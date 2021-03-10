Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
VOLUNTEERS HONOURED: The city held its annual Volunteer Recognition event virtually this year, emceed by Ryan Kligman and Jeanne Motulsky. Award recipients included Joel Wener of the CSLA Swim Team (Aquatics Volunteer of the year), Melissa Margles and Pam Kujavsky (Community Special Events Award- CSL Grocery Project), Steve Merling, Kassandra Pinsonneault and Jessica Gallant (EMS Award), David Lisbona – Nellie’s Philanthropy (Gerry Weinstein Ambassador of the Year), Joanne Cutler – B’nai Brith Canada and Singing to Seniors and Ronalee Zilman – President Women’s Club (Hazel Lipes Award), Harvey Levine – Director of B’nai Brith Quebec (Lifetime Achievement), Roni Juran – Library (Royal Canadian Legion Brigadier Frederick Kisch, Branch #97 Award), Janet Garmaise – Dramatic Society (Socio-Cultural Award), Ariel Davidson – Assisting new immigrants (Special Recognition Award or Presentation), Matthew Cutler – Minor Hockey (Sports Award), Cailin McMurray – Aquatics (Stewart Mankofsky Memorial Trophy), Elaine Meunier (vCOP Award) and Adam Daniel Koren – Dramatic Society (Edward J. Kirwan Award). For more information on each of the recipients, check out mikecohen.ca. “The awards were spread out over a two hour program, which featured well-received performances by Dramatic Society members,” Councillor Mike Cohen wrote. “They were accompanied on piano by the brilliant Nick Burgess. The chat section of Zoom was open all night and the comments were very complimentary.”
RESPONSE TO LONG LINES FOR VACCINES: In response to residents pointing out the long lines on the first vaccination day for the general public in the west end, the city wrote on the CSL Ideas Facebook page that “the CIUSSS Centre-Ouest, which is administering the vaccination in our area, is recruiting for people to administer the vaccine. They are looking for people with a background in healthcare, but not only nurses. We can help them find the people they need by spreading the word about recruitment.” The provided link is www.ciussswestcentral.ca/about-us/careers-internships-and-volunteering/?fbclid=IwAR3-iUfaGBTd-0XNC75VmsKEo5v0MUIH_wtc5wm_tCDF74mu1IXo_cnl5QY.
HampsteadCSL ROAD DEVELOPMENT STUDIES: In answer to a question at the March 1 town council meeting about the availability of reports regarding the feasibility of redevelopment of housing on Hampstead’s part of Côte St. Luc Road, beyond what was posted on the town’s Facebook page, Mayor William Steinberg pointed out a summary and links to the reports are also on the town’s website. They can be seen at hampstead.qc.ca/discover_hampstead/csl_development.
Mount Royal Federal RidingMOTHER LANGUAGE DAY: Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, in the Commons, recently recognized International Mother Language Day, “an annual observance led by the Bangladeshi diaspora in Canada and across the world, which is held on February 21. “The day’s goal is to promote respect for linguistic and cultural diversity, and it exists because of the fight for the respect of the Bengali language when Bangladesh formed one country with Pakistan,” Housefather explained. “No day is more important to persons of Bangladeshi origin or heritage, and I fully support its intended goal of promoting the preservation and protection of all languages. Allow me to congratulate Montreal city councillor Marvin Rotrand and Souhel Miah, Toufiq Ezaz Akter and Dipak Dhar, whose organizations are active in my riding and champion this day. I invite all my colleagues to join me in celebrating alongside Bangladeshi Canadians across our country.”
Town of Mount RoyalPROGRAM REGISTRATION PERIODS POSTPONED: The town announced that “following the latest government directives, the registration periods for March 9 and 15 have been postponed. In addition, please be advised that spring swimming lessons scheduled to begin on March 22 are postponed and will start the week of April 6, 2021. To avoid further changes due to the pandemic and to allow residents to plan their summer schedules, two registration dates have been established and will be maintained even though some activities may eventually have to be cancelled.” They are “ Monday, March 29 from 9:00 to Thursday, April 1, 4 p.m. (Registration for Day camps (theme and specialized), spring session programming (except aquatic activities), and summer session programming (except aquatic activities). For Tuesday, March 30 from 6 p.m. to midnight, online only (Registration for: Aquatic activities for the spring and summer sessions. The activities brochure and registration details will be available soon.)”
WestmountCONSERVATORY WORK: The city recently announced the start of restoration work at the Westmount Conservatory, which was closed for six years. “Ultimately, the project will allow residents to once again enjoy this architectural gem and discover an accessible and inclusive ‘mystery garde,’” the announcement says. “The project includes a complete restoration of the exterior and the refurbishment of the interior of the main greenhouse (Conservatory), as well as the adjoining greenhouse, affectionately known to residents as the Frog Pond. The exterior of the 1927 Conservatory will be completely restored, preserving the unique appearance of this heritage structure. The building is expected to surpass in performance and longevity the original construction. The materials used, while conforming and equivalent from a heritage and aesthetic point of view, will be of superior quality, including structural silicone and glass. In addition, all electromechanical systems will be updated. The city is planning eight months to complete the work, assuming it is not interrupted in the context of the current pandemic.”
