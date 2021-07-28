Around the Towns

CÔTE ST LUC
REQUIRE VACCINE PASSPORTS FOR ADMISSION TO ‘HYBRID’ COUNCIL MEETINGS, SAYS COUNCILLOR: Councillor Mike Cohen says that if in-person council meetings begin anytime soon in a mixture of in-person and online, the public should be required to have a vaccine passport to attend. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein was asked during the CSL council meeting question period if, now that many COVID restrictions have been lifted, in-person meetings could resume as soon as this August. Brownstein replied that the criteria for doing so is that people have to feel safe attending meetings and that those not ready to attend meetings also have a means to ask questions — a sort of in-person, online hybrid meeting. “If we had a public meeting today, we were told we would not be able to allow more than 12 [members of the public] into the council chamber,” the Mayor explained. “We have to come up with a system that works for everybody, is fair for everybody and keeps everybody safe.” Cohen, who recovered from COVID earlier this year, said if this system comes into effect, “I don’t think we’re ready for Aug. 9, that’s for sure. But if we go that route, I am going on record as saying ‘no one will be allowed in our council chamber without a vaccination passport.’ I have been very big on this issue. If we move in that direction in the fall, and we’re able to meet in public, I am going to be strong on advocating for vaccination passports everywhere in CSL. I wish I could control all of Quebec, all of Canada, all of the United States, but if there are people in our community who are only single vaccinated or not vaccinated at all, you’re not welcome in city hall, as far as I’m concerned.” Brownstein, in a positive way, called Cohen the “tough guy” and added that he agrees in terms of admission to venues such as CSL Dramatic Society events “or anywhere where we’re going to eventually fill up a room. Passports are a wonderful idea.” The Quebec government has said vaccine passports, in areas with increased infection rates, would not be needed to access public services. Brownstein told The Suburban, “for now, we will follow the Quebec regulations and protocols. I am very much in favour of regulations being taken by Santé Publique to protect residents, particularly our seniors. In the fall, should the Delta variant or another COVID-19 variant become prevalent in our city, we may have to consider ways to protect our seniors who attend our activities in large numbers in our municipal buildings, including proof of vaccination. My hope is that enough people will get vaccinated to create a herd immunity. We are doing extremely well in CSL. Let’s keep reminding people of the importance of vaccination.”
CSL LIBRARY OPEN WITHOUT RESERVATION: The city announced that the Côte Saint-Luc Public Library is “now open for in-person visits without a reservation. The library is accepting visits by library members only. A mask is required to be worn at all times for all persons ages five and older. Physical distancing guidelines must be respected.The library is open Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Friday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.”
St. LaurentSUMMER ACTIVITIES: The borough announced that, this summer, “despite the COVID-19 pandemic, events and discoveries are taking place. Shows, outdoor theatre, workshops and exhibitions are in store. Public spaces will also come alive with the TD Reading Club’s activities. These free pop-up events will take place in parks, streets and public spaces for the enjoyment of St. Laurent families. In order to comply with public health guidelines still in effect—and particularly those intended to avoid excessive gatherings—no specific locations or times will be announced in advance for outdoor events, except for those with controlled capacity. Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “after a difficult year for everyone and a frustrating previous summer, we are pleased to once again be able to offer the public wonderful programs of activities. Our Direction de la culture, des sports, des loisirs et du développement social has managed—despite the immense challenges of the pandemic—to prepare a wealth of activities for you this summer. Get out into the streets and parks for some great discoveries and be on the lookout so you don’t miss out on anything!” For more information, check montreal.ca/en/articles/summer-enjoyment-and-discoveries-every-turn-saint-laurent-17604.
HampsteadANTI-TRESPASSING DRAFT BYLAW: The town council, during the July 19 special council meeting which surprisingly had no questions from the public, adopted a draft bylaw to forbid trespassing. “A little known fact — there is no provincial law in the Civil Code that has to do with trespassing,” Mayor William Steinberg explained. “I think most people don’t realize that. But we can have a bylaw that prohibits it, and so this amendment is prohibiting trespassing. The reason for doing it is because it gives our Public Security officers extra tools when they’re investigating home break-ins, car thefts, people stealing packages from front porches, and all these things officers are doing now. But it gives them a little more leeway. It’s just one more tool in their toolkit.”
Town of Mount RoyalCÔTE DE LIESSE ROAD WATERMAIN: The town announced that rehabilitation of the watermain on Côte-de-Liesse Road, between Manella and Lucerne, began July 16 and is expected to be completed Aug. 27. “The work [is being] carried out by Sanexen Services Environnementaux Inc., mostly during nighttime, over a period of several weeks. The work [is being] done without excavation except for the access traps. A liner [is being] inserted into the watermain from the access traps. The various addresses along Côte-de-Liesse Road will see their water supply connected to a temporary watermain, in order to maintain their water supply during the work.... As the Town transfers connections to and from the temporary surface watermain, the water supply will be interrupted for a few hours. A written notice will be distributed 24 hours prior to any water service interruption and include a few tips to follow as well as an emergency phone number (24 hours). There will be no traffic detour but rather a narrowing of the available lanes. Signage will be removed at the end of each shift and steel plates will be installed for traffic to return to normal. There will be no impact on the residual waste collection.”
WestmountSTAYNER PARK SPLASH PAD: The city announced that the splash pad in Stayner Park reopened to the public July 17. “You will be able to enjoy this new feature for the rest of the summer. Thank you for your patience.”
GREEN SUMMER: The city announced that it has introduced the A Green Summer theme this year to “encourage citizens to reduce their environmental impact... Throughout the summer, citizens will have the chance to learn and test their knowledge on the eco-friendly ways to manage the various types of waste from their daily lives. Educational signs have been installed in several locations throughout the City. They address household waste, recyclable materials, green waste, food waste, household hazardous waste and bulky items. Some signs also remind the importance of keeping the City clean through the “Be Proud. Keep Westmount clean” campaign.” As well, “starting this summer, residential compost and recycling bins evaluations are taking place weekly. This first edition of the eco-inspections allows residents to receive tips and tricks to improve their management of food waste and recyclable materials and encourage people to reduce their waste production by participating in our collections. As usual, bins must be placed curbside before 7 a.m. on regular collection days.”
