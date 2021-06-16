Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
CAVENDISH LINK ANNOUNCEMENT AROUND THE CORNER: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told Councillor Mike Cohen's virtual District 2 meeting that an announcement is forthcoming on the long-awaited Cavendish link. "There's still debate between St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, Town of Mount Royal Mayor Philippe Roy, Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery, myself and Montreal executive committee member Eric Alan Caldwell with respect to the routes. There's three basic connections, a road between Royalmount and the Hippodrome, a road that goes between St. Laurent and TMR, and then there's the road that connects us from our side through the Hippodrome, and we all have different needs. They need a truck route, we need cars to be able to go on it, Sue Montgomery needs her bicycles. We're getting there. An announcement should be made shortly. Cavendish is moving forward, which is a good thing."
CSL COUNCILLOR TORDJMAN PARTNERS WITH MOSAIK: Côte St. Luc District 6 councillor David Tordjman, also a Mayoral candidate, partnered with CSL resident Ailsa Pehi and volunteers recently at the Mosaik Family Resource Centre to collect and organize personal hygiene products. On that day, partnering with corporate donors and community groups, they distributed "1,400 packages of baby wipes, 202 individual hygiene kits and dozens of boxes of diapers to the growing populations in need in the west end."“No community is immune to poverty and need, and the west end is certainly no exception,” Tordjman says. Mosaik, a non-profit organization supporting families in Côte St. Luc, Hampstead, Montreal West, N.D.G. and Snowdon, and which set up a monthly distribution site at the First Baptist Church on Côte St. Luc Road, "delivers the basic needs to the most vulnerable in our community,” says Tordjman, who operated his own weekly food delivery campaign to support front-line workers and vulnerable citizens since the onset of the pandemic. “I was impressed with their program and the reach of their assistance for the communities they serve, and I wanted to help in any way I could," he added. As part of his effort, Tordjman also secured four pallets of goods from Procter & Gamble through GlobalMedic after learning that baby diapers were desperately needed. The David McAntony Gibson Foundation, which operates as GlobalMedic, is a registered Canadian charity that, in a partnership with Procter & Gamble, distributes personal hygiene products to Canadian shelters and other social services "and has distributed close to 47,000 individual hygiene kits this year."
St. Laurent
VSL BUSINESSES SHOWED RESILIENCE DURING PANDEMIC:Businesses based in the borough of St. Laurent as a whole showed resilience even during the globally economically devastating pandemic year of 2020, says an activity report by Développement Économique Saint-Laurent (DESTL). The report says the businesses were "stimulated by the unwavering support of the DESTL team, which relayed and explained the government measures put in place to support businesses and workers in this very difficult period" and "worked to have certain activities recognized as essential services and to generate new business partnerships." The report added that the launch of the Industrial Expertise Center of Montreal (IEC MTL) in the spring of 2020 and the "redefining of DESTL's proposal for a greener economy have also contributed to boosting business development."2020 was marked by the responsiveness and adaptation of the services offered to better meet the needs of businesses," stated Jean-Marc Laniel, President of DESTL. "The DESTL team has been on the frontlines while reinventing itself to better inform, accompany, support, and innovate in the long term. Its members have all my gratitude for the work done." Mayor Alan DeSousa said that DESTL "has played a vital role in supporting our businesses during the challenges of the past year. In particular, this has allowed companies to maintain a high level of investment and preserve manufacturing jobs. We are now counting once again on innovation in order to emerge stronger from this crisis. "Recovery will also require the development of a greener and more sustainable economy, the acceleration of businesses towards the digital shift, and the opening of markets to promote exports and commercialization. These promising niches correspond precisely to the expertise of the DESTL team at the service of St. Laurent businesses." The 2020 activity report says the borough had 4,255 businesses and 104,043 jobs that year.
Town of Mount Royal
TAKING CARE OF LOCAL FORESTS: In a recent column, Mayor Philippe Roy celebrated the return of local urban forests this spring "garbed in lush greenery." Roy added that "our urban forest makes Mount Royal unique. That’s part of why we take such good care of it. Numbering in excess of 32,000 – over 10,000 more than the Town’s population – the trees covering our territory do much to eliminate heat islands in our living environment.... They are a true asset for our garden city. Under my administration, the budgets for maintaining and planting our urban forest have been increased, a landmark decision that speaks of the high regard in which we hold our vegetation cover....Did you know that Town of Mount Royal has planted no fewer than 3,000 trees in the last 10 years? That is 1,000 more than we have reluctantly cut down, as we have been forced to do by the emerald ash borer and an entire generation of Norway maples reaching the end of its life cycle. Dealing with ageing specimens is part of sound forest management, whether urban or not. That does not mean saving every single tree, no matter the cost and despite the hazards, but rather making sure that any trees we must cut are replaced. And the process is far from over. This year, preventive maintenance of our urban forest will require cutting down some 150 trees. At the same time, in keeping with our ambitious reforestation aims, 283 new trees will be planted. What’s more, the trees chosen will further diversify the mix of species. Actions like these ensure this urban forest, our pride and joy, and the unique treasure it represents, will continue to thrive for a long time to come."
Hampstead
STEINBERG-EDERY CONFRONTATION AT COUNCIL: A question at the June 7 Hampstead council meeting about beautification plans for an area of the town sparked long-simmering anger directed by Mayor William Steinberg at Councillor Jack Edery. Steinberg told the meeting that his wife Doris was the chief volunteer regarding beautification and was responsible for great improvements."It was very popular and I'll mention it any chance I get!" the Mayor said. She ended her involvement late last year following what Steinberg called a "very obnoxious and quite possibly actionable e-mail." He revealed the author was Edery. (The Suburban now has a copy of the e-mail). A town audit regarding beautification spending found "nothing nefarious", but there were issues with having non-town staff people in charge of local programs. During the June 7 meeting, Steinberg reacted to a resident describing the beautification effort as a "family business. "The allegations that there was something wrong going on, which were found to be false, is very unfortunate." Edery intervened at that point. "My job [having the Finance portfolio] is to make sure we have proper controls in place," he said. "I don't want to take away from any of the work Doris did, but there were problematic controls in place and the audit noted those. So don't start getting on my case about vile letters and 'everything was unsubstantiated.' Council unanimously backed bringing in the auditors based on what I recommended."Steinberg angrily reacted. "If that was your only concern, you should have had the brains to bring it up quietly...especially when you mention Doris and Mala [Mellor] by name in the context of inappropriately authorizing $21,000 in expenditures, and you eventually found out it was [town director-general Richard Sun] who authorized that."
Westmount
MUNICIPAL POOL NOW OPEN: The city, following COVID-19 health rules, opened its municipal pool Monday. "Due to the guidelines set forth by the Direction régionale de la santé publique and aquatic organizations, the pool programming has been modified in order to maximize the safety of the staff and the users of the pool," says a city announcement. "Access is limited to Westmount 2021 Facility Membership Card-holders only and a reservation must be made through westmount.org/reservation. The online reservations can be made every day starting at 12 p.m., up to a maximum of three days in advance. Reservations must be made for each family member individually. For children under four years old without a membership card, please contact recreation@westmount.org for their membership number. If you cannot be present at your reserved time, please cancel your reservation to avoid an absence. Repeated absences will result in a suspended Facility Card for this system. Pool access will be via the Lansdowne entrance to the WRC and no changing facilities will be available, so bathers must arrive with their bathing suits on. All pool users aged 12 and over must wear a face mask or face covering when walking through the Westmount Recreation Centre."
