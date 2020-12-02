Around the Towns

Côte St. LucSOLOMON SCHECTER CLOSED UNTIL DEC. 8: The Solomon Schechter Academy main campus building on Côte St. Luc Road in NDG was closed Wednesday Nov. 25, due to some COVID cases among students, parents were informed this week. “Given the recent number of cases of COVID-19 among students at our school, we have consulted with Public Health and made the difficult decision to move to remote learning for students in Grades 1-6,” says a letter to parents from Head of School Steven Erdelyi, who is also a Côte St. Luc councillor. “The Main Campus school building will be closed as of Wednesday Nov. 25, with the students returning on Tuesday Dec. 8.” The letter from Erdelyi was released on the Twitter feed Covid Ecoles Quebec, which regularly releases notifications from various schools to parents on COVID-related matters. Erdelyi’s letter adds that the Amiel Early Childhood Centre “will remain open during this period, should the situation remain stable. “This is not a time for play dates or social activities with other children and extended family; it is an opportunity for our students in Grades 1-6 to stay healthy at home, and return to school safely.” Erdelyi also wrote that his top priority as an educator is the well-being of the students.Erdelyi further told The Suburban that the move to remote learning was a “preventative measure due to a recent increase in the number of cases among families attending our school. Our Amiel Early Childhood Centre (Junior Pre-K, Pre-K, and Kindergarten) remains open and unaffected by the transition.
COTLER NAMED ANTI-SEMITISM ENVOY: Former Justice Minister and Mount Royal MP Irwin Cotler has been named by the Canadian government as the country’s first “special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating anti-Semitism. “We must never forget the painful lessons of the Holocaust, or the memories of those who lived through it, because anti-Semitism has no place in Canada, or anywhere else,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole also congratulated Cotler. “Best wishes to the Honourable Irwin Cotler as he takes on [this] important job. Fighting anti-Semitism at home and abroad is a crucial task.” Cotler is founder and chairman of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.
TRANSPORT CONSULTATION: The city informed residents that the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), which “plans and funds public transit for the Greater Montreal region, is consulting the public before it prepares its 10-year plan.” Councillor Dida Berku brought up the issue at the November council meeting. CSL’s Facebook page says the city of Côte St. Luc is calling for “new commuter train stations in our city, easier access to Metro stations, and much more.” Residents are being asked, “in order to support the city and draw attention to public transit solutions for our area, to take 15 minutes to send your feedback to the ARTM. There are a few steps involved on its website, including registering for an ARTM account. So, if this sounds like something you’d like to do, please share specific ideas with the ARTM: https://repensonslamobilite.quebec/.../collect/boite-a-idees.”
4 COUNCIL MEETINGS IN DECEMBER: Côte St. Luc will be having several council meetings in December, one regular meeting and three special ones, including to adopt the 2021 budget. All will be via videoconference and can be seen at youtube.com/cityofcotesaintluc. The regular meeting takes place, as usual, the second Monday of the month — 8 p.m. Dec. 14. The next meeting is 6 p.m. Monday Dec. 21 and involves the presentation and adoption of the 2021 operating budget and capital expenditures budget, the following one is an hour later 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and involves a notice of motion and tabling of a draft bylaw regarding the 2021 tax rates. The final special meeting takes place 6:30 p.m Wednesday Dec. 23 and involves the adoption of the bylaw regarding the 2021 tax rates.
Westmount:KOLBER HOME SOLD: The Upper Westmount home of Senator Leo Kolber, who passed away early this year, was sold in what Profusion Immobilier, the Exclusive Affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate for Quebec, calls “the most important residential transaction in Westmount for 2020.” Kolber was also a prominent Montreal businessman and philanthropist, and was closely associated with the Bronfman family and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. The Suburban once visited the impressive multi-level home, which includes an elevator, to cover an event. Christina Miller, a “luxury specialist” broker with Profusion Immobilier, sold the 100 Summit Circle 35,000-square foot home. According to the prestige real estate agency, the asking price was $15 million — media reports say the selling price was $11.7 million. “Even though the market for prestige real estate is booming, the demands of clients are still very high when they are looking to sell or buy a luxury property,” she stated.
STICK AND PUCK: The city’s Sports and Recreation Department is offering members “Stick and Puck” activity at the Westmount Recreation Centre skating rink, “an activity dedicated to practicing personal hockey techniques: skating, stickhandling, shooting and passing.” The rules are that “no games are permitted (scrimmage, one vs one, two vs two etc.); no gathering of players is permitted, please keep a two-metre distance; training with a private instructor is prohibited; no slapshots; a helmet with a full face shield, a neck protector, gloves, skates and hockey stick are mandatory; you can make passes with the other participants or receive shots (if you are a goalie) while staying at least two metres away from each other; no dressing rooms are available” and “benches or chairs along the rink boards are available to tie your skates.” Access to the rink is via the Academy Road entrance to the WRC. “To participate, you must reserve a time slot online. Reservations can be made as of 12 p.m. for up to three days in advance.” For more information, consult westmount.org.
Côte des NeigesNAMUR-HIPPODROME CALL FOR TENDERS: The borough of CDN-NDG announced that it is “issuing a call for tenders for the planning of the public sports, cultural, health, education and community facilities” for the coming Namur-Hippodrome housing development. “Although this may seem early with regard to the area’s development, planning out its public facilities well ahead of time can help define the neighbourhood’s image,” a borough statement says. “It will also guide the spatial organization of this currently vacant area.... Firms or organizations wishing to submit a tender...may do so via the Government of Québec’s Système électronique d’appel d’offres (SEAO) online tendering system. The deadline is December 3 at 1:30 p.m.”
Montreal WestCP HOLIDAY TRAIN EVENT VIRTUAL THIS YEAR: The traditional CP Holiday Train event, which usually includes a stop at the Montreal West train station, will be a virtual event this year due to COVID-, Dec 12. “Serena Ryder and The Trews will headline CP’s 2020 ‘Holiday Train at Home’ concert, which will stream on CP’s Facebook page on Dec. 12,” says a CP announcement. “The event will raise money and awareness and help local food banks collect much-needed donations. The Dec. 12 concert, scheduled for 8 p.m., will also feature performances by JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott. CP Holiday Train fans will be able to view the concert by visiting facebook.com/canadian.pacific at the show’s start time.
Town of Mount Royal:MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS CLOSED THROUGHOUT DECEMBER: The town announced that “as sanitary measures in red zones continue, the closure to the public of various municipal buildings in Mount Royal also continues, including its recreational buildings. As the holiday season approaches, this sanitary closure will eventually merge with the regular closure of Town offices and services in December, with a further update only to follow in January 2021. “Until the reopening of the municipal buildings, communications by e-mail or telephone (514 734-2900) will be the only possible means of communication. Residents are invited to use the Mount Royal website (www.town.mount-royal.qc.ca) if they are looking for general information. The document chute at the front of Town Hall (90 Roosevelt Avenue) can be used to deposit cheques, forms and other small documents.”
CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT CONTEST: The town is inviting residents to “revive the spirit of the holidays and to celebrate the magic and spread the joy by decorating their homes. This winter, Mayor Philippe Roy and the elected officials of the six electoral districts have decided to launch another challenge to the Townies — to use the magical powers of the Star Fairy’s wand to make their homes a magical place that will enchant all the town’s hardy little goblins and elves. The purpose of the contest is to inspire families to have fun livening up their neighbourhood for the holiday season and enjoy others’ creations when they go for walks, while still respecting sanitary recommendations.” The prizes are $100 gift certificates for one of TMR’s Mount Royal’s supermarkets — IGA, Metro, Provigo. The contest is open to all. To participate, the decorations must be in place before Monday, December 14, 2020.” The Mayor and town councillors will “criss-cross the streets of the town to determine the most decorated houses in the town. The winning addresses will be announced on the town’s website and Facebook.”
HampsteadPUBLIC SKATING IN MOWEST UPDATE: The town has posted an update on its agreement with the Town of Montreal West “for Hampstead residents to participate in Public skating at the Legion Rink,” that the option is continuing until Dec. 13. The designated skating dates are 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. and 7:45 to 8:35 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 28 and 29, Dec. 5 and 6 and Dec. 12 and 13. A reminder that there is an 18-person maximum per 50 minute slot. “Skaters need to reserve their time slot Monday – Thursday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm or Friday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm by calling 514-369-8200, ext. 3. First come first serve. Full name, address and cell numbers required per person.”
