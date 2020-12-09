Around the Towns

Town of Mount Royal
DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR ROCKLAND DEVELOPMENT SUBMISSIONS: The town has extended its deadline for written submissions regarding a possible Rockland sector project “in an attempt to receive as much input from residents as possible” to Jan. 15. Comments should be sent to the Town Clerk at townclerk@town.mount-royal.qc.ca. According to media reports, the extension was in reaction to a petition calling for a change in the process that attracted many signatures. “The Rockland PPU is not a project that will be launched shortly but rather a long-term vision, 15 to 20 years, for the sector,” a town statement says. “The town wants to be proactive and take the lead by establishing guidelines, a vision and specific objectives that will help guide redevelopment.” The guidelines of a potential project include “greening the area in harmony with the rest of our garden city, Eliminating a major heat island (the outdoor parking lot at the Rockland Centre), ensuring the site’s ongoing commercial viability, improving traffic flow in a fairly congested sector; encouraging public transit and active transportation, including to the REM and the Acadie metro station; and facilitating the installation of a seniors residence.” The proposed area would include 20 percent for park area, green spaces, buffer strip and square; nine percent for medium-density housing (private or rental properties); 20 percent for community and high-density housing (private or rental properties); 27 percent for diversified activities (commercial and mixed use); and 24 percent for infrastructure (streets, access alleys, sidewalks, bike paths).” The council stated that it is “committed to taking the time to analyze each of the questions and comments received. Feedback on the consultation process will be provided in early 2021 prior to the adoption of the final version of the by-law.”
Lasalle
PEDESTRIAN ABANDONED AFTER HIT AND RUN: A 31-year-old man, victim of a hit-and-run, was found lying in the middle of the street at around 5am on Saturday morning in the LaSalle borough of Montreal.The victim, who was suffering from a severe head injury, was found lying on the road at 9th Avenue between Central Street and LaSalle Boulevard when he was discovered by officers from the Montreal Police (SPVM).According to SPVM spokesperson, Jean Pierre Brabant, the victim was conscious when he was transported to the hospital but remained in critical condition throughout the day and into the evening. The area was closed to traffic for several hours while police officers as well as an SPVM collision investigator conducted an investigation in order to determine the circumstances of the incident. Several theories were on the table at the start of the investigation, including an assault or a fall, however the investigation revealed that the man was actually the victim of a hit-and-run. “Following information and verification, it has been determined that this is a hit-and-run. The victim was struck by a vehicle that left the scene,” Brabant said in a statement. Police have not located the driver or the vehicle.
Côte des Neiges-NDG
COUNCIL FREES PARKING SPOTS TO HELP BUSINESSES: The year to date has been marked by the pandemic and the forced closure of numerous shops, restaurants and bars, affecting their turnover and threatening their survival, says a motion by Darlington councillor Lionel Perez. Seconded by Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery, it asks for “Reserving spaces for street parking located in front of restaurants to make 15 minutes to facilitate delivery and take-out operations” as long as Montreal remains a red zone. It is estimated that before the second confinement, one in four restaurants had closed its doors temporarily or permanently. Restaurants depend on delivery and take-out to generate income and “This motion asking the borough services to allow a pick-up zone in front of restaurants in CDN-NDG will help small businesses and make it easier for them to get customers during the COVID-19 pandemic” Perez told The Suburban. “It’s made following the adoption at city hall of Ensemble Montréal’s motion. We will be one of first boroughs to implement this.” Montreal council voted last month to ask boroughs to increase free parking in front of restaurants during the holiday season, as sign modifications are a borough jurisdiction. Quebec City acted quickly, offering 89 reserved free 15-minute parking spaces in front of restaurants to facilitate delivery and pick-up throughout the period when the city is designated a red zone. This borough motion is the request to give effect to the city hall motion. It not yet known how many spots will be affected in the borough or across the city. the measure will be in addition to recent measures loosening parking restrictions downtown, making it free at night and on weekends until New Year’s Eve.
CONSULT ON TWO DEMOLITION PROJECTS DEC. 16: The borough will be holding a videoconferenced public consultation 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 on two demolition applications concerning 6035-6045 de Maisonneuve West and 2174-2180 Clifton Avenue. “Any person may submit comments or questions in writing concerning this draft by-law by mail, to the Division du greffe of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, 5160 boulevard Décarie, Suite 600, Montréal, Quebec H2X 3H9, or by completing the online form for each project,’ says a borough advisory. “Any person submitting a comment or question must provide his or her name and address and a telephone number or email address so that he or she can easily be contacted. The project address or resolution number must also be mentioned.” For more information, consult montreal.ca/en/events/written-consultation-and-videoconference-sessions-cdn-ndg-december-16-8680.
St. Laurent
THIRD ROUND OF FUNDING TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS: The borough council voted at its Dec. 1 videoconferenced meeting to award a third round of financial assistance amounting to $50,000 to its COVID-19 emergency fund, destined for local community organizations which serve vulnerable people, in light of the current second wave of the virus. “With this second wave still ongoing, our community continues to suffer,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “More than ever as the holiday season approaches, we want to be there to support our residents in need. This third donation of $50,000 should make it possible to help our most needy residents and bring them some comfort at the end of this very unusual year.” St. Laurent set up a COVID crisis centre, including the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the Centre de services scolaires Marguerite-Bourgeoys, the Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent (COSSL) and the borough itself. “This centre will be in charge of publishing the call for proposals and analyzing the requests for this new $50,000 donation,” says a borough announcement. “The Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent will be the trustee of the funds that will be redistributed to the organizations whose actions will have been selected by the crisis centre to receive financial assistance.”
Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD EMPLOYEE CASE REJECTED BY CSST: The Tribunal administratif du travail recently rejected a Hampstead employee’s request for a review of a CSST decision following a job accident. The worker was injured on Nov. 15, 2018, and suffered a laceration to the cheek, a concussion, a fracture of the right orbit (bones around the eyeball) and a strained left calf. According to court documents, the CSST accepted the worker’s claim on Nov. 21, 2018, but the worker requested an administrative review of the decision. “On June 5, 2019, the Administrative Review Commission concluded that the worker’s request was inadmissible because he was not an injured person within the meaning of the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases,” the judgment points out. The worker contested the entire case before the tribunal, but when the hearing was held this past Nov. 17, neither the worker nor the town turned up, “despite having been duly summoned.” The tribunal dismissed the employee’s challenge, pointing out that the CSST “accepted the worker’s claim for an industrial accident that occurred on November 15, 2018 as well as all the resulting diagnoses.”
Westmount
WINTER SNOW ADVISORIES ISSUED: The city has posted several reminders for this winter for residents. “Snow from private driveways and walkways must not be placed on public sidewalks, lanes or streets,” the adviory says. “During snow loading, snow may be added to the existing snowbanks prior to removal.” The city also pointed out that “snow removal operations, such as plowing and salting, are carried out around the clock; snow loading after storms is carried out according to a pre-determined schedule and according to the particular street and weather conditions. The priorities for cleaning are commercial streets, fire routes, major arteries, school zones and slopes.” Regarding parking, “advance warning of snow removal and the hours at which it will take place is indicated by orange flashing or fixed lights on major thoroughfares, and by temporary orange notices placed on narrower streets. Consult the snow removal page [on the Westmount website, westmount.org, for more information. Winter parking restrictions are in effect between Dec. 1 and March 31 on some narrow streets in Westmount – make sure you check the signage when parking your vehicle.” Regarding waste collection, “it is the responsibility of property owners to remove snow and ice from pathways to and areas around waste containers to ensure the safety of employees. If bins are not easily accessible on collection day, they may be placed at the curb or sidewalk where the contractor may access them, providing they do not obstruct snow removal. Please note that the City’s contractors may refuse to collect when bins are not accessible.” Regarding electricity, “during very frigid winter, when the temperature dips below -18C, Hydro Westmount asks its customers to reduce electricity use, particularly during peak periods (6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. to help prevent overloading circuits and possible power outages.”
Montreal West
STAIRS AT RONALD DRIVE: Numerous residents submitted to the Nov. 30 council meeting a question about the safety of stairs situated between Ronald Drive and Courtney, near a day care. The question was asked by eight people, including the owner of the daycare. They asked why the town stopped removing the snow on the stairs, and whether that would be done this year. “A clarification is in order,” said Mayor Beny Masella. “The town has not cleared those stairs in the winter for decades. The level of maintenance has not changed. The only change that happened was that we added a fence and signage at the top of the stairs and at the bottom of the stairs to ensure people know that the stairs are closed during the winter. Because of their steep nature, they are very, very dangerous. This is not new. A safe plan to evacuate the building is the responsibility of the building owner and must be validated by the [Montreal fire department]. That being said, we’re willing to sit down with the building owner and fire department to see what solutions can be implemented and maintained.” Côte St. Luc
BINS FOR PPE: The city announced that bins are available for people to deposit personal protective equipment (PPE). They are located at city hall on Cavendish Boulevard, Public Works on Mackle Road and the Aquatic and Community Centre at Parkhaven Avenue and Mackle Road. “These recycling bins are specially designed to collect your used single use masks and gloves,” the city advisory says. “Rather than ending up in the landfill or in the ecosystem, used PPE items will be recycled in an appropriate manner.” Residents have complained over time of people throwing PPE on the street.
