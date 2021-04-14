Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
MASKS IN COMMON AREAS: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Mike Cohen are urging residents who live in local condominiums and apartments to wear masks in the common areas of those buildings. Masks are required by law in stores, government buildings and other public places. "We’ve heard from so many people who are afraid to use the common laundry room," the two wrote in a message to residents. "They are worried about walking down the hall, or using the elevator. That isn’t right. Nobody should have to live like that." Brownstein and Cohen acknowledged that everyone is tired of the pandemic and "all the messages about washing, and distancing, and masks. "We all want this to be over," they wrote. "But when you live in a condo or apartment building, you’re living around other people. And you have a moral obligation to act decently. No one’s asking you to shop for groceries for your neighbour, or take them to the doctor, or do anything extraordinary. All you have to do is act in a way that would make your mother proud. That’s all."
BLACK BINS: The city also announced that from June to August, "nearly more than 4,000 wheeled black bins will be distributed throughout CSL to residents of single-family homes, duplexes, and some townhouses. These black bins will replace the existing mix of household waste bins. “The collection is therefore faster and safer because the new black bin can be emptied into the garbage truck using a lift,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said. “The waste materials are in a closed container and out of sight. Also, the wheels will make it easier to place the black bin at the curb.” The advisory says the black bins "will be delivered to the front of each home, along with a bag containing an information package. Please note the materials may arrive during the week or weekend between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. For more information, visit cotesaintluc.org/blackbins."
Montreal West
RENOVATION AND RESTORATION PROJECTS: Councillor Maria Torres, in charge of the environment, public works and public buildings portfolios, recently announced via the local publication The Informer that renovation and restoration projects have been approved for 2021 to 2023 as part of a Municipal Asset Management Program, and for which MoWest received a grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in 2019. They include, at the town hall, updating a study regarding repair of the foundation wall, as well as replacement of the roof, repair of masonry, replacement of fire escapes on both of the building's staircases and renovation of the Assembly Hall; replacement of the Public Works building roof; and foundation wall repair of the Davies Park chalet.
St. Laurent
FRANCIZATION CERTIFICATE: The borough announced that it received its Francization certificate from the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) on March 31. "This achievement crowns its Francization program – a six-month process that St. Laurent began in 2020 in collaboration with the OQLF and completed in February. “Intent on fulfilling its clearly established mission outlined in the Charte de la langue française, specifically to set an example as a public administration, St. Laurent was already complying with the obligations of Law 101," said Mayor Alan DeSousa. "Nonetheless, this new certification program offered by the Office québécois de la langue française prompted a meticulous analysis of its practices to ensure their compliance. Our organization is tremendously proud to receive this confirmation.” The borough announcement said according to language law restrictions, signage has to be in French only "except for warnings of imminent danger. With respect to work language, it entails, for example, ensuring that unilingual Francophone employees can safely use all the work tools at their disposal with access to the instructions in French."
Town of Mount Royal
BRANCH COLLECTION: The town announced that its collection of branches began April 8 and will end Oct. 28. To dispose of branches, "fill out our online form at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca before Wednesday at noon. Branches must be placed next to the sidewalk, with the cut section facing the street, after 7 p.m. on the evening before collection day or before 7 a.m. on collection day. Only branches that meet the following conditions will be picked up free of charge: Branches between 2.5 cm (1'') and 15 cm (6'') in diameter; the quantity is limited to five 2.5 m (8') long branches or a volume of branches equivalent to 60 cm (2') x 60 cm (2') x 2.5 m (8')." As well, "outside of the period spanning from early April through late September, in reasonable quantity, small branches can be added to the yard trimmings or kitchen waste collection bins. Oversized branches and large numbers of branches are not picked up by the Town, and neither are roots, stumps or tree trunks. To get rid of them, property owners must contract the services of a private company, at their own expense."
Westmount
COUNCIL MEETINGS ON ZOOM: Council meetings are now being carried live on Zoom, as of the April 6 council meeting. To participate in future meetings, go to westmount.org and click on a link to access the feed. "You will need to enter your email address and name to access the meeting," says a city advisory. "You may submit your questions in advance for the 1st question period by filling out the online form which will be available on the day of council between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To submit a question for the second question period, please use the Q&A function (drag your cursor to the bottom of the Zoom window to see this feature appear)."
LEAF BLOWERS: The city also announced that it "permits the use of leaf blowers during two limited periods per year – April 1 to May 1 and October 1 to December 1. During these periods, leaf blowers may be used between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday." For more information, visit westmount.org's Green Waste Management section.
