Around the Towns

Westmount
MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Mayor Christina Smith, who was acclaimed, posted a message laying out her priorities for the current four-year mandate. “While some of our major projects were sidetracked, we nonetheless invested a record amount ($27 million) in infrastructure. In looking ahead, we will need to maintain a comparable level of investment as we address the aging state of our water network, roads and sidewalks and buildings. We will be presenting our 2022 budget to council shortly after the election, and it will include a significant infrastructure investment. We are also aware that COVID-19 changed how Westmounters experienced their city. We estimate that on a typical day in the summer, there were four times as many people in our larger parks than in pre-pandemic times. As a result of spending more time at home, we now view our streets and public spaces differently, and we gained a new appreciation for our local commercial sectors. We need to build on this foundation, and create an even stronger sense of community. I expect that relations with the agglomeration of Montreal will be challenging, but I will continue to work with the leadership of the demerged cities in order to secure a more equitable agreement with the City of Montreal.”
Côte St. LucYARD CLEANING REMINDER: The city posted a notice that for homeowners cleaning their yard and have excess leaves and branches, “remember that excess leaves can be placed in a paper bag next to your brown bin on collection day and that small branches less than 30 centimetres (12 inches) long must be tied in bundles of no more than 45 centimetres (18 inches) in diameter.”
REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY: The city announced that “on Thursday, November 11 at 11 am, the Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at Veteran’s Park near 5851 Cavendish Boulevard.”
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING: This month’s Côte St. Luc council meeting will take as per usual, the second Monday of the month, 8 p.m. Monday Nov. 15.
CONVERSATION WITH AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR: The city also announced that “A Conversation with Award-Winning Australian Author Tea Cooper” will be taking place 7 p.m. Nov. 17 via Zoom or CSL’s Telephone Broadcasting Service. “The bestselling author will discuss her gripping historical mystery set in 19th century Australia, The Cartographer’s Secret.” The event is being held “in partnership with Paragraphe Bookstore. Join the Telephone Broadcasting Service (TBS) for content by phone every weekday at 2pm. To listen: call 438-809-7799, then when prompted, press 500 514 054 ##.” To join via Zoom, go to cotesaintluc.org, click on the event via the website’s calendar and then click on “Zoom.”
Town of Mount RoyalBUY LOCAL EFFORT: The town posted that “to support local businesses through this difficult time, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Laurent – Mount Royal and the Town of Mount Royal, in collaboration with La Ruche and Quebec’s Federation of Chambers of Commerce, have created the crowdfunding campaign ‘We buy local in TMR!’ This project invites citizens to buy gift certificates on the La Ruche website to use at their favourite shops. For every $20 paid, residents will have their gift certificate increased by $10 so they can actually buy for $30.” To take part, ‘identify the local businesses you want to encourage, visit the La Ruche website (https://laruchequebec.com/en/projet/a-vmr-on-achete-local--1), select the Gift Certificate option, select the businesses for which you want to purchase gift certificates, and receive your gift certificates by mail no later than one month following the end of the campaign.” For more information and the list of businesses, visit www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
HampsteadINDOOR BALL HOCKEY FOR YOUNGSTERS: The town announced that indoor ball hockey for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten children takes place 6 – 7 p.m. Wednesdays from today, Nov. 10 to Dec. 15 at the Aquatic and Community Centre in Côte St. Luc, 5794 Parkhaven. “The cost is $60 for residents and $75 for non-residents. Space is limited. Call 514-369-8200, ext. 3 to register. Equipment required (not supplied): Helmet with full face mask, gauntlets, shin pads, jock (jill), hockey stick, dry running shoes.”
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next Hampstead council meeting, which usually takes place the first Monday of the month, takes place 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park.
Montreal WestNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next town council meeting, which usually takes place the last Monday of the month, this time takes place 8 p.m. Nov. 15. The meetings can be seen on the Town of Montreal West’s YouTube channel.
St. LaurentNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next council meeting, which usually takes place the first Tuesday of the month, uniquely takes place 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO REDUCE WASTE: The borough, in collaboration with the VertCité organization, “has set up three new financial assistance programs that [are] available [as of] Nov. 1 to encourage residents to reduce the amount of their waste materials and be better prepared for climate change. In so doing, St. Laurent residents [are] able to receive funds for the purchase of sustainable feminine hygiene products, sustainable hygiene products, and emergency preparedness kits.” The borough stated that “in taking this initiative, St. Laurent is the first borough in Montreal to offer financial assistance for the purchase of emergency preparedness kits, which are designed to raise awareness among residents about the importance of having the necessary equipment to deal with a natural disaster. These financial assistance programs are in addition to the environmentally-friendly cloth baby diapers funded by the borough since 2016. Available to all residents, these programs meet the objectives of [the borough’s] 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan, which aims to implement initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced on St. Laurent territory and to increase the community’s resilience. MayorAlan DeSousa said “we are proud to present these new programs that will provide each and every recipient with an opportunity to do their part to preserve the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With the implementation of these financial incentives, we also want to encourage St. Laurent residents to adopt healthy eco-responsible habits by opting for reusable products. Moreover, as we have noticed in the last few years, emergency situations are on the rise throughout the world. So it is important that in these extreme cases, everyone can ensure their own safety and that of their family with the help of an emergency preparedness kit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.