Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
REMBRANDT PARK BASKETBALL COURT RENEWAL: Councillor Mike Cohen announced that the basketball court at Rembrandt Park in his district has been refurbished. “Families are invited to come try out the two surfaces – a competitive court and a half court for younger children- and explore Rembrandt Park,” he wrote on mikecohen.ca. “This is a beautiful and popular facility, which also features two tennis courts, a soccer field, a playground, a permanent ping pong table, a water spray area, a chalet for art classes, an area for Israeli dancing in the summer, various hills and numerous picnic tables and benches. Visitors are encouraged to come try out the courts for themselves and witness the mayor, members of city council and staff try and dunk some baskets themselves. The existing court was in poor condition and in dire need of repairs. Among the selected new equipment are the basketball poles, backboards, front mounted rims basketball nets and players benches. Crews removed the existing cracked asphalt and installed six inches of MG-20 crushed stone to maintain a slop of one percent for better drainage. There was new asphalt installed, as well as two coats of colourful epoxy paint acrylic surface, a new 30-foot light projector with two LED fixtures and new grass (SOD) around the perimeter of the basketball court. Both the refurbished courts and the half court have been hugely popular since work was completed in August.”
COMPOST GIVEAWAY OCT. 21: The city announced that “compost will be distributed free of charge to residents (proof of residency required)a on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 from 2 pm to 8 pm. The distribution takes place at the Public Works Department Building located at 7001 Mackle Road. Every household is entitled to 120 litres. Residents can bring their own empty 40-litre buckets to help cart away the compost. Bags will be available for residents without buckets. Residents should bring a utility bill or some other official document showing they live in Côte Saint-Luc. If there is compost left towards the end of the day, residents may return to take away more. Limited quantities, first come, first served. Info: 514-485-6868.”
HampsteadNEXT HAMPSTEAD COUNCIL MEETING: The next town council meeting, and the first one of the next council’s four-year mandate, will be taking place 8 p.m. Nov. 22. Council meetings usually take place the first Monday of the month, but new councils have to be sworn in following the Nov. 7 municipal vote.
Montreal WestWESTMINSTER CLOSED BETWEEN AVON AND AINSLIE: Work is currently ongoing that resulted in the closure of Westminster Avenue South to traffic between Avon Road and Ainslie Road. The work began Oct. 12 and was expected to last three weeks from that date. A town statement said the work is necessary “for the relocation of the water and sewer lines as part of the redevelopment project at 45 Westminster Avenue South. Due to the depth of the work on the street, temporary crossing on weekends will not be possible. Schedule delays may occur in the case of bad weather conditions or any other unforeseen event. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this work.”
Town of Mount Royal/West endFLU VACCINATIONS: The town announced that, throughout the area covered by the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, “the seasonal flu vaccination campaign will run from Nov. 2 to Dec. 18 by appointment only. The clinics are at Décarie Square (6900 Décarie Boulevard), Parc-Extension clinic (7101 du Parc Avenue), CLSC Benny Farm (6484 Monkland Avenue) and CLSC Métro (1801 de Maisonneuve Boulevard West). Free vaccination is offered to people 75 and over and to people suffering from a chronic condition, among other criteria. Appointments are available as of October 12, 2021 online at clicsante.ca or by phone at 514 270-1536.”
WATERMAIN REHABILITATION ON CÔTE DE LIESSE: The town also announced that, “in collaboration with the Ministère des Transports and its partners, the Town of Mount Royal [began] the rehabilitation of watermains on Côte-de-Liesse Road, from Devonshire to Décarie, as of Monday, October 4, 2021. The work [is being] done without excavation except for the access traps. A liner [is being] inserted into the watermain from the access traps. The various addresses along Côte-de-Liesse Road will see their water supply connected to a temporary watermain, in order to maintain their water supply during the work.” The work is expected to be completed Nov. 22, 2021. “As the Town transfers connections to and from the temporary surface watermain, the water supply will be interrupted for a few hours. A written notice will be distributed 24 hours prior to any water service interruption and include a few tips to follow as well as an emergency phone number (24 hours). [There will be] no impact on residual waste collections, no daytime traffic detour, and hindrances to traffic [take place] during nighttime only.”
WestmountBUILDING HOPE-THE MOVEMENT: The city recently supported the Douglas Foundation’s Building Hope – The Movement earlier this month with block installations that took place from Oct. 7 to 13 on the grounds of Westmount City Hall – Sherbrooke Street side, and Oct. 7 to 11 at Prince Albert Square. “The Building Hope – The Movement is an awareness campaign to support mental health research at the Douglas Institute and to build hope for all those whose lives have been touched by mental illness. Throughout the month of October, join the movement to show your commitment to the cause and help the millions of Canadians affected by mental illness.” joel@thesuburban.com
