer blanket from Moishe Campbell, appliances , movie passes, books and clothing items to name a few.
HampsteadELECTION STAFF SOUGHT: The returning officer for the Hampstead municipal election is “currently looking for people interested in being part of his election staff.” Positions to be filled include: Members of the revision committee, deputy returning officer, poll clerk, PRIMO (Officer in Charge of Information and Order), assistant PRIMO, member of the voter identification table, reception attendant, substitute, and material support clerk.” A form to apply for one of the positions is at hampstead.qc.ca.
Montreal WestNOV. 7 ELECTION INFO:The town has provided information about the upcoming municipal election, in which a new council will be elected to serve for the next four years. “Given the sanitary restrictions due to COVID-19, the Town has taken measures to ensure that voting can take place safely,” says a town statement. “Among other things, there will be additional advance polling stations and the opportunity to vote by mail (upon request).” Important dates were also listed — Oct. 1 was the last day to file a nomination paper, the electoral list is being tabled Oct. 6, “the board of revisors (application for entry, striking off or correction of the electoral list) meets at Town Hall 7-10 pm. Oct. 13, the board of revisors meets at Town Hall 10 am-1 pm and 2:30-5:30 pm. Oct. 18, the last day for transmitting a request for voting by correspondence is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27, the advance poll is 9:30 am-8 pm at Elizabeth Ballantyne School Oct. 31, the last day for transmitting completed ballot papers by correspondence is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5; and on Nov. 7, polling day is 9:30 am-8 pm at Royal West Academy and Edinburgh School.
WestmountFORDEN CRESCENT NOW A ONE-WAY STREET: The city announced that Forden Crescent became a one-way street as of Sept. 29. “Vehicles are required to follow the signage on site and drive counter-clockwise, as shown below. Vehicles parking on Forden Crescent Street must park in the same direction as traffic. For any questions or more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 514-989-5560 or at traffic@westmount.org.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.