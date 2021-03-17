Around the Towns

Côte St. LucBROWNSTEIN COVID MESSAGE: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein conveyed his latest phone message to residents, with positive and negative news. “Since March 1, hundreds of CSL residents have been vaccinated at Décarie Square against the Coronavirus,” he said. “This is great news. But there is also bad news. The number of Coronavirus cases in CSL continues to rise, even though they are falling elsewhere in Quebec. Public health authorities in our area are concerned. Over the last few weeks, we have the highest number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants with 0-9 years olds being the most infected group, along with their parents or those between the ages of 30-39. The new variant strain of the virus is ever present in schools and elsewhere in our community, which is far more contagious, spreading much faster. Because of the rising numbers in our area, and because of the upcoming holidays in April, I’m asking everyone to continue minimizing contacts, wearing surgical masks covered with cloth ones, and following all other health recommendations.”
CLIC-SANTÉ APPOINTMENT HELP: Brownstein also pointed out that while the ClicSante.ca website, to book vaccinations, works well, “a few weeks ago, I asked our city management to find ways to help seniors who weren’t able to do it themselves, and who had no one else to help them. Our staff was eager to help and have helped book many reservations so far. It has given them an immense satisfaction to help seniors in this way. As promised, if you aren’t able to use ClicSante.ca to book your reservation, I’ll give two telephone numbers you can use to book by phone. You can call the official reservation line at 1-877-644-4545. Alternatively, you can call us at the City of Côte Saint-Luc. Our number is 514-485-6800, extension 1002.”
VOLUNTEER CLEAN UP DAY CONSIDERED: The city responded on the CSL Ideas Facebook page that it will consider organizing a volunteer clean-up day. The idea came from Louise Ferland, who posted that “on my Sunday one hour walk in CSL, I saw 53 of these masks, gloves, tossed coffee paper cups and lots more junk. CSLers you can be better than this. Please don’t litter. I would be in favour of an island-wide tax on fast foods to cover the cost of the huge clean up by municipalities. If the City of CSL wants to organize a volunteer clean up day around the end of April for Earth Day I would help organize it. Les Amies de la Montagne do a mass volunteer clean up of Mont Royal Park every spring.” The city responded: “Thank you for the suggestion about a volunteer clean up day. We will consider this.”
HampsteadMAYORALTY POSTS: As the municipal election approaches in November, questions are naturally being asked as to who will run for Mayor and for council seats. Resident and council regular Jeremy Levi declared his intention to run for Mayor in late 2019. On the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page, Councillor Jack Edery and virtual council meeting regular Mort Grostern asked each other their intentions. Edery wrote that he is currently undecided whether he will be running for Mayor, and Grostern wrote that he is considering running for council.
CSL ROAD DEVELOPMENT CONSULT STEPS: The Town of Hampstead website (www.hampstead.qc.ca) has detailed the steps involved following the publication of studies regarding the feasibility of redeveloping Hampstead’s part of Côte St. Luc Road. They include: “Council review of acceptable ideas following recommendations from PAC (today, March 17); creation of survey and hiring of firm to administer the survey; conduct random phone survey of all residents; council review of results and determination of items to include in new Planning Program; creation of new Planning Program document; consultation meeting to discuss the document; final document and passing of first draft. (not before June 16, 2021); a legally required consultation meeting; other legal steps and final adoption of Planning Program; submission to Agglomeration for approval; creation of Concordance By-laws; once all approved, potential Register/Referendum process and final adoption of Concordance by-laws. Due to required legal delays, completion is not expected before end of 2021.”
Montreal WestDAY CAMP THIS SUMMER?: Councillor Elizabeth Ulin recently said that while it was impossible for the town to organize a summer day camp in 2020 due to COVID-related regulations, she is more optimistic about the possibility of a day camp this summer. But she emphasized that the town’s ability to operate camp depends on the progress of COVID and the Quebec government’s response, and thus, “there are no guarantees. Nevertheless, the town is planning for a day camp this year.” Update: Plans have firmed up for this summer’s day camp, including registration beginning 9 a.m. March 24 via the montreal-west.ca website. More details next week.
AVON ROAD WORK: Councillor Maria Torres announced that needed infrastructure work on the entirety of Avon Road will be divided into two parts. The section of Avon west of Westminster toward the bridge to Ville St. Pierre (Lachine) will take place in May or June, and involve road resurfacing and foundation repair. The part of Avon east from Westminster to NDG will be tackled in 2022.
St. LaurentHEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF ANTI-PSYCHOTIC DRUG: The St. Laurent-based Otsuka Pharmaceutical Canada Inc. and the multi-national Lundbeck Canada Inc. recently announced that Health Canada “issued a Notice of Compliance for an alternative initiation regimen for [the anti-psychotic drug] ABILIFY MAINTENA®. Authorization for use of the alternative initiation regimen takes effect immediately.” “The new alternative initiation regimen minimizes burden on care providers and families, simplifies the initiation process, and potentially reduces length of stay in hospital,” stated psychiatrist Dr. Andrea Bardell.
WestmountSPORTS AND RECREATION REGISTRATION: The city announced that registration for Spring 2021 (April to May) sports and recreation activities began yesterday, March 16. “Registration can be done online at westmount.org/onlineregistration,” says a city advisory. “For more information on registration procedures and the various activities offered by the Westmount Sports and Recreation Department, please consult the Spring 2021 Activity Guide,” via westmount.org.
