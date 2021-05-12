Around the Towns

CDN/NDGROTRAND UPDATES RESIDENTS ON PARE REDEVELOPMENT: Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand provided an update to constituents on a future mixed-use project at 5010 Paré Street. The councillor pointed out that Montreal council approved the purchase of the former CÉGEP Marie Victorin site in August 2019 for $9.1 million. “The city hopes to see this site redeveloped for a mixed-use project that would include housing and an elementary school,” Rotrand explained. “Discussions are continuing with the Commission des services scolaires de Montréal as to whether a school will be built here or at some close by location within the neighbourhood.” Rotrand added that the Côte des Neiges-NDG borough is moving forward with the redevelopment of the site, and has approved the current building’s demolition. “A contract in the amount of $638,535 has been awarded to AM Demolitions, which will demolish and decontaminate the site between June and August. The borough will then grass over the site, install benches and open the site to the public until such time as a plan for redevelopment may be adopted. I trust that will occur sooner rather than later.” The councillor said he was also told by the borough director that the earliest construction date for the coming mixed-use project is 2023. “It will be my pleasure to stay in touch with you as to this matter,” Rotrand informed constituents. “The additional greenspace at this location, the new walkway between Buchan Street and Jean Talon, the imminent improvements to de la Savane Park and the new park at Victoria and Buchan should all make a substantial difference in the quality of life of residents.”
Côte St. LucPUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTRE: The city announced that it has opened a training centre for the staff of its Public Safety Department, “which will make its first responder service the first on the island of Montreal to have its own in-house training service. The department includes Public Safety, Dispatch, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Volunteer Citizens on Patrol and Emergency Preparedness. The first group to benefit from this training centre will be our EMS first responders team. The city has obtained authorization from Urgences-santé, the agency locally responsible for overseeing pre-hospital activities in Montreal and Laval, to become an accredited training centre to deliver the Ministry of Health and Social Services first responder training program. This training program is mandatory in order to act as a first responder in Quebec. Once the project is up and running, the City of Côte Saint-Luc will explore the possibility of marketing this service to other organizations with similar needs.” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the creation of the centre “gives us more flexibility in training EMS recruits, which is a direct benefit to the people who live and work in Côte Saint-Luc. I want to thank Philip Chateauvert and his team for making this possible.” Councillor Oren Sebag said the city had “envisioned this initiative since the beginning of my first term and I am proud to see this training centre come to fruition. It is our ongoing effort to always advance our first responder program. In fact, I am very much looking forward to being part of the first cohort of students today.”
HampsteadMAYORAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED: Resident Jeremy Levi officially launched his mayoralty campaign for this November’s election, challenging incumbent William Steinberg.
MAIL-IN VOTING: The town council became the latest municipality to pass a resolution to enable those 70 and older to vote by mail in this November’s municipal election, in case the COVID-19 pandemic continues, as allowed by Quebec’s Bill 85. Municipalities have to pass resolutions by July 1 for this to go into effect. “Whatever increases the ability of residents to vote is what we’re going to do,” said Councillor Jack Edery. “Exactly,” said Mayor William Steinberg.
Montreal West$12.5 MILLION FOR SPORTS AND REC CENTRE:Montreal West is receiving a $12,556,727 federal and provincial grant for the reconstruction of its sports and recreation centre. The town had applied for such a grant on some occasions in previous years, but those were declined for various reasons — in one case, “more projects than money.” The total cost of the project will be $22.5 million and, says a town announcement, “consists of the reconstruction of the Sports and Recreation Center, including the demolition of existing obsolete infrastructure, namely the Legion arena, adjoining outdoor swimming pool and Chalet Nord. In addition, the arena will be rebuilt to new standards to accommodate more sporting activities.” “This financial assistance will allow us to build our city of tomorrow, with an adapted, accessible and sustainable recreational and sports infrastructure,” Mayor Beny Masella said. “This project has not only become necessary to modernize our sports and community facilities, but it has been demanded for several years by a large number of organizations in our community.”This grant was part of an announcement last week by Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Isabelle Charest, Provincial Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women and Chantal Rouleau, Provincial Minister responsible for the Metropolis and of the Montreal region announced funding, of $70 million “for multiple recreational and sports infrastructure projects in the Montreal region as part of the Financial Assistance Program for Recreational and Sports Infrastructures (PAFIRS).” The next step for the town will be consultation meetings “with local stakeholders and the launch of a fundraising campaign that will represent a significant part of the municipality’s contribution.”
AVON ROAD WORK: The town also announced that it is starting work this month to “resurface the asphalt road surface and make localized repairs to the road foundation of Avon Road between Westminster South and Ronald Drive. The project duration is estimated to take between six to eight weeks, and it is anticipated that the project will... be completed in the month of June. During the work, please respect the temporary street signage, as well as the no parking signs. Existing no parking rules will continue to be enforced during the work. As with any project of this magnitude there will be some inconvenience.”
St. LaurentHOPE FOR DEMENTIA’ GETS PUBLIC/PRIVATE SECTOR HELP: St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Kirkland-based Pfizer Canada, software company Novatek International and medical technology manufacturer Cognistat, the latter two based in St. Laurent, are helping Hope for Dementia in their goal “to end isolation and loneliness in senior care homes.” “With their help, Hope for Dementia was able to purchase and donate dozens of tablets this week to several senior care homes to end the communication barrier between seniors and their loved ones that has been exposed during this pandemic,” says a statement by the federal non-profit charitable organization which supports efforts to treat and prevent dementia. “The distribution of these tablets will ensure that senior citizens have the technology they need to stay connected to their loved ones throughout the pandemic and afterward.” Hope for Dementia’s statement says it understands that “active and continuous social engagement is necessary for the maintenance and the protection of healthy brains. Our senior care homes lacked the technology needed to ensure seniors can stay connected and engaged with their loved ones throughout the pandemic, and this donation will help ensure that for some seniors that does not happen again.”
