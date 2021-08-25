Around the Towns

Town of Mount RoyalMALOUF ADDS THREE CANDIDATES:Town of Mount Royal businessman and mayoralty candidate Peter Malouf announced three more members of his Équipe Peter Malouf slate, now presenting 7 councillor candidates for the November municipal elections (with an 8th to be announced later). Sarah Morgan, Robert Tannous and Sophie Séguin join Antoine Tayar, Maryam Kamali Nezhad, Daniel Pilon, Chantal Sabourin and Malouf in what he says is the most critical municipal election since the demerger in 2006.In District 6, second generation townie Sarah Morgan is a biomedical design engineer, who as a teen launched a robotics program at the “Friendship Circle” and expanded her program to the Quebec Society for Disabled Children. In 2014, she received the Lieutenant Governor’s Youth Medal for her community work and in 2017 was awarded TMR’s Great Monterois Award. She continues to work as a ballet assistant and soccer referee. A lawyer by profession, Robert Tannous in District 7 has lived in TMR for nearly 30 years and continues to be actively involved in local hockey activities. In his youth, he worked on TMR’s Advisory Committee on Sports, Recreation and Community Services, which conducted studies on recreation, culture, community services and sports and made recommendations to council to develop a long-term vision and assess the needs for community services and programs. In District 8, actuarial consultant Sophie Séguin has worked in financial services for over 20 years and launched her own firm. A Townie for 12 years and mother of eight-year-old twins, Séguin has volunteered at St. Clement Ouest school and served on its board, also serving as president of the Association for parents of TMR, reorienting its mission, improving the platform and creating activities. She has helped facilitate communication between municipal authorities, parents, schools, public security and the SPVM.
Côte St. LucBLACK BIN DISTRIBUTION: The city announced last week that, this month, “more than 4,000 wheeled black bins will be distributed to residents of single-family homes, duplexes, and some townhouses. These black bins will replace your existing garbage bin. The black bins are being delivered to the front of each home, along with a bag containing an information package. Please note the materials may arrive during the week or weekend between 7am and 8pm. The new black bin can be emptied into the garbage truck using a lift, so workers are no longer directly exposed to the contents of household waste containers and no longer have to repeatedly lift heavy loads. The collection is therefore faster and safer. The waste materials are in a closed container and out of sight. Finally, the wheels will make it easier to place the black bin at the curb. The City will provide homes with a 240L black bin,” which is “recommended for homes with 5+ members.” Regarding downsizing to a 120L bin, “the deadline to request a smaller bin was April 30, 2021. For more information email blackbins@cotesaintluc.org.” As well, “you can use your new black bin right away. The city intends to maintain the once-a-week schedule. However, the city is studying the possibility to moving to a once-every two-weeks schedule. But no decision has been made.... Duplex owners will receive two bins, in other words a bin for the upstairs address and a bin for the downstairs address. We encourage residents to clean their existing bin and re-use it to store items in the garage. However, if you no longer want your old garbage bin, here is how to dispose of it: Take the yellow zip tie included in the black bin package.Place the yellow tie around any handle of your old garbage bin.” Regarding the placement of “the old empty garbage bin at the curb, District 1 residents did so Aug. 16, District 2 did so Aug. 16 to 17, District 3 did so Aug. 16 to 20, District 4 did so Aug. 19 to 24, District 5 is doing do Aug. 23 to 30, District 6 did so Aug. 16 to 23, District 7 did so Aug. 20 to 25 and District 8 is doing so Aug. 24 to 27.For more information, call 514-485-6868 ext. 3106 or e-mail blackbins@cotesaintluc.org.”
HampsteadSTREET REPAIRS UNTIL SEPTEMBER: The town announced that it is rehabilitating “Stratford, Dufferin and Northcote Roads, and Merton Crescent. The work [began] the week of August 2 and should be completed within six weeks barring unforeseen delays due to poor weather and other similar obstacles. The work involves the demolition of some sidewalks, the trenches for street lighting, street scarification and paving as well as small portions of the street and grass along the sides of the section being rebuilt. The town will repair, at its cost, any damage caused to lawns, walkways and driveways on properties directly affected by this reconstruction work to our mutual satisfaction.” As well, “if the sidewalk in front of your driveway is slated to be reconstructed as part of this project, you will receive a notice in your mailbox indicating the start of work. Please note that you will not be able to access your driveway until the work on the sidewalk is completed. Please remove any vehicle(s) prior to the date indicated on the notice. It will be impossible to get out of your driveway after the sidewalk has been demolished.” The town added that the work is being done in two phases. “The first phase consists of removing the current road surface and repairing sunken catch basins. The second phase consists of repaving the road surface. Should you be unable to access your driveway as a result of this work, please be advised that Public Security will exercise overnight parking tolerance near each work site so that you may park on the street without penalty. There’s also no need to contact Public Security for overnight parking permissions. During the sidewalk work, we recommend that you park your vehicle(s) on the street, paying special attention to any ‘no parking’ signs that may be in place.”
Montreal WestPUBLIC CONSULT ON MASTER PLAN AMENDMENT: The town announced that a public consultation meeting will be held via videoconference (consult montreal-west.ca for more details on how to connect) Aug. 30, at 7:15 p.m. The town held a meeting Aug. 5 during which the council “adopted two draft by-laws, the first to amend the Master Plan and the second to amend the Zoning By-law.” The changes “address lateral setback on detached garages located in the back yard, address the setback on properties adjacent to the main train tracks that hinder the possibility of development projects, will allow for the possibility of residential development projects on zones that are now zoned only commercial, industrial and public, will allow for the possibility of Commercial Class1 uses on zone that is now zoned only heavy commercial, light industrial and municipal and public, and will refresh the look of various plans (zoning plan, land-use plan, density plan) within Urban Plan and Zoning By-Law in order to render their consultation easier.” The affected zones are CL-2 (Milton and Avon area), CL-3 (Ronald and Avon area), IB-1 replaced by CL-5 (highway and Notre-Dame area), and PE-4 replaced by MA-6 (Strathearn North and Milner area).” During the public consultation, “the Mayor, or a member of the Council designated by him, will explain the said draft By-Law and the consequences of its adoption and will hear the persons and bodies wishing to be heard.”
Westmount
FALL SPORTS AND RECREATION: The city announced that registration for Fall 2021 Sports and Recreation activities, September to December, began yesterday, Aug. 24. “For more information on registration procedures and the various activities offered by the Westmount Sports and Recreation Department, please consult the Fall 2021 Activity Guide. Registration can be done online at westmount.org/onlineregistration.”
