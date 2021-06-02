Around the Towns

Côte St. LucFORMER CSL COUNCILLOR TO BE HONOURED POSTHUMOUSLY: Former CSL councillor Ruth Kovac, who passed away in 2019, will be posthumously honoured as part of MNA David Birnbaum’s seventh annual D’Arcy McGee National Assembly Citizenship Medal ceremony, being held 6:30 p.m. June 15, via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88362095407?pwd=eUJvUjk0S3h1cXBiWGhJblRCenJqUT09. The jury, also last year’s winners, were David Lisbona, Jean-Sébastien Patrice (on behalf of MultiCaf) and Sima Paris. “There is such a rich tradition of volunteer and community leadership in this riding,” noted Birnbaum. “Our three winners for 2021 have distinguished themselves throughout their lives as proud examples of that tradition.” CBC ‘Daybreak’ host Sean Henry will emcee. The announcement says Kovac was “exceptionally dedicated to her city, her community and a host of worthy causes.” The second recipient is Ella Amir, Executive Director of AMI-Québec Action on Mental Illness since 1990. “Under her guidance and leadership, AMI-Québec serves hundreds of families in French and English, through counselling programs for caregivers, school outreach programs and education sessions for those struggling with mental illness,” says the event announcement. The third recipient will be Beverly Spanier, “a determined and tireless advocate for residents of the Maimonides Geriatric Centre, where she has resided since 2015.”
DISTRICT 2 VIRTUAL TOWN HALL: Councillor Mike Cohen will be holding a District 2 Town Hall Meeting 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7. “Director of Public Works Beatrice Newman and Mayor Mitchell Brownstein will be special guests,” Cohen says. “Updates will be provided on the replanting of trees at the Ashkelon woodlands behind the library, the planned greenspace across from the Marquise condo on Marc Chagall, Isadore Goldberg Park, Rembrandt Park, The Avenue and traffic safety. Questions will be taken at the end.” To register for the Zoom call, go to www.cotesaintluc.org/virtualdistrictmeeting. For more information, call (514) 485-6945 or email mcohen@cotesaintluc.org
WestmountMAYOR SMITH:”NO PLACE FOR ANTI-SEMITISM”: Mayor Christina Smith released a statement on May 22 regarding the recent anti-Israel protests at Westmount Square, the locale of the Israeli consulate. “The crisis in the Middle East has led to a rise in tensions around the world including in our own community,” she wrote. “Let’s hope that the recently announced cease-fire endures and that, through diplomacy, the region can soon benefit from peace and stability. Many residents have contacted my colleagues and I to express their concerns about demonstrations in front of Westmount Square. As a result, I thought that it would be helpful to share our perspective with you. The right to protest is a fundamental right in a democracy like ours and it is guaranteed in both the Canadian and Quebec Charters of Human Rights and Freedoms. As was the case during the 2012 student protests, our society has demonstrated that it allows our citizens to express their opinions in this way. But this right to demonstrate must be exercised safely. It is the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), and not the City of Westmount, that is responsible for granting permits for demonstrations, supervising them and ensuring that they take place in a legal and controlled manner. Aware that the demonstrations, which have been frequent over the last 11 days, have been troubling for nearby residents – many felt unsafe – I had asked that the SPVM in writing to take these concerns into account when issuing permits. As I indicated above, our fervent wish is that the cease-fire will lead to a de-escalation of the tensions in the Middle East as well as in our own community. In the interim, we are on the record in urging the SPVM to take the concerns of our residents into account when issuing permits to demonstrate in the future. There is no place in our city for the anti-Semitism and rise in racist acts that we have witnessed.”
HampsteadSTATEMENT AGAINST ANTI-SEMITISM: Mayor William Steinberg released a statement in light of recent anti-Semitic incidents that have been perpetrated in Montreal and elsewhere by pro-Palestinian activists. “Hampstead takes stands opposing discrimination against any minority,” the statement says. “Recent examples include our resolution condemning the odious Bill 21 which primarily targeted Muslim women wearing hijabs. We protested the violence against the Rohingya people in Myanmar. Sadly, we must now speak out against the anti-Semitic attacks against Jews in Montreal and across Canada. In Montreal peaceful demonstrators singing songs and carrying Israeli flags had rocks thrown at them, cars kicked and flags ripped out of their hands. Anti-Semitic signs were numerous at a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Finally, some individuals came to Cote St. Luc and yelled at residents that they would harm them and the same threats are prominent on social media. Political leaders of all stripes have condemned this behavior and the police have arrested culprits. Hampstead has had increased Public Security patrols for over a week now. We will not be intimidated. I urge all to be vigilant, to call Public Security (514) 369-8250 or the police to report suspicious behavior but to also carry on your lives with no fear.”
St. Laurent
VSL WINS QUEBEC PUBLIC RELATIONS AWARD: The borough announced that, during a May 19 virtual ceremony at the Palais des congrès, the Société québécoise des professionnels en relations publiques (SQPRP) “presented its annual awards at the 24th edition of its Gala des Prix d’excellence.” Among those awarded was the Rendez-vous de l’écocitoyen organized by the borough in October 2019. “The jury, composed of 36 public relations professionals, awarded the Rendez-vous a Gold Award in the Tactical – Events category. The Rendez-vous de l’écocitoyen is an opportunity to gather and discuss the challenges of an ecological transition and the fight against climate change.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “for nearly two decades, St. Laurent has intensified its initiatives to become a leader in sustainable development. Then, a few years ago, we began seeking ways to involve our population even more in reaching this objective. That’s what spawned the Rendezvous de l’écocitoyen concept. In addition to engaging a great many internal and external partners, we had to plan a full program and, of course, promote it. This required our teams to venture off the beaten path and innovate, which resulted in the event being a resounding success. I am therefore extremely proud that the quality of the Rendez-vous’ organization and promotion is today being recognized and rewarded by a panel of experts.”
CDN/NDGFOOD WASTE COLLECTION IN LARGER BUILDINGS IN LOYOLA:
If you haven’t heard it yet, good news for composters coming to Loyola district as of last week, with buildings with nine or more households provided with food waste collection replacing Thursday’s household garbage collection.
As of May 20, buildings in the area bounded by Connaught, Pullman, Grand and Côte-Saint-Luc Road will be provided with food waste collection, adding to the existing collection for buildings with 8 units or less, which are already served throughout the borough.
Contrary to popular belief, organic matter cannot break down once buried, because it is not exposed to oxygen. Food waste, however, can be recovered and converted into compost for use in gardens. In Montreal, organic materials make up more than half (55%) of the content of garbage bins, equivalent to 275,000 metric tons of material sent to landfill each year. The city’s 2020-2025 waste management plan aims to correct this waste of resources by recovering 60% of organic matter by 2025 through composting and biomethanization. Montreal’s compost will feed the soil, and biogas will replace some of the non-renewable natural gas consumed, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
With the new collection, the amount of household waste produced will decrease. “Fewer black garbage bins, more brown bins, and no extra work!” says a city statement.
