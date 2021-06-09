Around the Towns

Côte St. LucFLAGS AT HALF-MAST: The city flew its flags at half-mast last week in reaction to the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former Kamloops residential school, and in honour of them and “all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families.”
BLANKETS FOR VETS: Former CSL councillor Allan Levine, now the head of Branch 97 of the Royal Canadian Legion, announced a donation of blankets for 100 veterans at Ste. Anne’s hospital for veterans in Ste. Anne de Bellevue on behalf of the branch. The idea came from Larry Rosenthal, who organizes memorial services for Jewish Canadian soldiers who fell in past wars. “As servicemen, you sacrificed to shield us and protect us, so today we would like to give you a gift that symbolizes that protection,” Levine wrote in a letter. “We have designed and specifically crafted for you special handmade blankets. Just as you covered and protected us all those years ago, we hope these blankets serve as comfort and protection for you. We continue to value what you have done for our democracy, and hopefully these blankets wrap you in the warmth we hold in our hearts for you always.”
PROVIDING THE BARE NECESSITIES: David Lisbona, who created the Bare Necessities program in 2019 to provide families on financial assistance whose children attend one of the five community camps that serve the Montreal Jewish community with some help to pay for camp supplies, announced that the program has been revived this year after the “lost summer” due to COVID-19 of 2020. This year, the children benefitting attend Camp B’nai Brith (Montreal), CBB (Ottawa), Massad, Kinneret and the Y Country Camp. Lisbona said his Nellie Philanthropy, which runs Bare Necessities, has “teamed up with David Banon of Pharmaprix at the Quartier Cavendish where all the families will go and shop. In addition to the $100 in credit each child, not family, receives, Pharmaprix will be offering other promotions on additional purchases and will be supporting the foundation with a portion of sales.” “We are very happy to be a small part of these kids’ camp experience,” said Banon, “it is such an important part of who they are and what they will become.” Lisbona added that he is “hoping to run the program with other community camps in Montreal as well as other Jewish camps outside Montreal in future summers, but for now, about 60 Montreal kids will be able to frolic in camp this summer and hopefully they won’t have a care in the world, as it should be. For those who would like to donate gift cards or Optimum points to the Bare Necessities program, there is an opportunity to do so on the Nellie Philanthropy Foundation Facebook page.”
St.Laurent$2 MILLION PEDESTRIAN SAFETY PROJECT LAUNCHED:
The borough of St. Laurent is investing $2 million in pedestrian safety projects for 2021, starting this month, as part of its 10-year capital investment plan.The projects include the “installation of curb extensions, speed humps and curb radius reduction, as well as raised intersections and crossings at 38 different locations.” The cost is $2,003,740 for 2021, and is being paid for by the borough and the City of Montreal. “Promoting safe walking on St. Laurent territory is one of the main concerns of our administration, as evidenced by the pedestrian master plan that we launched in September 2020,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “That is why we are heavily investing in making pedestrian travel safer for St. Laurent residents and workers. We are proud to announce that in this regard, St. Laurent has never invested such an amount since it joined the City of Montreal in 2002.” More specifically, “this work will begin at the end of May 2021 in the Bois-Franc sector and will then be carried out in other areas over the following weeks. Local traffic will continue to be allowed during the work, which will generally take one month to complete at each location.” This project is the responsibility of the Division des Études techniques et de l’ingénierie of the borough’s Public Works department. “It will be carried out by Roxboro Excavation and will be financed as follows— $1,072,546 from St. Laurent and $931,195 from the City of Montreal for a total of $2,003,740,” says the borough announcement. The work is called geometric realignments, and “these work projects have various purposes— by reducing the width of the roadway, the curb extensions make it possible to increase pedestrians’ visibility, limit the time required to cross the street and, lastly, reduce the speed of vehicles. Speed humps are an obstacle that forces vehicles to slow down. As for raised intersections and crossings, they provide greater comfort for pedestrians and people with limited mobility.”
Montreal WestCOUNCILLORS REVEAL ELECTION INTENTIONS:
Montreal West council members revealed their thoughts last week about running for re-election this November, after being asked to do so by a resident during the late May council meeting question period. Mayor Beny Masella recalled that he announced his intention to run for re-election this past December. Councillor Maria Torres said she will also be running for re-election. “Thank you for asking,” she added. Councillor Colleen Feeney said she is excited about the town’s planned sports and recreation centre, for which a federal and provincial grant was recently received. “I hope to be part of it,” she added. “In all likelihood, I will run again. But I’m not ready to make that 100 percent commitment at this moment.” Councillor Elizabeth Ulin said she was echoing Feeney’s comments.”I’ve been doing this now for almost 16 years, in the recreation portfolio. The idea that we would have a new recreation centre is just like a dream come true. I’d love to be around for that. If this year and a half has taught us anything, we never know what life will bring. So I will reserve comment on throwing my hat in the ring for certain for another month or so, but I’m inclined to say I would like to run again.” Councillor Dino Mazzone said he has “every intention to stand for re-election. “This recreation project is way too important for me and for a lot of people on this council and many people in our town and I want to see this project come to fruition.”
NEW COMMUNITY CENTRE: Mayor Beny Masella told the May 31 council meeting that the planned new Sports and Recreation Centre, which is getting a $12,556,727 federal and provincial grant, is the “biggest and best news for our Town in many decades. It will be a catalyst for the rejuvenation of our community. Both the young families flocking to Montreal West and the seniors are clamouring for a new, accessible building to house all our sports and recreation activities. To be abundantly clear, though we were turned down twice before for funding, it did not mean we stopped trying. My campaign platform both in 2013 and 2017 clearly stated that I would work toward securing the funding for a new centre. Goal accomplished. I believe my four councillors also stated clearly during their last campaigns that they were in favour of a new centre. I ran two campaigns that included this point, and I was elected handily both times. But, as I mentioned in my e-bulletin, this is just the first step. We conducted a survey in 2017 that concluded the majority were in favour of a new centre provided that any tax increase was $100 or less for the average valued home. We are committed to achieving that goal as well. That means ... we need to undertake a successful fundraising campaign. [We are appointing] a campaign chairperson who will finalize the campaign details, build the volunteer staff, and then get to work. Our campaign will have different levels of participation so that people can contribute at levels as they see fit and take ownership of this new project.”
Town of Mount RoyalWE BUY LOCAL: The town announced that “to support local businesses through this difficult time, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Laurent – Mount Royal and the Town of Mount Royal, in collaboration with La Ruche, the City of Montréal, PME Montréal Centre-Ouest and Pierre Arcand, Member for Mont-Royal–Outremont, have created the crowdfunding campaign ‘We buy local in TMR!’ This project invites citizens to buy gift certificates on the La Ruche website to use at their favourite shops. For every $20 paid, residents will have their gift certificate increased by $10 so they can actually buy for $30.” The effort was launched June 1 at laruchequebec.com/en/projet/a-vmr-on-achete-local-2021, where the list of businesses can be seen and the gift certificate purchasing process is explained.
HampsteadFLAGS LOWERED: Councillor Michael Goldwax, who posted the number “215” on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page, in reference to the number of remains of children found at the former Kamloops residential school, informed residents that the town’s flags were being lowered and that a special tribute to those children was being announced at the Monday June 7 council meeting.
WestmountFLAGS LOWERED: The city also lowered its flags in reaction to the discovery of the remains of the 215 children at the former Kamloops residential school. “It is to honour these children and to work towards reconciliation for those 215 children and all the others who never made it home, the survivors and the families who were tragically affected,” said Mayor Christina Smith.
