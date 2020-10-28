Around the Towns

Côte St. LucMULTIPLE SKATING RINKS?: Resident Essie Vineberg Szlak proposed on the CSL Facebook page that the city build more outdoor skating rinks “since activities will be limited this winter, and more people will be looking for outdoor activities.” Councillor Mitch Kujavsky responded that he has been “on the case for a few weeks now. I can’t make any guarantees because I’ve learned recently that the logistics of outdoor rinks are very tricky. But I proposed the concept of multiple rinks back in September and will follow up with staff to see if the idea has advanced at all.”
HampsteadTOWN HALL HOURS OF SERVICE: The town announced that until Dec. 23, the hours of service at town hall via phone and online are Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. “The town wishes to limit the physical presence of large numbers of people in its buildings, so as much as possible all operations are being done by phone and online,” a town announcement says.”However, when necessary, visits with some departments can be arranged by appointment.”
Montreal WestCP RAIL WORK: The town announced that Canadian Pacific Railway work has been underway and is expected to be completed by Nov. 5. “Canadian Pacific [is] installing new rail as part of its capital improvement program on its Westmount subdivision, specifically between Lucien L’Allier and Montreal West stations,”the town advisory says. “Work [is being performed weekdays between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to avoid impacting commuter rail service. People should expect to see or hear heavy machinery noise, rail equipment, banging, idling trucks waiting to proceed, dust, voices and reversing trucks. Residents with questions or concerns about these operations can call Canadian Pacific 24/7 toll-free Community Connect line at: 1-800-766-7912 or email community_connect@cpr.ca.”
St. LaurentNEW MURAL: The borough announced that a “colourful mural paying tribute to St. Laurent’s multiculturalism,” was recently completed, and is the borough’s ninth mural. “Located a stone’s throw from the Centre des loisirs, this new creation—entitled Jade et ses homies (Jade and her homies) by Saint-Laurent native and muralist Bryan Beyung—can be admired at 1745 Tassé,” says a borough announcement. Mayor Alan DeSousa called the new mural a “wonderful hymn to our living environment, with its great cultural wealth of women and men who have chosen to make St. Laurent their home.”
Town of Mount RoyalTREE CUTTING UNDERWAY: The town announced that beginning this past Monday Oct. 26, “within the scope of railway rehabilitation work, [the company] NouvLR will remove the fencing along the existing right-of-way and install new security fencing between the Canora station and Côte de Liesse Road in preparation for REM (light rail transit) commissioning. Bushes and trees will need to be cut, including some in existing municipal landscaping settings inside and near the edge of the railway right-of-way. Fences surrounding residential properties will remain in place to minimize the impact the work has on the vegetation cover.”
WestmountMAYOR SMITH IN QUARANTINE: Mayor Christina Smith announced Oct. 19 that she and her family tested positive for the coronavirus. “Fortunately, our symptoms are mild,” she wrote. “My family and I will be in quarantine for the next 10 to 14 days [from Oct. 19]. I will continue to fulfill my duties as Mayor from my home office. Our situation is a reminder that the virus is still very present in the community. I urge everyone to take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family, friends and neighbours.... I encourage those who have recently been in contact with me or a member of my family to be tested.”
Côte des Neiges-NDGNEXT BOROUGH COUNCIL MEETING: The next Côte des Neiges-NDG borough council takes place 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. The meeting can be seen live at www.youtube.com/user/CDNNDG/videos. Information will be posted at montreal.ca (click Boroughs and then Côte des Neiges-Nôtre Dame de Grace) as to how questions can be submitted before the meeting.
