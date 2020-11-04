Around the Towns

Côte St. LucCINEPLEX CAVENDISH CLOSE:COVID-19 has claimed another victim as the Cineplex Odeon Theatres at the Quartier Cavendish have closed for good. When they first opened about two decades ago the closest theatres were at Decarie Square (now a Dollar Cinema) and Plaza Côte des Neiges (now Cinéstarz).The movie theatre business has taken a massive beating since COVID-19. They did reopen for a few months, but crowds were weak. Would Cinéstarz owner Bruce Gurberg consider stepping in and saving the Cavendish theatres or has the curtain closed for good. A sign at the Quartier Cavendish does inform everyone that the theatres are closed permanently and to head to the Forum downtown. Cineplex Odeon also operates a cinema in LaSalle.
CALDWELL PHARMAPRIX MERGES INTO CAVENDISH: If you dropped by the Pharmaprix at Quartier Cavendish recently you were not seeing double. Owners David Banon and Sarah Ettedgui have closed their Caldwell location and merged operations at Cavendish. David and Sarah did not just amalgamate the two operations. They have actually established a “pharmacy within a pharmacy” and when you call, they still answer “Caldwell.” The phone number remains the same: 514-481-0293.
FLU VACCINATION BY APPOINTMENT: The city announced that bookings for flu vaccination appointments at the CLSC René Cassin began Oct. 26. “Visit https://portal3.clicsante.ca/ and enter your postal code. Then select the CLSC location. You can also call 514-270-1536 to make an appointment.
Côte des Neiges-NDGSNOWDON COUNCILLOR WANTS RIEL EXONERATED Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli will be tabling a motion at the next Montreal council meeting to support a campaign launched by the Union nationale métisse Saint-Joseph du Manitoba to exonerate Louis Riel.
Riel, who led the Metis resistance in the Northwest in 1995, was executed 135 years ago Nov. 16. Rotrand, with then-mayor Denis Coderre’s support, made the same call in 2017. The federal government did not take any action, although in May 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pardoned Cree Chief Poundmaker who had been imprisoned following the North-West Rebellion of 1885.
The two Montreal elected officials say the campaign’s goal is to “honour the memory of Louis Riel and to acknowledge his role in having Canada recognize the then largely French speaking and Catholic Metis people.”
“We believe our campaign could have national resonance,” stated Rotrand. “The act of exonerating Louis Riel will go a long way towards healing wounds which have been festering in Canada for far too long.”
ST.COLUMBA DEMOLITION VIDEOCONFERENCE TONIGHT: A videoconference session will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m Nov. 4 regarding Saint-Columba Church. The meeting involves a “draft resolution to authorize the demolition of the former Saint-Columba Church and the conversion of its parish hall for housing purposes, to build a 10-unit residential complex for the property at 4020 Hingston. For more details, visit montreal.ca/en/cote-des-neiges-notre-dame-de-grace.
Ville St. LaurentMAYOR URGES INNOVATIVE RECOVERY: Local businesses should approach an economic recovery through innovation, Mayor Alan DeSousa told the Chamber of Commerce of Industry of St. Laurent and Town of Mount Royal.
DeSousa told the virtual meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying uncertainty hurt many St. Laurent businesses and companies — which in 2019 numbered 4,500 in the borough and accounted for 110,000 jobs.
DeSousa urged buying locally.”Unlike in downtown Montreal, many workers are still coming to their workplace in St. Laurent, because the nature of the activities of most of your companies is not compatible with working from home,” he pointed out. “You and your employees can support the many businesses in the area that are striving to get through this crisis.”
But he emphasized that an economic recovery will be optimized through innovation.”Innovation is one of our best allies,” the Mayor said. “Already, it has enabled a number of our companies to reinvent themselves at the height of the crisis. Some 40 companies in St. Laurent have in fact distinguished themselves through their creativity and flexibility in responding to the needs and shortages caused by the pandemic.”
He highlighted three examples.
• “Medicom began producing N95 masks.”
• “AdFast, a model 4.0 manufacturer, modified its sealant production line to manufacture disinfectant liquid.”
• “E2iP used its expertise in printable electronics to design visors, in collaboration with CAE.”
“I’m suggesting banking on innovation in order to come out of this crisis stronger,” DeSousa said. “Yes, there are costs involved in choosing to do so. But in general, they are far outweighed by the returns. Yes, it also involves risks. But I think there are even more risks in not innovating, especially at this time.”
The Mayor said the St. Laurent government is approaching innovation through its Vision 2025 strategic plan.
Montreal WestMoWEST HELPS LOCAL BUSINESS: Montreal West councillor Colleen Feeney detailed how the town has been helping local businesses before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a response to a question asked at the Oct. 26 videoconferenced town council meeting.
Ballantyne South resident and business owner Donna McLaughlin wrote to council that she found increasing vacancies on Westminster “disturbing.”Companies have moved out to thrive elsewhere,” the resident added. “What does the town plan to do about enticing new businesses and keeping existing ones — grants, tax reductions, improving the look of Westminster?”
Feeney replied that nobody likes to see empty stores or businesses going bankrupt.”We are in regular contact and have good relations with our Montreal West merchants association,” she said. “I think we’ve done quite a lot over the past few years, and we do have even more plans going forward.” Feeney said she was pleased with the question, as it enabled her to detail the town’s recent and ongoing initiatives.
“With the pandemic, early in March, the town immediately started working with the merchants association to see how we could help them to develop a plan to promote their businesses,” she explained. “We sent out e-bulletins and we dedicated a page on our website to the businesses that were open, to inform residents about them. And we worked with the restaurants to set up a system where they could put together take-out menus, which were available for seniors and delivered by volunteers. That was orchestrated through the town.”
In regards to taxes, Feeney pointed out that businesses do not pay business taxes to the town. “The only tax the town collects related to businesses is the property tax, paid by the owners of the property, which may or may not be the business owner. This year, due to the pandemic, we did defer the property tax payments for the businesses as well as residents.”
Regarding the look of Westminster, the councillor said the town has worked with merchants to make the street look more appealing, including new planting and furniture, new garbage bins and overhead lighting. “We encouraged and paid for the set up of terrasses, and we had a very successful street fair in 2019. Both of those initiatives had to be stopped in 2020, but we hope to continue them in 2021. And prior to the pandemic, we had an agreement for a joint venture with PME Montréal Centre-Ouest, an organization which fosters entrepreneurship, to stimulate local economic activity to support the creation and growth of businesses in the town.” That program was halted during the pandemic, and Feeney said the town could rejoin if it resumes.
TRAIN IDLING PROBLEMS AGAIN: Mayor Beny Masella pointed out during the October council meeting that “after a few weeks of not hearing of idling trains behind Ronald Drive, a train was caught idling on Oct. 19. I advised Fiona Murray and Olivier Quenneville [of CN]. Mr. Quenneville later confirmed that there was not an emergency, that the crew is being investigated” and that CN would make sure the directive against non-emergency idling is enforced. Area residents had recently submitted a petition to council on this issue and Masella had received assurances from CN.
Town of Mount RoyalROCKLAND SECTOR DEVELOPMENT WEBCAST: The town’s Special Planning Program (PPU) for the potential development of the Rockland sector will be the subject of a live webcast chat beginning 7 p.m. Nov. 5. “For one evening, Town Council will receive questions from interested residents via a live chat during a special webcast,” a town announcement says. “A presentation will precede the question period. More specific details, including the web address to visit at the appropriate time, will be released when they become available” at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
WestmountONLINE CITY LEISURE ZOOM CLASSES: The city announced that prices have been reduced for online Zoom classes “for the remainder of the fall session.” The price for Westmount residents is $30 and $45 for non-residents. Groove and coding classes have different prices. “Registration is mandatory. Please note that registration will be free for those who had previously registered for an in-person class.” For more details on the classes and their schedules, visit westmount.org/en/.
