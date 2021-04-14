Around the Towns

Côte St. LucCSL council votes 4-2 against proposed synagogue: Côte St. Luc council voted 4-2 Monday night against the second reading of a rezoning for the Fondation Sepharade Kollel Avrechim project on Mackle Road, on part of the current Public Works yard land.
This effectively stops the project as proposed, which was a five-storey, 79-foot building with no setback from the sidewalk. The Kollel is being encouraged to return with a new proposal.
Councillors Dida Berku, Steven Erdelyi, Mitch Kujavsky and Mike Cohen voted against, while David Tordjman and Sidney Benizri voted in favour. Councillor Oren Sebag was not visible on screen during the virtual meeting’s vote.
Councillor Mitch Kujavsky proposed deferring the vote to May, but Mayor Mitchell Brownstein pointed out that during the 15-day public consultation process conducted in writing because of COVID, the city received 162 e-mails opposing the project as proposed.
“We did not receive any e-mails in favour of the project, although three were received saying they would consider it in another location,” the Mayor pointed out. “Our obligation as a council is to act based on the process. As a council, we have a legal obligation to act and not create a false sense of belief that this project can go forward.... We have to stop it here.”
Brownstein added that, according to a legal opinion, the city is not allowed to accept changes to the proposal at this point “unless they’re extremely minor.” He said a new bylaw will have to be proposed. The deferral was not approved.
Tordjman said the council is supposed to be “a force for good.
“Every single time there’s been a motion to establish an institution, there’s been opposition... and alarmist rhetoric about how this would change the nature of our city. Every one of those institutions has enriched our community.... I agree this project can be improved, but the majority of this council was in favour over the last three years of planning. We told the Kollel what to do and they agreed. We must stop pitting residents against each other to mitigate this and previous councils’ repeated failures.
“This council has failed by not passing this resolution tonight. This is not fair and it’s not right. We are letting an entire community down today.”
The councillor added that for the last 30 years, nothing was done by councils about synagogues located in homes “for fear of making waves,” and that he himself wants an end to such non-conforming institutions.
“They wanted to conform and build legally, but no options were made available to them and nothing was done to stop them from establishing themselves. This is not proper governance.”
Brownstein countered that over time, he supported Beth Chabad’s search for a location, and the expansions of Hebrew Academy and Congregation Or Hahayim.
“But we are going to deal with all the non-conforming institutions in our community and find out from the neighbourhood if the community is happy where they are or if they need to be in strip malls.”
Cohen, who recently also said the project was not viable as is, expressed unhappiness with the tone of discussion amongst residents, including on social media.
“In the 16 years I’ve been on city council, this has been the most divisive issue I’ve been involved in....We have a lot of mending to do in our community.”
Erdelyi said he felt this was a failure by council.
“We should have sat down with Rabbi Yehouda Benoliel and said, ‘no, you need to fix this, you cannot have a zero setback.’ ....We agreed to things that the public will not accept in terms of height and size. I hope we will be able to better advise them on what makes more sense.”
MASKS IN COMMON AREAS: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Mike Cohen are urging residents who live in local condominiums and apartments to wear masks in the common areas of those buildings. Masks are required by law in stores, government buildings and other public places. “We’ve heard from so many people who are afraid to use the common laundry room,” the two wrote in a message to residents. “They are worried about walking down the hall, or using the elevator. That isn’t right. Nobody should have to live like that.” Brownstein and Cohen acknowledged that everyone is tired of the pandemic and “all the messages about washing, and distancing, and masks. “We all want this to be over,” they wrote. “But when you live in a condo or apartment building, you’re living around other people. And you have a moral obligation to act decently. No one’s asking you to shop for groceries for your neighbour, or take them to the doctor, or do anything extraordinary. All you have to do is act in a way that would make your mother proud. That’s all.”
WestmountZOOM COUNCIL MEETINGS:Council meetings are now being carried live on Zoom, as of the April 6 council meeting. To participate in future meetings, to to westmount.org and click on a link to access the feed. “You will need to enter your email address and name to access the meeting,” says a city advisory. “You may submit your questions in advance for the 1st question period by filling out the online form which will be available on the day of council between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To submit a question for the second question period, please use the Q&A function (drag your cursor to the bottom of the Zoom window to see this feature appear).”
St. LaurentMAYOR TOUTS GHG REDUCTION SUCCESS: St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa recently touted his borough’s efforts to “efficiently and effectively reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.” DeSousa spoke virtually at the second edition of the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) ceremony, held March 22, where he noted that St. Laurent became, in January 2019, “the first municipal entity in Quebec with more than 100,000 inhabitants and the first in Greater Montreal to complete the final stage of the PCP program” by reducing its GHG emissions by 21 percent between 1990 and 2017.
The Mayor said that “since the early 2000s, St. Laurent has had a vision for environmental protection that includes the fight against climate change. This has been reflected in various increasingly ambitious plans as well as in the participation in the Partners for Climate Protection since 2013. Thanks to the latter, we have reduced our greenhouse gas emissions in a very encouraging way.
“These good results are mainly due to the excellent participation of all parties involved: residents, industrial firms, commercial establishments, institutions, organizations and, of course, our own administration,” he added. “This performance is all the more remarkable given that, at the same time, our population has experienced significant growth and strong residential development. “It motivates us to continue these efforts through the 2021-2030 climate emergency plan that we plan to unveil this year. We will be able to count, in particular, on new funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to launch a new carbon budget project. So the PCP has been a step—and a very useful one—that this climate emergency plan and our biodiversity corridor will now be able to build on and enhance.”
“The results are really encouraging. For example, in 2017, while St. Laurent emitted 5.8 metric tons of GHG per capita, Quebec emitted 9.6 tons and Canada 19.4 tons.”
