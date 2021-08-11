Around the Towns

Côte St. LucCSL PROPERTY OWNER ASKS FOR HALT TO ZONING REQUEST: Holand Real Estate Group, which owns 5571-5479 Westminster Ave., has asked Côte St. Luc council to defer a rezoning request for major renovations in the building. This follows an Aug. 2 information meeting on the rezoning request, as well as a 15-day public consultation, via written submissions, that ended Aug. 4. Tenants expressed concerned that they may be renovicted (evicted due to renovations) or will no longer have their current affordable rent. The owners deny they want to conduct a renoviction and have said they would accommodate tenants. The renovation of the decades-old building would involve the addition of a new seventh floor, an overall increase from 40 to 58 units, adding a mezzanine on the existing sixth floor, redoing the facade of the main entrance, and creating some new stairs, amongst other measures. The meeting was told the building needs much maintenance. During the Aug. 9 CSL council meeting, it was announced the rezoning process was being deferred at the owners’ request. “The owner has taken note of the concerns and he has to figure out at this point how he’s going to proceed,” Councillor Dida Berku said. “The owner has a right to do renovations in his building. That right is going to depend on the issuance of a minor exemption. In the next month or so, there will be a request for a minor exemption... to add units to the ground floor, which is allowed according to the existing zoning to replace the commercial spaces that were there and that are empty now.” Councillor Steven Erdelyi, who represents the area where the building is located, said the goal of the city was to find a balance. “We want the building to be upgraded, but we want to make sure the rights are respected. My hope is by deferring the zoning change, but allowing the renovations on the ground floor, we’ll be able to achieve that. My hope is that the landlord will deal with some of these issues. I want to thank the tenants... and the landlord for being open-minded during this process, for listening to the feedback. This is an opportunity for the landlord to improve the building, but hopefully this will only have a minimal, if any, effect on the residents living there.” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the rezoning may never, or could still happen. “If the landlord decides to bring this back at some further time, the rights of the tenants would be exactly as we have explained.”
NDGSAINT-COLUMBA CHURCH IS COMING DOWN: The results are in and Saint-Columba is coming down. A majority of residents voting in a referendum are in favor of demolishing the old church at 4020 Kingston in NDG and the plan to transform the parish hall for housing purposes and the construction of a residential complex with ten housing units. A total of 556 ballots were counted, representing a turnout of 37 per cent, with 337 in favour and 219 against, representing respectively 60% — 40% split. The results will be officially deposited at next week’s council meeting, and no comments will be made by the borough during the evening reads a borough statement. In her own statement following the announcement, Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery said,“..the future of Saint-Columba church has been the subject of debate for a long time” adding, “As mayor of CDN-NDG, I am proud to say that we moved towards letting the residents decide for themselves,” and taking a swipe at Projet Montreal councillors Peter McQueen and Magda Popeanu who voted against the project going to a vote in June. “We need local leadership from our elected officials, but also from our residents.” Of the 1510 eligible voters, 219 signed the register, comfortably above the 162-person requirement. The vote was held last week by mail and ballots were tallied last night.
HampsteadNO IN-PERSON MEETINGS YET: Mayor William Steinberg, responding to a question at the Aug. 2 council meeting, said there will not be any in-person council meetings yet. “Unfortunately, we have to follow Quebec’s rules, and the rules would severely limit the number of people who could attend a live meeting,” the Mayor said. “I’ve been in touch with some of my fellow Mayors and nobody is opening up to live meetings at this point. If the situation changes and Quebec says we can have meetings as we used to with no restrictions on the number, I’ll be the first to say ‘let’s go back to live meetings.’” The Suburban pointed out to Steinberg that some municipalities, including Pointe Claire, started in-person council meetings, albeit with reduced attendance. The Mayor responded that “CSL is not going to live meetings and Westmount not until September at the earliest. If restrictions are removed by Quebec, we will return to live meetings, but now more people can potentially attend online than would be allowed at a live meeting.”
St. LaurentFORMER COUNCILLOR GIANNETTI PASSES AWAY: Longtime former St. Laurent councillor Alfred Giannetti passed away recently at the age of 83, the borough announced.In tribute to his memory, St. Laurent lowered its flag to half-mast. Giannetti, who represented the Leduc district from 1990 to 2001 when St. Laurent was still a city, was known as a vigorous debater on numerous agenda items during council meetings, when there was both a ruling party and an opposition party. Feisty exchanges ensued. Giannetti is also the third former St. Laurent councillor to pass away this year. Maurice Cohen passed away on March 5, and Irving Grundman passed away in late February. The Aug. 3 borough council meeting began with a tribute to the former councillor by Mayor Alan DeSousa, as well as a moment of silence. “Alfred Giannetti was elected to Ville Saint-Laurent Council in 1990 after 34 years of loyal service with the City of Montreal,” DeSousa said. “Rather than take his well-earned retirement, this career civil engineer chose to benefit the St. Laurent community with his skills and his desire to fully contribute to its development and prosperity.Accordingly, he actively participated in the growth of development projects that were at their embryonic stages at the time, including Bois Franc and Nouveau Saint-Laurent, but that have sustainably and positively shaped the community we know today.” As well, St. Laurent Council is making a donation to the Cedars Cancer Centre. “The Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent extends its condolences to Mr. Alfred Giannetti’s family and friends, and his wife, Mrs. Mariette Giannetti, and their three children, Marisa, Nadia et Paul,” says a borough statement.
