Around the Towns

Côte St. LucCAVENDISH EXTENSION REQUEST: The city released a statement urging the City of Montreal to “submit the Cavendish road extension project to the Quebec government’s environmental public hearings bureau, or BAPE, as soon as possible and no later than May 1, 2021. “The cities, towns, and boroughs with an interest in the Cavendish extension (St. Laurent, Côte des Neiges-NDG, TMR) have reached a consensus on this road project,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein stated. “The next step is for Montreal to send the project to the BAPE for review, as was announced a year ago.” The city’s statement points out that “at the December 3, 2019 meeting of the Montreal finance committee, Assistant city manager Isabelle Cadrin stated that the project would be submitted for review by the BAPE in 2020. CSL added that the St. Laurent, CDN-NDG and TMR Mayors “have agreed to the extension, including public and active transport as well as an eventual tramway connected to an intermodal hub at Namur-Hippodrome.”
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand sent a letter of support for the CSL council’s efforts. “I have become convinced that the administration of Mayor Valérie Plante has no political will to proceed with connecting Cavendish from north of the railway tracks to the portion of Cavendish in your municipality,” he wrote. “In fact, I question Montreal’s good faith in this dossier.”
Côte des Neiges-NDGPARKING SPOTS FREED: The year to date has been marked by the pandemic and the forced closure of numerous shops, restaurants and bars, affecting their turnover and threatening their survival, says a motion by Darlington councillor Lionel Perez. Seconded by Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery, it asks for “Reserving spaces for street parking located in front of restaurants to make 15 minutes to facilitate delivery and take-out operations” as long as Montreal remains a red zone.
It is estimated that before the second confinement, one in four restaurants had closed its doors temporarily or permanently. Restaurants depend on delivery and take-out to generate income and “This motion asking the borough services to allow a pick-up zone in front of restaurants in CDN-NDG will help small businesses and make it easier for them to get customers during the COVID-19 pandemic” Perez told The Suburban. “It’s made following the adoption at city hall of Ensemble Montréal’s motion. We will be one of first boroughs to implement this.”
Montreal council voted last month to ask boroughs to increase free parking in front of restaurants during the holiday season, as sign modifications are a borough jurisdiction. Quebec City acted quickly, offering 89 reserved free 15-minute parking spaces in front of restaurants to facilitate delivery and pick-up throughout the period when the city is designated a red zone. This borough motion is the request to give effect to the city hall motion. It not yet known how many spots will be affected in the borough or across the city. the measure will be in addition to recent measures loosening parking restrictions downtown, making it free at night and on weekends until New Year’s Eve.
NDG SNOW CLEARING PROJECT FOR YOUTH: A local project in NDG is giving vulnerable youth a chance to earn some money and do something for seniors in their community at the same time. The Conseil Jeunesse Emploi – NDG launched their Borough Snow Brigade project last year, an intergenerational initiative that recruits young people to clear snow from the homes of seniors in the neighborhood. With funding by the borough, the youth receive gear and safety equipment from the city and are dispatched to addresses following snowfalls of at least three centimetres, says CJE-NDG youth worker Jonathan Platt. “It’s great for youth maybe 17 or older with not much work experience to put some experience and city work on their CV and make a few extra bucks. For seniors particularly this year, obviously, and even in normal non-COVID times they can feel isolated, and fearful of falling. When the snow brigade comes calling, seniors need do nothing but watch them clear their walk and stairs, and maybe exchange a smile and a wave. Beverly Cooper appreciates it. “The snow brigade was a big stress reliever,” the Madison resident told The Suburban. “It was amazing and I am very grateful for them.” This year the project topped out at 25 households with up to 15 volunteers, “all geared up” with city safety vests and toques, shovels, gloves, crampons and salt. Youth get a per-house stipend each month, typically about $30 per snowfall so they can earn about $80 to $120 monthly. Platt says a corollary benefit is many youth find themselves pondering a better path, thinking about employment options, maybe working for the city and more. “It’s a very heart-warming, appreciated initiative” says Platt, that can help youth with more than one barrier find their way to meaningful employment.
DEMOLITION CONSULT TONIGHT: The borough is holding a videoconferenced public consultation tonight, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 on two demolition applications concerning 6035-6045 de Maisonneuve West and 2174-2180 Clifton Avenue. “Any person may submit comments or questions in writing concerning this draft by-law by mail, to the Division du greffe of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, 5160 boulevard Décarie, Suite 600, Montréal, Quebec H2X 3H9, or by completing the online form for each project,’ says a borough advisory. “Any person submitting a comment or question must provide his or her name and address and a telephone number or email address so that he or she can easily be contacted. The project address or resolution number must also be mentioned.” For more information, consult montreal.ca/en/events/written-consultation-and-videoconference-sessions-cdn-ndg-december-16-8680
HampsteadMAYOR SAYS THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS: Mayor William Steinberg is of the now controversial opinion that there are only two genders, male and female. Various groups have proclaimed that there are numerous gender categories — healthline.com has a list of “64 Terms That Describe Gender Identity and Expression.” During the Dec. 7 videoconferenced council meeting, an anonymous questioner objected to Steinberg’s statement that “anonymous” questioners, as there are several or the same one at each virtual council meeting, can perhaps identify themselves as “anonymous male” and “anonymous female, just for variety.” The questioner criticized Steinberg for only offering two gender identification choices. “I’m sorry,” the mayor responded humourously. “When I was growing up, there were two genders. I have nothing against transgender, LGBTQ people. I have nothing against anybody. I have close family that fit into one of those LGBTQ [categories], I have close family who were leaders in the movement for at least one of those letters.” Steinberg added that, to him, “they’re males, they’re females, and if somebody changes their sex, and now they’re female, I’ll call them female; if they change and now they’re male, I’ll call them male. That’s fine with me. But it’s one or the other, it’s a binary choice. Sorry if you don’t agree.”
Town of Mount RoyalPROPERTY TAXES LIMITED: The town council announced that, “despite a significant drop in revenue and an unplanned rise in expenditures related to the ongoing pandemic, Mount Royal Town Council is limiting the tax increase for residential properties to 1.16 percent in its 2021 budget.” The advisory added that the town’s budget will total $106.2 million in 2021, “up 2.4 percent from the preceding year. For its part, the triennial capital expenditures program for 2021-2022-2023, which covers maintenance of municipal infrastructures, will have $17.1 million in the new year. The amount will be used to landscape and furnish the new public plaza spanning the railway in Town centre, create a park on Bates Road, add a new BIXI station, replace the skate park and renovate the Mohawk Park chalet, among other things, as well as fund the usual road work.” Mayor Philippe Roy stated that “it goes without saying that the health restrictions imposed by the collective fight against COVID-19 have put a damper on fiscal 2020 and will continue doing so in 2021, at least for a while. Mount Royal has adopted a similar approach to planning for the new fiscal year though without the element of surprise. In the budget just submitted, we have kept spending at an acceptable level in 2021 and have cancelled all large events, including Summerfest. On the other hand, we intend to take advantage of opportunities that arise for smaller-scale community activities, while always complying fully with the public health guidelines in effect.”
St. LaurentNO TEMPOS: As has been happening in several municipalities and boroughs, residents are increasingly asking about the possibility of erecting temporary car ports where they are usually prohibited, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. During the Dec. 1 council meeting, Mayor Alan DeSousa explained his borough’s position. “Our services would be more than willing to help, if you’d like to install a carport on your premises,” he said in answer to a submitted question. “That being said, what we don’t allow are temporary carports. For the last 20 years, St. Laurent has put a lot of effort into making sure we have a beautiful urban landscape. Our urban planning committee does that to make sure homes, when renovated, that our architectural concerns are taken care of. We’ve tried very hard to improve the quality of our architecture. We feel [allowing tempos] would go against the grain of what we’ve tried so hard to do to beautify make St. Laurent a beautiful place to live.” Montreal West has also stood firm against tempos.
