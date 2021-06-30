Around the Towns

Côte St. LucBURDEN OF PROOF ON CP NOISE COMPLAINTS RESTS ON RESIDENTS SAYS BERKU: Côte St. Luc residents have the burden of proof when it comes to complaints to the federal government about increased noise from the CP rail yards, Councillor Dida Berku said during her recent District 3 meeting.”The [federal] government has made it very difficult, has put the burden on the residents,” the councillor said. “That’s the way the Complaint Resolution Guidelines are written. If you want to make a complaint to the Canadian Transport Agency, you have to prove you’ve exhausted all your possible recourses. We’re going to do that, we’re in the process. We sent letters and diagrams.” There have been complaints for decades of noise from the yards, but some have said it has intensified lately. “Clearly what’s happening is the trains on the Baily-Merrimac corridor are idling at night because they can’t get into the yards for whatever reason,” Berku told residents attending the virtual meeting. “This idling and waiting, and the banging and the horns, are what is causing a terrible ruckus. People complained, and we collected the details of the complaints through different citizens who were very involved.” The councillor said residents understand they’re living next to a train yard. “But the issue is that the trains are getting longer, they’re double-decker, they’re heavier and CP is committed to increasing the traffic. They just built a multi-million dollar facility in the yard and they want the cargo and shipping to increase. It’s just going to get worse right now.” Berku also pointed out that CSL had meetings with CP April 15 and May 13. “The city advised CP that their response was not satisfactory, and we gave them more time to give a better response,” she explained. Berku said there are three next steps in the process. “We’ve been told verbally the situation has improved, maybe it has, but there’s no guarantee they’re not going to start again,” she explained. “Unless they put it in writing, we’re going to form a small committee. This committee will come up with what they call feasible and constructive solutions. We’ll present these solutions, such as sound walls or no idling between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.” Should these solutions not be accepted by CP, “the residents, not the city, will have to go to the Canadian Transport Agency.” In the meantime, she said, residents “should keep sending complaints, including dates and times and details related to the noise, to community_connect@cpr.ca. It’s very important to document all your complaints, and copy Tammy McEwen at tmcewen@cotesaintluc.org or me at dberku@cotesaintluc.org.”
HampsteadHAMPSTEAD MAYOR DEFEATED ON UPZONING RESOLUTION OF CSL RD.: Hampstead council members voted 5-2 Monday night against a non-binding resolution brought by Mayor William Steinberg in support of upzoning the town’s part of Côte St. Luc Road by replacing the current decades-old residential buildings with modern 10-storey ones. Steinberg and Councillor Cheryl Weigensberg voted in favour, and councillors Jack Edery, Warren Budning, Harvey Shaffer, Leon Elfassy and Michael Goldwax voted against. The meeting began 37 minutes late. Steinberg’s resolution argues that 10-storey buildings will “result in significant new funds for the town” and make a new civic centre possible in four years, and that most residents want 10 or more storeys and a civic centre without higher taxes. The resolution said such a centre will attract young families to Hampstead and increase home values, amongst other points.A Leger survey which more than 500 households responded to found that 35 percent wanted no change, 11 percent wanted six storeys, 13 percent eight storeys and 24 percent 10 storeys, and 14 percent more than 10 storeys. Weigensberg said she believes a 10-storey project is the “best thing for the entire town.” Edery voted No, and had no further comment. Elfassy voted No, saying he has long been in favour of upzoning, but at up to eight storeys as a compromise, and possibly a recessed ninth floor. The councillor added that he listened to the concerns of residents. “I strongly believe we should not connect the civic centre with upzoning CSL Road,” he added. “Each can be sustained on their own.” He also proposed alternate means to get a civic centre built. Goldwax pointed out that 35 percent of respondents want to maintain the current building height of three to five storeys, and that some buildings on CSL Road are being improved.”There were 544 respondents, of which only 12 percent are represented by CSL Road,” he added. “59.7 percent want eight storeys or less, which represents a majority of the respondents. Only 38 percent want 10 storeys or more.” Goldwax also said that a 2019 referendum from area residents stopping a proposed CSL Road apartment building project “resulted in a higher turnout than this survey alone,” and that a town-commissioned BC2 report recommended six to eight storeys.Budning voted No. “Quite frankly, I was dismayed to see this as a resolution. As a council, we put forward motions where we first deliberate internally and this was just unilaterally put on the agenda by the Mayor.... I don’t think all of us are in touch with reality.” Shaffer voted No, saying he agreed with Elfassy that eight storeys is a “fair compromise. “Whether it may take a few extra years to derive sufficient revenue to accomplish what we want to achieve, so be it.... I’m in favour of a civic centre, but not upon the shoulder of a 10-storey building.”
St. LaurentPARK RENOVATIONS COMING: The borough announced that “beautiful renovations” are coming for some local parks from this year to 2023. “St. Laurent is committed to providing its residents—and families in particular—with green public spaces, adapted to all ages, in the various districts on its territory,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “With the support of highly experienced teams, council has planned investments so that youngsters and grown-ups alike can enjoy relaxation, socialization and fitness activities. This is one more confirmation that St. Laurent is a great place to live at all times!” More specifically, “Parc Guillaume-Bruneau will undergo a second phase of work focusing on reforestation. Carried out in 2020, the first phase focused on repairing the waterfall and planting aquatic plants and a flowering meadow—a space where flowers and native grasses grow in synergy. This project was entrusted to the firm Aménagements Sud-Ouest for an amount of $436,000. It should be completed in the fall of 2022. In Parc Bois-Franc, the sector located east of Bassin Noroît will be redeveloped by 2022 to include a trail, a portion of a bicycle path as well as lighting. In addition, more excavation of this basin is currently being evaluated, in particular to eliminate the problem of the increasing invasion of phragmites, a species that causes damage to wetlands. Parc Ronald-Moreau will be renovated with the installation of a ping-pong table, three gliders, four picnic tables and a basketball practice pad. New children’s playground equipment will also be added, including swings for two-year-olds and under, for 5-12-year-olds and for parent-child as well as playgrounds for 2-5-year-olds and 5-12-year-olds. As for Square Thérèse-Cadorette, located in the Chameran district, playground equipment will be installed there as well as parent-child swings and swings for all ages, in addition to new greenery. In this park, as in this square, youngsters and grown-ups will be able to enjoy these new facilities starting in the summer of 2022. The first phase of the work on Parc Ronald-Moreau and Square Thérèse-Cadorette is being carried out by the firm Stantec Experts-Conseils, for a total of $250,000. The public call for tenders to carry out the Parc Ronald-Moreau project was authorized by Borough Council on June 7, 2021, as was the contract awarded to Stantec Experts-Conseils.”
Town of Mount RoyalBICYCLE MARKING TO AVOID THEFTS: The town announced that, “in order to prevent bicycle theft and facilitate searches in the event of theft, Public Security will offer a free bicycle marking service (chiselling), available at all times, as of July 2021. Once a bicycle has been marked, its number will be entered in a register shared with the Service de police de la ville de Montréal (SPVM). For deterrence purposes, a sticker will also be affixed to the bicycle to let people clearly know that it is registered.” An online form, available at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca, should be completed to “take advantage of this service.”
WestmountPRINCE ALBERT PARK PLAYGROUND INSTALLATION: The city announced that the Prince Albert Park accessible playground “was opened to the public on June 4. This inclusive installation is designed to accommodate up to 73 children aged two to 10. It includes about 20 features to encourage individual and group play, including wheelchair-accessible ramp and platforms, two slides, a sensory tunnel, two climbing walls, a cocoon for quiet time, interactive play panels, an Aero glider rocking car, an arm cycler, and monkey bars. Accessible swings previously installed on the site are part of this play area as well.The area around the play installation features a special surface that surpasses national safety norms for playgrounds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.