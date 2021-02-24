Around the Towns

Côte St. LucACC, ARENA OPEN BY RESERVATION FEB. 26: The city announced that “following new lockdown rules from the Quebec government, the Samuel Moskovitch Arena and the Aquatic and Community Centre, or ACC, will re-open for visits by reservation-only for the period starting Friday, Feb. 26. The reservation system [opened] on Tuesday, February 23 at noon so that residents of CSL can reserve ice time at the arena, and swimming time at the ACC indoor pools. To register, visit CoteSaintLuc.org/registeronline.” For more details, check cotesaintluc.org/announcements/reopening-february-26-2021/.
FILTRATION SYSTEM REBATE: The city announced that it is providing a “one-time rebate of up to $200 towards the purchase and installation of an under-sink water filtration system to every single-family home and duplex built prior to 1976, which are the areas in which the city believes there are water service lines made of lead. The $200 one-time rebate on under-sink water filtration systems is also offered for systems installed in 2020. You can apply online using your smartphone or computer.For those who prefer using water filters in their fridge water dispenser or a pitcher-based system, the city also offers a rebate of up to $50 to every single-family home and duplex built prior to 1976 towards the purchase of water filters.” The city is urging residents to “take advantage of these rebates. Until the infrastructure is replaced, countertop pitchers with water filters and water filtration systems provide the easiest way to mitigate the risks association with lead.” Check out cotesaintluc.org for more information.
QUEBEC VOTE-BY-MAIL PLAN NOT SUFFICIENT: Cohen also wrote that after CSL council moved a resolution to support mail-in ballots for the Nov. 7 municipal elections, “the Quebec government did introduce legislation that definitely goes in the right direction. Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest tabled Bill 85, which expands the list of people eligible to vote by mail and gives Quebec’s chief electoral officer more leeway to adapt the process to the new reality.” However, “Bill 85 needs to be expanded in order to allow anyone who requests the right to vote by mail to do so. Look no further than what is happening now in Newfoundland and Labrador where election officials have cancelled in-person voting a day before many polling stations were set to open, in response to an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the province.”
HampsteadMAYOR POSTS CSL ROAD STUDIES: Via the Town of Hampstead’s Facebook page, Mayor William Steinberg has posted reports regarding the potential redevelopment of Hampstead’s part of Côte St. Luc Road from BC2 (urban planning), the full CIMA+ report (traffic study), the CIMA+ conclusions and the Altus Group (potential tax revenue increase).
St. LaurentSEASONAL JOBS FOR SUMMER 2021: The borough announced that it has job positions to fill for this summer. To apply, click the link at montreal.ca/en/news/jobs-to-fill-summer-saint-laurent-11005. The available positions are at day camps (Assistant animator specializing in arts, sciences or sports —Deadline to apply: February 28; assistant facilitator grade 1 — Deadline to apply: March 7; and assistant facilitator specializing in the integration of children with special needs— Deadline to apply: March 7). Sports grounds (Youth activity monitor in the sports field animation program (Ados de St-Lo) — deadline to apply: March 7). Aquatic activities (Lifeguard, paddling pool supervisor — deadline to apply: March 31).
ONLINE MARCH BREAK PASSPORT: The borough is offering activities for families during the March Break period, from Feb. 27 to March 7, via a virtual passport. “The free and virtual programming will offer families lots of fun, in the comfort of home,” an advisory says. “A diversified, digital range of quality cultural, sports and recreational activities—available on Zoom—is taking shape: there’s something for everyone! To find out the detailed schedule for the Spring Break Passport and how to register, download the Saint-Laurent mobile application, available on Google Play and the App Store: https://lickst.at/App-St-Laurent.”
Town of Mount RoyalWATCH VIRTUAL SECURITY MEETING: The town pointed out that on Feb. 3, the Mount Royal Parents Association organized a virtual meeting about local security. Mayor Philippe Roy, Councillor Michelle Setlakwe and Town Manager Ava Couch joined with Public Security and the Service de police de la ville de Montréal (SPVM) to answer questions from residents. The meeting can be viewed online at en.apmr.ca/rencontrevirtuellessurlasecurite.”
