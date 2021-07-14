Around the Towns

St. LaurentCAE PARTNERS WITH GERMAN FIRM ON PILOT TRAINING:St. Laurent-based high-tech aviation company CAE has signed a strategic partnership with the German air mobility company Volocopter to develop a pilot training program for air taxis, CAE announced. CAE, which specializes in aviation training, is working with Volocopter to “develop an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) pilot training program in preparation for Volocopter’s first eVTOL aircraft upcoming entry-into-service... with a forecasted investment of up to US$40 million.” “A first in the industry, this eVTOL pilot training program will develop the pilot workforce of the future and ensure safe introduction of eVTOL operations globally by leveraging CAE’s advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), as well as data analytics and Volocopter’s leading understanding of requirements for integration into the UAM ecosystem,” says a CAE statement. “As part of the agreement, Volocopter will purchase a simulator from CAE to be used in its pilot training program certification.” Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions, stated that “as a high-technology company and the industry leader in pilot training, we continuously look at providing solutions that make the world a safer place. “We are committed to supporting Volocopter’s inspiring vision and we look forward to leading in the design of UAM pilot training that prioritizes safety of operations through our data-driven solutions, world-class pilot training experience, and longstanding relationships with civil aviation authorities across the globe.”Florian Reuter, CEO of Volocopter, stated that “as we scale our UAM services in cities around the world, specific pilot training and qualification for our Volocopters will be an important element. We are proud to be partnering with CAE, who have a track record in developing best-in-class, innovative pilot training solutions for new aircraft programs. It will greatly benefit Volocopter’s entry-into-service timeline and scale.”We are excited about CAE’s endorsement and look forward to collaborate as partners focused on combining future-oriented technologies to ensure aviation safety.”
CDN/NDGMONTAGANO SAYS GET “BACK TO BASICS”:
A city should focus its energies says Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce resident and Borough Mayor candidate Alex Montagano. “They should be doing the basics” he told The Suburban, “cleaning streets, snow removal, and picking up the garbage, not distracting the population from their inability to do what they are supposed to or pushing bans on soft drinks and other causes.As politicians squabble and declare their concern for helping those in need, the city is incapable of performing basic tasks. CDN-NDG gives half a billion in taxes to the centre city each year, yet is incapable of properly maintaining our public spaces, parks and can’t afford proper garbage bins.” Founder of Team CDN-NDG which will field candidates in all districts, Montagano lays the blame at the feet of the city’s – and borough’s — “democratic deficit,” where he says garnering a third of the votes from the third of eligible voters who participate is enough to get elected, a phenomenon he dramatically demonstrated online using a table, yardstick and a bunch of Lego blocks. A borough-based party with a mission of “better quality of life through community engagement” he emphasizes a back-to-basics approach with major initiatives for democratic renewal, increasing citizen participation, focusing on basic borough needs and above all, securing a budget that meets local needs and supports a level of services and infrastructure equivalent to other boroughs. A McGill politics and business grad, and successful general contractor serving the neighbourhood, Montagano has been active on the ground during the pandemic pushing using parks to boost quality of life for residents, setting up “Parc O Rama” roaming events to visit ice rinks in the borough and bring music, food, hot drinks, and cheer to CDN-NDG families, followed in spring by movie nights for families.
Côte St. LucWATER PRESSURE REDUCTION ENDS TODAY: The city announced that water pressure reduction taking place across Côte St. Luc (except for Macdonald area and David Lewis/Bernard Mergler/etc. area) began July 12 and ends today, Wednesday, July 14. The reduction of water pressure is because of City of Montreal work taking place to replace underground equipment “There is very little impact on single-family homes and low-rise buildings,” says the advisory. “However, the upper floors in high-rise buildings without pressure booster pumps will experience reduced running water in taps and the possibility that toilets won’t flush. (However, one can pour water into toilet bowl to induce flushing).”
Town of Mount RoyalALL MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS OPEN: The town announced that “while several recreational facilities and buildings (library, arena, etc.) have been open to the public in various ways since winter or spring, residents [were] readmitted to all municipal buildings as of Monday, July 12, 2021. The usual health directives (wearing a face mask, respecting the two-meter distancing restrictions) will continue to apply.) As well, TMR council became in-person again on Monday for the first time since February 2020. The town advisory said that “until Friday, Sept. 3, services from our various municipal offices are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
WestmountLIBRARY NOW OPEN: The Westmount Public Library reopened July 5, the city announced. “Members [are] once again able to browse and borrow items in a safe environment. Staff are also available on site to make or renew membership and answer questions. To ensure physical distancing, a maximum of 20 people at a time are allowed in the library, with a limit of three members of the same family. Curbside pick-up will remain available and will be moved inside the library Before coming to the Library, please read the requirements and conditions,” which can be seen at westmount.org.
HampsteadPREVENTING BIKE THEFT: The town announced that Operation Bike/Pedestrian Sharing and Bike Theft Prevention is taking place on Centennial Lane on July 22 from 8 am to 11 am. “The SPVM will be present in Hampstead to raise awareness,” says the advisory. “They will answer all questions. The Montreal police are encouraging cyclists to download an anti-theft application this summer, following the example of other Canadian cities. The app, 529 Garage, was developed in Portland, Ore., in 2013. Its purpose is twofold: to create a network of cyclists that makes it possible to track local theft reports, and to dissuade people from stealing bikes in the first place. The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) became the first police force in the province to join the app’s network.... Cyclists can register their bike on the app by first creating a profile, and then uploading a photo along with information about the bike, such as its serial number, make and model.”
Montreal WestQUEBEC RESIDENTIAL POOL REGS IN EFFECT: A town announcement pointed out that “amendments to the Provincial Regulation respecting residential swimming pool safety were published in the Gazette officielle du Québec on May 19, 2021. These amendments came into force on July 1, 2021 and make adjustments to the applicable standards and to the grandfathering regime specific to this regulation. For example, pools built before July 22, 2010 will no longer benefit from a set of acquired rights, notably with respect to the obligation to fence the pool enclosure. All residential pool owners will be required to comply with this new regulation by July 1, 2023. Depending on the extent of the work to be done to comply with these modifications, a building permit may be required. If you are unsure, please contact our Urban Planning department at 514 481-8125 or by email at APalarchio@montreal-ouest.ca.”
