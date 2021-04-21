Around the Towns

Côte St. LucPASSING OF PRINCE PHILIP: The city issued a statement April 9 on the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. “The City of Côte Saint-Luc mourns the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. Apart from his role as royal consort to Queen Elizabeth II, and his lifetime of community engagement and philanthropy, it is worth recalling that he was also a veteran of the Second World War. Prince Philip visited Quebec 14 times during his lifetime, including during important times in the history of Montreal—Expo 67 and the 1976 Olympic Games. Our thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family who have suffered a significant and sad loss. Flags at the Côte Saint-Luc City Hall [were] lowered to half-staff.”
HampsteadTOWN TERMINATES CONTRACT WITH POPULAR TENNIS PRO: Hampstead council voted 6 to 1, with Mayor William Steinberg exceptionally casting a vote, to “cancel the tennis courts rental agreement between the Town of Hampstead and 1 Tennis Inc.” Councillor Leon Elfassy cast the dissenting vote. The Suburban has attempted to call tennis pro Guillermo Jorquera, named during the meeting, for comment, but phone numbers we tried have either led to a fax machine or a “this call cannot be completed” message. We invite him to contact us at joel@thesuburban.com.
Mayor William Steinberg told The Suburban exact details of why the lease was cancelled cannot be revealed under confidentiality rules. But some details were revealed during the April 1 meeting.As reflected in a posting on Facebook by Councillor Jack Edery and questions by a resident, Jorquera was “wildly popular” with residents he taught. But in a statement read by town Director-General Richard Sun, Hampstead “received a formal complaint for psychological harassment from a member of the Community Services and Recreation department.”
1 Tennis Inc., a private company not connected with the town, had received a lease to rent the Hampstead Park tennis court spaces from the town.Sun added that the complaint was handled confidentially and an independent investigator from the firm Relais Expert-Conseil was asked to look into the matter.”After months of exhaustive study, a detailed report was produced by the company... it concluded that psychological harassment had indeed been committed towards the complainant and other members of the department.” Sun said the town, as are all municipalities, is legally bound to provide a “safe and harassment-free work environment to all of its employees. The law also requires that the town adopt measures to end the source of all harassment and prevent any future vexatious situations.”
The D-G acknowledged that residents wanted the town to allow the lease to continue, citing the quality of the tennis lessons. “All such interventions were taken into consideration. That said, the findings of the investigator were well documented and the report was explained to council.”Elfassy, a tennis enthusiast and the councillor in charge of the tennis portfolio, said he was voting against terminating the lease. “I am not ignoring or undermining the employees who complained, I will always support any investigation of harassment or complaint by any employee. I’ve seen myself the challenges of organizing and managing those courts, especially with COVID and the 2020 season.... I was aware of the issue between the [employees] and the pros. This was going on for a long time. I was even a witness from a distance to a couple of these interactions. I wanted to be as far as possible from the scene. Things got worse during the COVID season. Tensions were getting increasingly high.” Elfassy said he had hoped a meeting last June would clear the air, but it did not.
St. LaurentCITY TOUTS GHG EMISSIONS EFFORTS:St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa recently touted his borough’s efforts to “efficiently and effectively reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.” DeSousa spoke virtually at the second edition of the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) ceremony, held March 22, where he noted that St. Laurent became, in January 2019, “the first municipal entity in Quebec with more than 100,000 inhabitants and the first in Greater Montreal to complete the final stage of the PCP program” by reducing its GHG emissions by 21 percent between 1990 and 2017.
The Mayor said that “since the early 2000s, St. Laurent has had a vision for environmental protection that includes the fight against climate change. This has been reflected in various increasingly ambitious plans as well as in the participation in the Partners for Climate Protection since 2013. Thanks to the latter, we have reduced our greenhouse gas emissions in a very encouraging way.”
These good results are mainly due to the excellent participation of all parties involved: residents, industrial firms, commercial establishments, institutions, organizations and, of course, our own administration,” he added. “This performance is all the more remarkable given that, at the same time, our population has experienced significant growth and strong residential development.
“It motivates us to continue these efforts through the 2021-2030 climate emergency plan that we plan to unveil this year. We will be able to count, in particular, on new funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to launch a new carbon budget project. So the PCP has been a step—and a very useful one—that this climate emergency plan and our biodiversity corridor will now be able to build on and enhance.” DeSousa also said the PCP experience “taught the St. Laurent administration to better succeed in identifying its GHG emissions and the resources needed to reduce them. “The results are really encouraging. For example, in 2017, while St. Laurent emitted 5.8 metric tons of GHG per capita, Quebec emitted 9.6 tons and Canada 19.4 tons.”
Town of Mount RoyalINDOOR RECREATION ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: The town recently announced that “due to the sustained restrictions during the collective efforts to fight the pandemic, most indoor recreational activities for the Spring 2021 session are cancelled, with the exception of aquatic training programs and first aid classes. The arena and Pierre Laporte pool will remain open for free skating and public swims.
Refunds to registered users will be issued in the coming weeks. If you have any questions, please contact the Recreation Department by e-mail at rec-mt-royal@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.”
WestmountHOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION: The city announced that its household hazardous waste collection “will take place on Saturday April 24 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the Westmount Public Library parking lot at 4574 Sherbrooke Street West.
The same day, electronic waste will also be collected by EPRA-Quebec’s Recycle my electronics program. Electronic waste, not to be confused with simple electric appliances, include computers, phones, printers, etc. Household hazardous waste is also accepted at all times in the various ecocentres of the City of Montreal as well as at certain retailers.” A complete list of accepted and refused material can be seen at westmount.org.
Montreal WestFIRE HYDRANT WORK: The town announced that work is being done on “various fire hydrants the week of April 19. Work should end by April 23. Should you find your tap water cloudy or brownish, simply let the cold water run for approximately 15 minutes or until it returns to a clear colour. For more information, please contact the public works department at 514-485-8597.”
EIGHTH ANNUAL TREE GIVEAWAY: The town announced that its eighth annual tree giveaway is once again taking place. “Montreal West residents may purchase a tree for a $10 administrative fee,” the announcement says. “A limited quantity of trees will be made available on a first come, first serve basis. Trees will be delivered to your home the week of May 16 and must be planted by the residents themselves on their own property (instructions will be provided). Fill out the reservation form [at montrealwest.ca] if you are interested in purchasing a $10 tree. Alternatively, you may call Public Works at 514-485-8597. We will be accepting orders between April 12 at 8:30 a.m. and April 21 at 4:30 p.m. or until quantities have run out. Maximum of one tree per household.”
