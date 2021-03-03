Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
NEW REFERRAL SERVICE: The city announced that it has launched a new referral service “to connect residents looking for activities and services to the community organization that provide them. The Community Activities and Services Directory is available at CoteSaintLuc.org/referral-service, or by calling the CSL Public Library reference desk at 514-485-6900 (press 2 then press 3). “The pandemic has disrupted people’s routines and disconnected them from others,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein stated. “We offer a lot of activities by phone, Zoom, and YouTube. But that’s just a portion of everything available in our community. That’s why we created a list of organizations with details on the kinds of activities and services they offer. The goal is to help point residents in the right direction.” ....Organizations serving the CSL area are invited to add their information to the directory. For more information on how to submit information, contact communications@cotesaintluc.org.”
MARCH BREAK ACTIVITIES UNTIL MARCH 5: The city also announced that March Break free outdoor activities for children from five to 12 years old are underway until tomorrow, March 5. “Parents must be present during these activities,” an advisory says. “Please note this is not a daycare service. For Côte Saint-Luc residents only. As we are limited to eight children per park, parents must sign up their child(ren), they will receive a confirmation on the day of the activity. If we are complete, we will email you and place you on waiting list....To be able to participate in the activities, parents must complete the online health questionnaire for their child(ren). The activities are taking place from 10 am to 11:30 am at Rembrandt and Fletcher parks; 12 pm to 1:30 pm at Trudeau and Kirwan parks and 2 pm to 3:30 pm at Nathan Shuster and Mitchell Brownstein parks.” To sign up, click a link to a form from cotesaintluc.org.
St. Laurent
N-95 MASK PRODUCTION: Medicom, a manufacturer of procedure and respiratory masks, recently announced today that it is “now producing 4.8 million SafeMask Architect Pro™ N95-type masks per month at the Medicom plant in St. Laurent. “Production of these masks began in September 2020 at a plant that was set up in St. Laurent in just three months in the midst of a pandemic,” says a company announcement. “To date, all local production of these respiratory protection devices has been dedicated to fulfilling contracts signed with the governments of Quebec and Canada. Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom, stated that the addition of a night shift “has allowed us to increase our production of N95-type masks by nearly 100,000 units per 24 hours of production. This is quite a feat considering several factors such as the shortage of specialized labour and the availability of raw materials.”
Town of Mount Royal
PUBLIC SPACE NAME CONTEST WINNERS: Mayor Philippe Roy announced that the winning name of a new public space in the town centre, currently under construction above the railway line. “The most popular name was Station Square, with 51 percent of the 750 online votes, and it could not be more suitable, on top of being wonderfully simple,” he wrote. “Station Square will now be located in the heart of our town centre, elegantly floating above the rail lines; once again, history is alive and well in Mount Royal. It’s always a pleasure to celebrate these remnants of the past because they are ours and because they are part of our DNA.” The contest winners were Nadim Abou-Chacra, Louise Baillargeon, Yves Beaucage, Claudie Vigneault, Tarik Kadiri and Tony Terenzi, “who submitted this suggestion or an equivalent. Each will receive $250 to spend in local TMR businesses. Your winning proposal has given our heritage wings. Station Square will finally bring together the east and west halves of our garden city, symbolizing a true meeting ground for our lives and our history. Have faith that, as soon as it’s appropriate, it will be the perfect place to reconvene.”
Westmount
SKATING AT THE WESTMOUNT RECREATION CENTRE: The city announced that, as of Feb. 27, the Westmount Recreation Centre (WRC) “will open its doors for General Skating and Stick & Puck activities — those who wish to take part in these activities will have to have with them a 2021 Facility Membership card; reserve up to three days in advance. Reservations can be made as of 12 p.m. The online reservation system will be available as of noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The online reservation system can be accessed through westmount.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.