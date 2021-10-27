Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
TRIBUTE PAID TO LOST FIREFIGHTER: The city joined others in Montreal in paying tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix from station 64, who drowned in the course of a rescue on the Lachine Rapids Sunday Oct 17. “Every day, throughout Quebec, these men and women leave their homes and families to save the lives of people they do not know,” the CSL statement says. “They serve their neighbours and their communities with courage, strength and determination. We can never fully thank them for their sacrifices. Firefighters hold a special place in our imagination. When children say, ‘I want to be a firefighter,’ they do so because they understand that it is a special job. It’s only when we get older that we really understand why these men and women are so special. Firefighters literally walk through fire knowing they may never make it out. They do so because it’s more than a job, it’s a calling. On this day of mourning, we want to take the opportunity to offer our deepest condolences and to recognize the extraordinary individuals who make up the Montreal Fire Department.”
COMMUNITY PARTNERS SOUGHT TO HELP SENIORS: The city recently announced that it “wants to improve the lives of frail and isolated seniors through the use of smart technology and better access to community resources. The city—along with researchers from Université de Sherbrooke, Université de Montréal and the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal—is looking for partner organizations among those who already provide services for frail and isolated seniors within the city’s territory. The goal is of the Côte Saint-Luc Living Lab Project is to co-develop a support model around smart environments for older adults. This includes new technologies in the home as well as better access to available resources within the Côte Saint-Luc community, such as municipal services, health and social services, community organizations, and support provided by families and community volunteers. This research project is backed by a grant from the Fonds de recherche du Quebec for nearly $1 million. Organizations that provide services to frail and isolated seniors and that wish to participate in this research project should contact Tanya Abramovitch at 514-485-6936 or livinglab@cotesaintluc.org.”
CDN/NDGFOUNDATION HELPS BOROUGH YOUTH: The Valiquette Academy Foundation is a non-profit organization serving the CDN/NDG community for over 10 years. On Sunday they are continuing their drive to give away 50 free computers to children of parents who cannot afford them. “Our mission is to help children succeed within and outside the school structure” says director Jay Valiquette. “We offer many subsidized, and in some cases, free programmes: tutoring, French and English courses, March Break and Summer camps as well as free school supplies, mentorship, help for families with at-risk youth, and help for single mothers. Our work makes a tremendous difference to the children of families who need it most.” As part of its outreach programme to families and children in the community and to schools that have identified at risk children, the Foundation actively seeks to help those who cannot afford the assistance they so very much need. “Families often contact us because they hear about the work we do from other members of the community” reads a statement. The Valiquette Academy also contacts the 13 schools within a five-kilometre radius and offers to help children from each school. Our mandate is simple: children must be from a family who cannot afford the educational support their child needs and the child must want to improve.”
HampsteadREMEMBRANCE DAY LAWN SIGNS: The town declared that it “remembers and honour the soldiers who fought for the freedom of future generations. The town will provide lawn signs for residents who wish to show their respect for those who have fallen and those who have served in the military. Call the Recreation Services to have your sign placed: 514-369-8200, ext. 3. A Community and Recreation Services representative will deliver your plaque and place it on your lawn. These signs are reusable and will be collected after Nov. 11 for future use.”
HALLOWEEN DECORATING CONTEST: The town also announced that its Halloween decorating contest is taking place, to judge the “most decorated or scariest homes in Hampstead. Representatives of the Recreation Department will be travelling through the streets of the town the evening of Saturday Oct. 30. Prizes will be offered and winners will be announced the following week. Info: 514-369-8200, #3.”
Montreal West
LEAF BLOWER USE ALLOWED UNTIL NOV. 15: The town announced that the “use of leaf blowers is permitted from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays. They are not allowed to be used on Sundays. Under no circumstances are leaves to be blown onto curbs, sidewalks, streets, or other public property, nor are leaves allowed to be blown onto any other private property.”
St. LaurentMORE ORGANIC MATERIALS TO BE COLLECTED: The borough announced that “the first phase of implementation of the organic waste collection service for buildings of nine housing units or more is now under way. This first phase is limited to only a few residential buildings whose administrators have volunteered as well as some 50 commercial and industrial buildings on the territory. The roll-out of the organic waste collection service to all residential buildings is one of the priority actions identified in Saint-Laurent’s 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan, which was adopted in early October. The service was initially scheduled to be introduced in the fall of 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our objective is not only to reduce, as much as possible, the waste materials produced on our territory, but also to raise awareness among our residents of the urgency to take immediate action in order to limit the disposal of such materials in landfills, and particularly food waste,” said mayor Alan DeSousa. “This practice results in greenhouse gases that are harmful to both humans and the environment. It is therefore of the utmost importance that we all do our part. I would like to thank the buildings that have volunteered to participate in this first phase of implementation.”
Town of Mount Royal
SPECIAL BRANCH COLLECTION ENDS TOMORROW: The town announced that its “special collection of branches will end on October 28, just as planned. It should return on March 31, 2022. Until then, you can dispose of tree trimmings and small branches using the green bin provided by the Town. If you have branches more than 2.5 cm (1 in.) in diameter and more than 75 cm (30 in.) in length, you can bring them to the nearest Ecocentre (6925, Côte-des-Neiges Road). The Ecocentre is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 18:00 and accepts the following items: tree branches and other green waste, soil, clothing in good condition, construction, renovation and demolition residues, worn-out tires, upholstered furniture, mattresses, appliances, all recyclable materials, hazardous household waste (batteries, paint, solvents), as well as electronic and telecommunication devices (computers, televisions, DVDs, radios and more).”
Westmount
NO MOBILE FLU VACCINE CLINIC IN THE CITY: The city announced that “there will not be a mobile vaccination clinic for seasonal influenza in Westmount this fall. The CIUSSS Centre-Ouest and the CLSC Métro will offer the flu vaccination by appointment only at four sites beginning November 1st. You can book your appointment now at clicsante or at 514 270-1536. Visit the CIUSS website for more information about the programme and about the vaccination sites.”
