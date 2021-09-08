Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
ARTS PROJECT SUBMISSIONS INVITED: The city announced that Le Conseil des arts de Montréal “recently announced a $25,000 grant for artist groups, collectives and organizations in CSL” and that the city, “in partnership with Le Conseil des arts de Montréal and the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec is inviting CSL artist groups, collectives and organizations to submit their idea for a cultural or artistic project to be produced and shown in CSL in 2022. Those interested will need to submit their project application online on Le Conseil des arts de Montréal’s website through their ORORA portal. Qualifying projects include circus arts, street performance, visual arts, digital arts, film and video, dance, literature, new artistic practices (multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary), music, and theatre. For more information go to https://www.artsmontreal.org/en/programs/territorial and follow the link for Côte Saint-Luc.
St.LaurentSPVM INVESTIGATES GUNFIRE INCIDENT: The SPVM is looking into reports of gunfire that took place about 4:30 a.m. Sunday Sept. 5 in the area of Jean-Gascon Street and Felix Leclerc Avenue in the borough of St. Laurent, according to media reports. Police discovered that a bullet hit the door of a residence on Jean-Gascon. No one was injured, reports say.Later in the morning, a gun and bullet casings were found as well.
WestmountFIRE LEAVES FAMILIES WITHOUT HOMES: Early Monday morning, a fire erupted in a three-storey residential building in Westmount. Several families in neighbouring buildings had to leave their homes According to Montreal firefighters, the building was on St. Catherine Street east of Abbott Street and under renovation. Due to that reason, firefighters needed to be careful with how they extinguished the flames. Montreal firefighters have stated that their main focus was to make sure the fire didn’t spread over to two neighboring buildings in the area. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries have been reported.
HampsteadCAR THEFT PREVENTION: The town offered some prevention tips in light of some recent car thefts. Over the years, town council members have been flabbergasted that some local car owners leave their car doors open on the street. The town’s Public Security department is urging that owners “close and lock all windows and doors when parking; take your keys, do not leave them in or on your vehicle; park in well-lit areas — in a garage, if possible; never leave valuables in your car, especially not in plain sight; activate the alarm system;” and “if you have a camera surveillance system, point it at your front door and garage door.”
Montreal WestPUBLIC CONSULT POSTPONED: Mayor Beny Masella told the Aug. 30 council meeting that a public consultation meeting on the town’s amendment of its master plan, which was to be held before that day’s council meeting, has been postponed to a later, currently undetermined time. “There were many questions and concerns raised regarding some proposed zoning changes that were presented to Council,” Masella explained. “The purpose of the contentious change was an overall plan by Council to evaluate whether we could expand our tax base by looking at all Town land. The only real Town undeveloped Town land remaining are the parking lots. So, we mandated to have them evaluated. We have not put them for sale, we do not have any buyers/developers interested, we have not made any decisions regarding any zoning changes. The zoning changes were proposed to us by the professionals. Our job is to then consult with our residents before adopting any changes. And that’s where we are – or where we were. After seeing the concerns raised, it became evident that we could not constructively and effectively consult with our residents via some virtual or hybrid system. Therefore, we have put the consultation and zoning changes on hold until such time as we can consult with the residents in person. At that point, after receiving your comments and concerns, we will see how the zoning changes can be modified.”
Town of Mount Royal
ELECTORAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE: The town announced that it is “looking for temporary workers, age 16 and older, to fill out electoral positions on October 30 and October 31, 2021 and/or November 7, 2021. Various positions are available, paying anywhere from $200 to $500 per day. A short mandatory training session will be provided on a weeknight. Being functionally bilingual is required. If you are interested in working for the municipal election, please complete the Job application form. Only selected candidates will be contacted. For further information, contact the Office of the Returning Officer at 514 734-3012 or by email election@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.”
