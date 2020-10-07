Around the Towns

Côte St. LucCOMPOST GIVEAWAY CANCELLED: The city has announced that its compost giveaway, which was to take place Oct. 15, has been cancelled “due to the latest Quebec government sanitary health restrictions,” which take effect until at least until Oct. 28.
TEEN ZONE POSTPONED: Activities at the Teen Zone, a part of the Aquatic and Community Centre for kids aged 11 to 17, have been postponed to Nov. 1, as above, “due to the latest sanitary health restrictions.”
HampsteadPARTIAL STREET CLOSURES: The town announced that there are partial street closures on Harland, Finchley, Cleve, Wexford, Fleet, Belsize, and Eton, which began Monday Oct. 5 and will be completed Friday Oct. 30. Working hours are Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. “All the work will be carried out on the grassed area,” says the town announcement. “The reason for closure [is] underground pipe installation by directional drilling and open trenching. These pipes will allow the installation of Bell Canada’s optical fibre. Parking in those areas is prohibited.”
Montreal WestMAYOR’S RED ZONE MESSAGE: Mayor Beny Masella spoke at the Sept. 29 council meeting about the Greater Montreal region being declared a red zone. “The most drastic change involves the interdiction of visitors inside your home from another address,” Masella said. “That’s a particularly difficult one. So please pay extra attention and keep in touch by any other means with the vulnerable shut-ins in our community and within your families. It may affect our Public Works team, so I will ask again to exercise patience as we try to address everybody’s requests with a reduced staff working in more difficult situations.”
COMMUTER TRAIN STATION UPDATE: Mayor Beny Masella also said he met with EXO representatives for an update on their plans for the Montreal West station. “Their plan is to add another building on Sherbrooke at Connaught to allow people to access the northern tracks directly from Sherbrooke and to have the tunnel under tracks 1 and 2 extend north to that new building,” he explained. “In other words, the tracks will eventually be accessed via two buildings: the old station on the south side at Broughton and the new building on the north side at Sherbrooke. This will allow them to funnel foot traffic away from the level crossing at Westminster. Riders will access the station either on the north side or on the south side via the buildings. They will be hosting a public consultation session regarding the new building on Oct. 22. We will post the information.”
St. LaurentDOG-FRIENDLY ROUTE: The borough announced that “a brand new shared route—crossing through the western sector of the Borough—is now available to dog owners to walk their pets on a leash along the sidewalks and trails set up for this purpose.” The route is located in Marcel-Laurin, Bois-Franc, Guillaume-Bruneau and Philippe-Laheurte parks. “I am encouraging residents to adopt these spaces so that they can fully enjoy them throughout the year,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa.
Town of Mount RoyalLIBRARY COVID UPDATE: The town announced that while the Reginald J. P. Dawson Library is closed until at least Oct. 28, this “does not equate a complete halt of its services. Contactless loans, for example by appointment, with pick-up at the door, remain available.” As well, “until Oct. 28 inclusive, documents can be borrowed by appointment only. To make a request, please email the library at library@town.mount-royal.qc.ca or call 514 734-2967 during regular opening hours. Please return all documents in the chute at the Sherwood Crescent entrance.”
OTHER TMR BUILDINGS: The town’s Recreation Centre (60 Roosevelt Avenue), and Pierre Laporte Pool (955 Rockland Road) are closed until at least Oct. 28. “Only holders of an appointment will be able to enter these buildings. Wearing a face mask is mandatory for those who have an appointment, as well as respecting all other current, standard health directives.”
Côte des Neiges-NDGVIDEOCONFERENCE ON LOCAL PROJECTS REMINDER: A videoconference consultation session on two projects will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8, “at which time the borough will hear individuals who wish to speak on this matter.“Any person may submit comments or questions in writing concerning this draft by-law until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020, by mail, to the Division du greffe of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, 5160 boulevard Décarie, Suite 600, Montréal, Quebec H2X 3H9 or by completing the online form for each project. Residents wishing to attend the session in person must register by calling 514-872-9492. More information and details of the projects can be seen via links at montreal.ca/en/cote-des-neiges-notre-dame-de-grace.
