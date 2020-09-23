Côte St. Luc
• VACANT DISTRICT 6 COUNCIL SEAT: Now that District 6 councillor David Tordjman will be running for the Mayoralty of Côte St. Luc, his District 6 seat will be vacant for the November 2021 election. We asked Glenn Nashen, who represented the district for some 20 years, if he will run for his old seat. “It is too soon to say if I will be a candidate for any public office at this time,” he told The Suburban. Stay tuned...
• CSL CATS COMMITTEE FUNDRAISING EVENT: Councillor Mike Cohen announced that the city’s Cats Committee will hold its annual fundraising event for the CSLCC’s Trap, Neuter, Release and Adopt Program as a virtual event rather than the usual in-person concert. “We are doing a virtual variety show with some nice, little angles,” he said. “We desperately need the support. The variety show will go live on YouTube Oct. 22, we will be having a raffle — we’ll have some fantastic prizes — and that will be advertised in the coming weeks.”
Hampstead
• PARTIAL STREET CLOSURE: The town announced that Albion Road will be partially closed as of Monday Sept. 21 until Friday Sept. 25. The working area is 90 metres, where a pipe is being installed. Parking will be prohibited in the work area.
Montreal West
• PARKING TOLERANCE: Overnight parking tolerance is underway during the Jewish high holiday period, which began last Friday Sept. 18 and concluded Monday morning Sept. 21 for Rosh Hashanah and resumes Friday evening Sept. 25 and concludes Tuesday morning Sept. 29 for Yom Kippur. “An overnight parking tolerance allows residents and their guests to park their vehicles on the street overnight without having to request a temporary overnight parking permit,” a town advisory says. “Vehicles must respect daytime parking restrictions and are not permitted to park in front of fire hydrants, in front of driveways, in no-stopping zones or anywhere else where parking is prohibited.”
St. Laurent
• BOROUGH HALL LIGHTING TRIBUTE: St. Laurent lit up the borough hall on Marcel-Laurin Blvd. in orange last Thursday Sept. 17 to mark World Patient Safety Day and as a tribute to health care workers and patients in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tribute’s goal was to “raise awareness of the importance of health care workers’ safety and its importance for patient safety, particularly in preparing for a second wave of the pandemic,” a borough announcement says.
Town of Mount Royal
• SPORTS AND COMMUNITY CENTRE PROJECT SKETCHES: The town announced that sketches, plans and siding samples of its future sports and community centre “are currently on display at the Reginald J. P. Dawson Library (1967 Graham Boulevard). They are expected to remain there until at least mid-November. Interior and exterior sketches also remain available online,” via a link at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca. “Images of the underground parking lot may be added to the exhibit during the fall.”
Westmount
• IMAGINE WESTMOUNT 2040: The city announced that the participatory Imagine Westmount 2040 process, “which aims to completely revise Westmount’s Master Plan with the community’s help,” will resume Thursday, Oct. 1 from noon to 1 p.m., “with a web conference featuring internationally renowned urban planner Larry Beasley, the former Chief Planner for the City of Vancouver... the driving force behind the transformation of its downtown core. The webinar will be moderated by urban planning professor David Hanna.” The event is free and open to all and “will focus on sustainable city planning in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be available online via the Engage Westmount platform.” Register via a link at westmount.org
Côte des Neiges-NDG:
2021 BUDGET INFO MEET: An online-only Côte des Neiges-NDG information meeting will be held on the 2021 budget “and the 10-year program of capital expenditures for 2021-2030” 7 p.m. Sept. 24, the borough announced. “The meeting will be webcasted as of 7 p.m. at montreal.ca/cdn-ndg. Questions can be submitted until 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.” The link to participate and a question form can be seen at montreal.ca/cdn-ndg.
SIREN TEST SEPT. 24: Three-minute siren tests will take across the island of Montreal place between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at many factories, “including the Parmalat (Lactalis Canada) factory on Saint-Jacques St.
VIDEOCONFERENCE ON LOCAL PROJECTS: A videoconference session regarding two projects in the borough is taking place Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. “Any person may submit comments or questions in writing concerning this draft by-law until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020, by mail, to the Division du greffe of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, 5160 boulevard Décarie, Suite 600, Montréal, Quebec H2X 3H9 or by completing the online form for each project. Residents wishing to attend the session in person must register by calling 514-872-9492. Only people who have registered may attend the meeting in person. Also, due to the pandemic, in-person participation may not be maintained.” More information and details of the projects can be seen via links at montreal.ca/en/cote-des-neiges-notre-dame-de-grace.
