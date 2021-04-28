Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
RENTAL BOARD REJECTS SMOKING COMPLAINT: The Rental Board has rejected a Côte St. Luc resident's request for a 33 percent rent reduction and $5,000 in damages, because of cigarette smoke coming from her neighbour's apartment. The tenant had also requested that the Rental Board order the landlord of the 10-storey 120-unit building to install sufficient insulation on the neighbour's front door or install a water purification system to solve the cigarette smoke issue. The decision points out that while the smoking of cannabis is prohibited in the building, there is no such prohibition for regular tobacco. It emerged that the tenant mistakenly believed her building banned smoking in general, and that she was misinformed by others that buildings in the City of Côte St. Luc were non-smoking in general, and that she did not confirm this before signing the lease. The Rental Board found that: The neighbours only smoke in their apartment, which is not prohibited in their lease; the evidence is inconclusive as to whether the tenant is more bothered by the smell of cigarettes when she walks in the hallway or when she is inside her own unit; the landlord is not at fault contractually as there is no prohibition on cigarette smoking in the lease; and the landlord was "diligent" in installing weather stripping on the tenant's door, which improved the situation but not to the tenant's satisfaction. "The Tribunal concludes that the tenant has not discharged her burden of proof that cigarette smells were strong, persistent, unpleasant and unbearable inside her home," the decision says. "The Tribunal does not question the presence of cigarette odors inside the tenant's accommodation, but it considers that these are not excessive and do not go beyond the limits of tolerance...[but are] normal neighborhood annoyances, in the context where the tenant rents an apartment in a rental building with more than 120 units in which the use of tobacco is not prohibited."
Hampstead
STEINBERG SAYS CSL ROAD SURVEY WON'T BE BIASED:Hampstead council voted last week to pay the Léger survey firm $10,770 plus taxes to conduct a "major survey" of 2,600 local households regarding the potential redevelopment of its part of Côte St. Luc Road. The town has already commissioned several studies on the feasibility of a redevelopment, which have been made public. In 2019, a proposal to replace one of the older buildings in the area with a new apartment building was defeated in a local referendum. The survey dominated the lengthy question period during the April 19 meeting.One questioner asked, "don't referendums speak loud enough?" "The referendum was on one specific project," Mayor William Steinberg said. "The issue council has been discussing since that time is the upzoning (increasing the density) of Côte St. Luc Road.... Now we're at a point where we want to get input from residents. There will be additional steps which may or may not lead to the upzoning.... There's a lot of potential — extra tax revenue that could come in." Council was asked by some questioners about the potential for bias in the survey."We already know the Mayor wants the projects to go through," one anonymous questioner asked. "So how can residents feel comfortable knowing questions are biased or slanted in one direction?" Steinberg responded that "it's well-known I'm in favour of 10-storey buildings [in the area], no questions about it, I've made my views clear many times. Nevertheless, I want to know what the residents of Hampstead have to say. I would be rather foolish if I were to do this survey in such a way that it's magically biased and, believe me, I am an expert in doing surveys. There's no way to magically bias a survey to force people to give a particular answer, and Leger is a very professional firm. There's no way they would be associated with something that was deliberately biased. If it were biased and people were tricked into saying they wanted 10 storeys when they wanted eight, and I would go marching off into an election campaign... I would obviously lose the election.That would be really, really dumb and I don't think I'm that dumb."
Town of Mount Royal
SPORTS AND COMMUNITY CENTRE BIDS REJECTED: Mayor Philippe Roy announced that town council rejected bids for a contract to build a new sports and community centre starting this summer. "Unfortunately, it was with disappointment that your councillors and I read the submitted proposals," the mayor wrote in a message to residents. "Though perfect in every other way, including the expertise and experience of both bidders, the bids were far over the planned budget for constructing the new facility. For us, it was unthinkable to accept bids that would nearly double the price tag on this community project. That is not how the Town manages the public funds entrusted to it by residents." Roy added that experts say "the pandemic has pushed the construction industry into overdrive, which has led to skyrocketing prices," but he vowed that the centre "will see the light of day. It’s only a question of when. That a community like ours does not have access to a recreation centre worthy of the name or to swimming facilities of its own remains an anomaly. Town residents have repeatedly pronounced themselves in favour of such a project in elections, in surveys and especially in the 2020 referendum. Be that as it may, no one – not you, not me – wants to see the project’s price nearly double. On that we all agree."
Montreal West
MOWEST ADOPTS FIRST WASTE MANAGEMENT POLICY: Montreal West released its first waste management policy, a 15-page document, which will be followed by consultations and a five-year action plan. The policy is "the result of our desire to respond to the current issues on our territory," says a message to residents from Mayor Beny Masella and Councillor Maria Torres. "With a dynamic population and municipal apparatus, we have begun a strategic planning process in 2019 to ensure a change in culture aimed at better sorting at the source and reducing waste, both at the citizen level and at the municipal administration level." Their message says the local policy is part of the provincial effort to modernize waste management, and aims to "contribute to the achievement of the objectives targeted by the federal, provincial and municipal levels of government, such as striving for zero waste, increasing the rate of residual materials diverted from landfill, and promoting a collaborative and collective intelligence culture." The town document says the goals in the 2021-26 action plan will include, amongst many others: • Reducing the use of single-use products. "In 2020, the federal government announced its intention to ban certain specific single-use plastic products as of 2021. The Town of Montreal West wishes to further this reflection by considering these products in a global and not individual way."• Taking action against food waste. "An important source of organic material, food waste has an impact on economic, social and environmental spheres. It is a major challenge where the involvement of each of the stakeholders is decisive. The City of Montreal’s public consultations results on this topic will be taken into account for the proposal of concrete actions." •Deploying eco-tax measures. "Municipal eco-taxation allows the implementation of the user-pays principle. The resulting financial incentives encourage the adoption of good environmental practices."
Westmount
SUMMIT WOODS REMINDER: The city is reminding dog owners walking through Summit Woods to keep their dogs on leashes until June 15 — unleashed dogs are a common sight in the woods. "During the bird migration period from April 16 to June 15, dogs in Summit Woods must be kept on leash at all times," says a city advisory. "This is important for both nesting birds and for understory plant growth. Any person who fails to control a dog in his or her care or who fails to pick up feces from the animal is liable for a fine ranging from $75 to $300. All dogs must have a valid City of Westmount dog licence. Reminder: Summit Woods is closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m."
St. Laurent
CONGRATULATIONS TO ATHLETE: The borough congratulated local athlete Jacqueline Simoneau for winning four gold medals at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Budapest, Hungary, and wished her luck for the Tokyo Olympic games taking place this summer.
