Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
ELECTION RESULT REACTIONS: The Mayoral contenders in the Nov. 7 election posted reactions to the results — incumbent Mitchell Brownstein won re-election. “We will continue to move our city forward with positive energy, ensuring it continues to be one of the best places in the world to live,” Brownstein wrote on his Facebook page. David Tordjman wrote: “We wish Mayor Brownstein, and the elected and acclaimed members of council the best in their work for the residents of Côte Saint-Luc. Congratulations to Lior Azerad for his win in District 6; we look forward to his work in building the bridges to help heal the divides in our city. While overall election results were not what we had hoped for, we want to expressly thank the residents and our volunteers for the support shown throughout this campaign. We are proud to have put forward policy ideas, brought forward issues that need to be addressed and encouraged a wider slate of candidates to participate in our election process. Now we must move forward together.” Councillor Mike Cohen, who was acclaimed, pointed out that: “The next mandate will be busy, starting with proposals to redevelop our three major malls – Quartier Cavendish, Decarie Square and the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre. There is major work coming from Hydro Québec and much more. Our online portals will make this easier to communicate, especially in the cold winter and for snowbirds who can remain in the loop.”
COMPOST COLLECTION CONCERN: Following a Nov.8 announcement that the city’s contractor would not be able to finish collecting all brown bins that day in all of District 4, the streets between Blossom to Hudson in District 5, and several streets between Melling and Cavendish (northwest side) in Districts 6 and 7, and that it would be collected the next day, the city was questioned by resident Elizabeth D’Amico: “Aren’t there stipulations in the contract with the contractor about things like this? How many times is ‘acceptable?’ We’re paying insanely high taxes for these services and it has been at least six months that we’re having issues. The streets in District 5 are a mess right now with bins everywhere.” The city’s response acknowledged that it “has been experiencing problems with the garbage and organic collection by its outside contractors over the past few months. These delays sometimes mean the collection is only completed the next day. The waste collection contractor is experiencing staffing and equipment difficulties. Regardless, CSL residents are entitled to receive quality services. That is why the municipal administration has taken steps with the contractor and has offered its full cooperation to maintain an efficient collection service. The city is currently working with the contractor to resolve the situation and expects to resume normal collections shortly. We thank the public for their patience and tolerance over these events that are outside our control.”
CDN/NDGNDG LIBRARY REOPENS:The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce library on Botrel has reopened its doors to the public, after the completion of work that began in February 2021 to make numerous improvements. Visitors will see new reception desks, new furniture, digital display devices and redesign of spaces for better circulation, as well as a self-service return robot installed in the heart of the 111-year-old building, which also houses the Maison de la culture de Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Botrel. The library offers a battery and cell phone recycling drop-off bin, changing table, is stroller-friendly and wheel-chair accessible. It also offers the home book loan service, which allows people ages 65 and over or people with limited mobility who have a library subscription to receive books or other documents at home free of charge, without having to go in person to the library. Botrel is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Biblioth%C3%A8que%20de%20Notre-Dame-de-Gr%C3%A2ce/260599381228286/
HampsteadTOWN HALL MEETING PROPOSAL: Re-elected councillor Jack Edery posted on the Hampstead Community Dialogue page last week that “I would love to see Town Hall type discussions with residents instead of only having formal question periods at Council meetings.” Côte St. Luc councillors have for many years been holding meetings in which updates on district and general city matters are provided and questions are asked by residents — Hampstead is not divided into districts.
Montreal West
STORM SEWER WORK: The town announced that work began Nov. 15 “on the storm sewer that partly feeds the Meadowbrook creek, [taking place] until July 14. The work stems from a decision by the Court of Appeal of Quebec to cut off the flow of contaminated water into the creek. The creek is located on the Meadowbrook Golf Course. There is no impact expected on traffic, building access, garbage and recycling collection or parking. Residents in the area have received a notice from the City of Montreal. For further information, consult the Info-travaux website or contact the City of Montreal at 311.”
Town of Mount RoyalGALA ALPHA AWARDS: The town announced that three local businesses wre recently awarded at the Gala Alpha. o2Coaching was the winner in the “Business and personal services – less than 10 employees” category.” SpecPharma was the winner in the “Professionals (Liberal professions and finance)” category. Hart Print was the winner in the “Consumer products” category. As well “Kelvin K. Mo, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Laurent — Mont-Royal, also took the opportunity to present a recognition plaque to the mayor, Philippe Roy, to salute his commitment and dedication throughout his mandate to bring the Borough of Saint-Laurent and Town of Mount Royal closer together.”
LEAF PICK-UP: The town announced that “our leaf special pick-up began in early October and will run at least until Nov. 30, inclusive. Dead leaves always have their place in any inorganic waste collection bin (your choice of green or brown, but only one bin at a time), regardless of the time of year. You can also use compostable paper bags or pile the leaves near the sidewalk.”
WestmountWESTMOUNT PARK ICE RINK OPEN: The city announced that Westmount Park’s refrigerated ice rink opened Nov. 10. “After a successful skating season last year, we are pleased to announce the return of the refrigerated ice rink in Westmount Park for the 2021-2022 winter. Available daily for general skating only. The city is proud to provide once again a safe and enjoyable outdoor activity for its residents.”
REGISTRATION FOR WINTER ACTIVITIES: The city also announced that “registration for 2022 winter activities begins Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. for Westmount residents and Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. for non-residents. Registrations are done online only. To see the Winter 2022 Sports and Recreation Activities guide, and for more information in general, check out westmount.org/en/recreation-culture/sports-recreation-department/registration-activities/.
WESTMOUNT PARK REVITALIZATION SURVEY: The results of the third survey on the Westmount Park revitalization project are available at westmount.org. The city said 1,172 residents responded. Amongst the results, 54 percent feel it is an excellent or good idea to “expand the main pedestrian pathways to improve accessibility and the maintenance of the park.” Fifty-five percent believe it is an excellent or good idea to “add a pedestrian path along the bike path for pedestrian and cyclist safety.” Sixty-nine percent feel it is an excellent or good idea to “redesign the pond with natural berms and replenish it with rainwater.” Forty-six percent feel it is an excellent or good idea to “install a new, larger gazebo, better suited for events.” Nineteen percent are neutral. Learn more at engage.westmount.org/westmountpark.
