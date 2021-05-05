Around the Towns

Ville-MarieINTERNATIONAL ‘FLASHMOB’ TREND RESURFACES:The “FlashMob” trend has resurfaced in major cities worldwide. The idea is that groups of artists come together to perform popup dance and music in public places, mainly in busy city locations — including metro stations, plazas, parks or cultural centers. No publicity is made available as the groups form in secret until the moment of their performance to avoid being shut down. A group formed in Montreal this weekend and offered a surprise performance near Place-des-Arts on Saturday morning at approximately 11 a.m. The performance lasted less than ten minutes.The group expressed that they pride themselves on peaceful and joyful demonstrations of their opinions concerning restrictions on civil liberties. “We want to share our joy to live. In the last year, we’ve heard a lot about sickness and fear. We want to remind people to dance, to sing, to be joyful, to remain healthy,” a Montreal musician and performer who goes by Hugo said to The Suburban. Approximately fifty participants joined together for the performance following the the original choreography that began in France, playing and dancing to a song titled “Danser encore”.The song repeats in French, “We want to continue dancing..Never docile nor really wise, We do not pledge allegiance, At dawn in all circumstances, We come to break the silence, And when in the evening on TV the good king has spoken, come to announce the sentence, we show irreverence, but always with elegance.”As the song was played on a mix of classic, rock and hand drum instruments, dancers flood the agreed upon scene in a choreographed dance, with a few performing independent movements. Montreal’s homegrown FlashMob drew a crowd of about fifty passers-by. Police arrived on site mid-performance and ordered the crowd to disperse at the end of the performance. The crowd complied and no tickets were issued.
Côte St. LucAGGLO PUSHES CAVENDISH EXTENSION: The island-wide agglomeration council recently unanimously adopted a resolution forwarded by Mayor Mitchell Brownstein asking that Montreal take measures to advance the long-awaited Cavendish extension project. “We know it is vital to have this project moved forward for the success of all the cities concerned, for the Royalmount project, the future Hippodrome project, the movement in St. Laurent and Côte St. Luc,” the mayor said. “We can’t rely on the Décarie Expressway and all the development that’s happening there. The only way for this project to move forward is for us to take the next steps. Thankfully, the City of Montreal is leading the way to help us move this forward in the month of May.” Montreal council has passed a resolution that called on the Montreal administration to submit a project notice and preliminary studies to the provincial Environment ministry no later than this past May 1.
HampsteadLEGALITY OF ANONYMOUS QUESTIONERS RAISED: Hampstead council meetings, now conducted online as are all others because of COVID-19, are unique as some residents are allowed to post questions without their names, with Mayor William Steinberg referring to those residents as “Anonymous.” Yet, the town’s own bylaw regarding council meetings states “Any member of the public present wishing to ask a question will have to rise and identify him/herself.” Though they cannot physically rise as they are not seen, many (or one person posting many times) are allowed to post anonymously. During a council meeting in another municipality, it was deemed unacceptable for a resident to post a family name with only an initial. Steinberg consulted Town Clerk Pierre Tapp, who cited the Civil Code, which says “every person exercises his civil rights under the name assigned to him and stated in his act of birth.” The Mayor was told by him that “the law and our regulations say the same thing, we can require someone to identify themselves in order to have the right to address a question to council. The mayor would be legally fully justified in refusing to answer an anonymous question. During the pandemic, we adapted to the situation and we did not require to know the real names of people, we can legally do so. The decision rests with the president of the council, namely the Mayor.” Steinberg, for his part, added that “I have taken the decision to allow anonymous questions as long as we are doing remote meetings. Should the questioners take advantage, I can always change the policy, but for now I don’t mind questions. I am happy to explain what we do and why. We have nothing to hide.”
NDGTRENHOLME SPORTS CENTRE EXPANDED: The Trenholme Sports Centre is getting a major overhaul thanks to a $9 million investment by all levels of government. Through their respective recreational infrastructure programs, the federal and provincial governments are contributing $3,149,640 apiece while the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is investing $2,970,000 of its own funds. Located at Trenholme Park between Sherbrooke and de Maisonneuve, Trenholme is an important community hub for sports and recreation in south-west NDG, and the renovated and expanded centre will include multifunctional rooms for community programs, a renovation of the gymnasium, an overall upgrade of the facility, and external installations. NDGers want a new Trenholme Sports Centre said Borough Mayor Montgomery who said the gym is not up to modern standards, and the ventilation and heating systems are on their last legs. “As a borough, we are committed to providing safe, affordable, and accessible activities to everyone. This is why the new Trenholme Centre will be universally accessible.” Contracts are expected to be delivered in 2023 with work expected to be completed by mid-2025.
St. LaurentBUS NETWORK REDESIGN CONSULT: A virtual public consultation regarding the redesign of the bus network for the St. Laurent residential area and Ahuntsic-Cartierville is being held Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. “Learn more about the bus network redesign and ask your questions to our experts,” says an STM statement. “You will also have the opportunity to share your ideas and express your vision of tomorrow’s network. Please note that the consultation will be in French, but feel free to express yourself and ask questions in English.” Those who wish to particpate can sign up at www.stm.info/en/about/major_projects/major-bus-projects/bus-network-redesign or by calling 514 STM-INFO. Written feedback can be given at parlons-en.stm.info until June 3. “Between now and 2026, a number of major public transit projects will be commissioned, including the REM, the Pie-IX BRT, the Blue line extension and the expansion of our fleet of buses with the addition of 300 vehicles,” says the STM advisory. “Deployment of these projects, along with urban development, will have an impact on how you use bus service. Now is therefore the ideal time to rethink the bus network to make it even more attractive and better adapted to changes on the Island of Montreal.”
Montreal WestANTI-SEMITISM DEFINITION: Montreal West council, as have many other municipalities but not the City of Montreal, adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance of anti-Semitism during last week’s council meeting. “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews,” Councillor Maria Torres read from the definition. “Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
MOWEST CENOTAPH: The town announced that, in light of the 100th anniversary of the Cenotaph, “Veterans Affairs Canada has awarded funding of $4,751 to the Town, under the Commemorative Partnership Program. This grant will assist with the costs of restoring the Montreal West War Memorial and Wall of Remembrance to help preserve a place of pride for future generations, a place to gather and reflect. This restoration will maintain an important visual reminder of our collective history.Work is planned for the month of May.”
