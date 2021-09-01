Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
NEW CANDIDATE FOR DISTRICT 6: Resident Jeffrey Kovac has announced his candidacy for District 6, which is being vacated by Councillor David Tordjman, as the latter is running for the Mayoralty of CSL. The newest candidate, son of the late longtime District 8 councillor Ruth Kovac, wrote that he has been a resident for 40 years “and I truly believe there is no better place in Montreal to live. With that being said, I still feel that there are opportunities for improvement, such as upgrading our parks and recreational facilities, increasing services for our 60+ aged population, expanding emergency medical services, and of course, improving sanitation throughout CSL. Progress can only be made with a united community, and this is what I intend to bring to the table, in an effort to enhance the lives of all constituents who are so very fortunate to call Côte St. Luc their home. I look forward to meeting the residents of district 6, and welcome anyone who would like to discuss the future of CSL with me, to do so by phone, email or Facebook. I am looking forward to being the voice of the community.” Lior Azerad, a member of Tordjman’s slate, is also running to represent District 6.
NEW CANDIDATE FOR DISTRICT 8: Community activist and council regular Andee Shuster announced she will run as an independent candidate in District 8, to replace the late Ruth Kovac, for the Nov. 7 election. “My parents and my aunt got me involved going door to door in Hampstead with them during the blue ribbon demerger campaign,” she stated. “When I got married and moved to Côte Saint-Luc in 2005, my aunt [the late Hampstead resident and council regular Rachel Genziuk) started encouraging me to attend council meetings to get more informed about my city.” Shuster received an endorsement from Kovac’s son Jeffrey. “I’ve known Andee for many years and have come to know a woman who has a pragmatic approach to issues — smart, kind, a terrific listener, honest, and hardworking; District 8 residents will be lucky to have Andee represent them,” he said. Her chief issues are “neighbourhood cleanliness and waste management, Cavendish traffic, the impact to railway-adjacent homes, road safety, and better communication with residents as some areas for improvement in CSL.” Also running in District 8 is Jonathan Silver, part of Mayoral candidate David Tordjman’s slate. Silver, a father of two sons and a volunteer for 20 years with CSL’s Emergency Medical Services, says that “community is more than a word. It’s the actions we take and gestures we make every day, big and small. Our collective well-being is everybody’s business, and I am so happy to hear my neighbors share this sentiment. I look forward to engaging with all of them and moving forward together on a solid and comprehensive plan of action to uplift and increase the quality of life for everyone in our beautiful city.”
St. LaurentCENTRE DES LOISIRS BEING MODERNIZED:The Centre des Loisirs on Grenet Street in St. Laurent is being modernized in the short and long term, as part of the borough’s 10-year capital investment program for 2021 to 2030. A borough announcement points out that from September to November of this year, “the second-floor agora (amphitheatre) will be renovated to provide users with enhanced services. “Next year, the Centre préscolaire—located in the same building—will be revitalized, while the building envelope and skylights will be upgraded to meet new standards.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said the Centre des loisirs, built in 1993, is “one of the busiest municipal buildings in St. Laurent, normally welcoming more than 150,000 people each year. “With these investments, we are going to improve the quality of the facilities of this multi-purpose place where sports, recreational and cultural activities are held,” he added. “Organizations providing information, assistance and relaxation are also located at the Centre and exhibitions take place there as well. St. Laurent residents of all ages will soon have the pleasure of getting together there again, in keeping with all current health standards.” More specifically, says the borough announcement, “once the upcoming renovation project is completed, the agora will boast new facilities, including fixed furniture, tiered seating and audio-visual systems as well as being adapted to universal accessibility standards, like the rest of the building. “Located on the second floor, the small amphitheatre with some 30 seats is used for training sessions, including those of the Université du 3e âge, as well as day camp activities, meetings of St. Laurent organizations, etc.” The contract for the work was awarded to Services de rénovation Parabole, for $127,000. The work is under the responsibility of the Division des Actifs immobiliers et Éclairage des rues of Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent’s Direction des Travaux publics. As well, “in addition to the work on the agora, the Centre préscolaire, the building envelope and the skylights, St. Laurent’s Ten-Year Capital Investment Program includes plans for the complete redevelopment of the CDL’s parking lot. This project will improve the greenery of the entire site, optimize the number of parking spaces and renovate the entrances and exits to ensure a better flow of traffic and increased pedestrian safety. The work will take place once the STM worksite near the CDL is completed, after 2023.”
Town of Mount RoyalROYALMOUNT SURVEY: The town announced that it has made available on its website, www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca, “the results of various surveys related to its consultation of June 22, 2021, regarding the potential addition of a residential component to the Royalmount project. Please note that all personal information relating to a physical person and allowing or indirectly allowing to identify him or her has been redacted in order to preserve the confidentiality of this personal information.” The documents include a Léger telephone survey report, a Survey Monkey house survey report and notices and briefs sent to the town clerk.”
HampsteadHIGH HOLIDAY PARKING TOLERANCE: The town announced that the “overnight parking tolerance for the high holidays will be granted from Sept. 6, 2020, at 2 a.m. to Oct. 1, 2020 at 5 a.m. Daytime parking rules remain in effect, as do all restrictions for blocked fire hydrants and driveways.”
HIGH HOLIDAY SERVICES IN THE PARK: The town announced that the Chevra Kadisha B’nai Jacob Synagogue and the City of Hampstead will be conducting high holiday services in Hampstead park Sept. 6 to 8 and Sept. 15-16. There will be a rooftop tent with no walls, all seats will be social distanced, masks will be mandatory, there will be a hand sanitizer upon entry, and security will be on hand. Service #1 will take place at 9:30 a.m. and Service #2 will take place at 11 a.m. There will be a maximum of 250 people per service, registration will be required and government COVID regulations will be enforced. “For reservations and information about this event contact 514-482-3366.”
WestmountWESTMOUNT PARK REVITALIZATION SURVEY DEADLINE: The city announced that the “deadline for returning the short survey to find out your appreciation of the proposed Westmount Park Enhancement Plan has been extended to Friday, September 3, 2021. Please complete the short survey in the brochure you have received and mail it back to the address indicated. You can also view the items in the brochure and complete the survey online at engage.westmount.org/westmountpark.”
SAD WEEPING WILLOW NEWS: The city also announced, with sadness, that “the beloved weeping willow in Westmount Park has fallen into the pond. This tree was one of our memorial trees. Our crews will have to remove and replace it.”
