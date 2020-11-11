Around the Towns

St. LaurentBALANCED BUDGET AND 10 YEAR CAPITAL PLAN: St. Laurent council at its October public meeting adopted a $73.7 million borough budget for 2021 and a $97 million 10-year capital plan for 2021-2030 for upcoming projects. The latest budget is $1,263,500 more than the 2020 budget. From the last surplus, “a total of $344,200 was used to balance the budget and cap the local tax index at two percent, the estimated inflation rate for 2021,” a borough statement says.
As well, the 10-year capital plan replaces the usual three-year capital plan, to “offer greater flexibility for priority project development.Despite the pandemic, St. Laurent’s administration has adopted a solid budget that will allow it to pursue the major projects launched in recent years that strive to ensure a quality living environment for its citizens,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “Moreover, this budget demonstrates that borough finances are in order and our administration is poised to stay the course.”
DeSousa added that the borough has “made an extra effort to control costs with the specific objective of limiting the financial and other repercussions of COVID-19 on the population.”This has enabled us to inject the funds required to move forward with the actions on our snow removal plan and the major TOD (transit-oriented development) Bois-Franc development in anticipation of the arrival of the REM [light-rail transit]. Following the difficult months endured by our residents due to confinement, we also decided to offer them an incentive to take care of themselves by freezing the rates for sports and recreation activities offered under our management in 2021.”
Cote St.LucSOLLY THE CATERER MOVES: After being based in the small shopping complex on Robert Burns Avenue off Côte St, Luc Road for 25 years, Solly the Caterer is relocating to Lachine. “They are building condos so we have to move,” owner Mitchell Kadanoff said. “ So we are moving to a brand new kitchen in Lachine where customers will be welcome again once COVID-19 somehow ends. Our CSL kitchen used to accept customers pre COVID, but now we do deliveries directly to homes and will continue to do so from Lachine.” The new address is 130 St. Joseph Blvd.{/a} Their final day in CSL will be October 30. “We have a large parking lot for customers to eventually come visit us in Lachine,” he says.
VIRTUAL REMEMBRANCE DAY: The city will be holding a Virtual Remembrance Day Commemoration 11 a.m. today Nov. 11, at Facebook.com/CoteSaintLuc. “Our Royal Canadian Legion branch won’t be able to sell poppies as they would in a regular year, so they are asking the public to wear poppies from last year,” the city announcement says. “They also ask you to consider making a donation to Quebec Veterans Foundation at Sainte Anne’s Hospital or to the Old Brewery’s Mission in support of housing homeless veterans in Montreal.”
Town of Mount RoyalNEW SKATE PARK COMING: Strap on your wheels townies, because you’re getting a new toy.
Town of Mount-Royal council last week committed to replacing its 20-year-old skatepark. The city is considering a modern development, consisting of concrete obstacles and suitable for users such as skateboarding, BMX and mountain biking. The new skatepark is expected to open next year.
Montreal WestRANSOMWARE ATTACK: The Town of Montreal West revealed that it was the victim of a ransomware cyber attack last fall, in which users are threatened with the exposure of their data unless a ransom is paid.”As soon as the threat was discovered, the town hired a team of cyber security experts to put all necessary measures in place to remove all traces of the virus and secure the environment,” a town advisory says. “The network was quickly restored, and an investigation was opened to better understand the origin and the impact of the virus attack. Rest assured that the situation is now under control.”
The advisory adds that there is no evidence any personal information was “accessed, used or communicated. “But the Town does not want to take any risks, and has decided to offer free credit monitoring surveillance with TransUnion to those whose information may have been compromised. Further communication has been mailed to all affected individuals. In the case where you didn’t receive a letter from the Town of Montreal West, this means you have not been impacted by this situation.”
DIVERSE YOUNG MINDS WINNERS: Two students at Royal West Academy in Montreal West were big winners in B’nai Brith Canada’s 2020 Diverse Minds Creative Writing Competition in Montreal. The English first-place co-winners were Grade 10 Royal West students Liem Yip and Gabriel Morin. They co-authored The Eggnapper, a book about the need to be kind and understanding to people and refrain from making assumptions about others. The winning books, selected by a panel of celebrity judges, have been professionally published and are slated to be distributed free of charge to elementary schools and public libraries in Montreal. “Every student who participated in this contest is a winner in my book,” said Adriana Glikman, National Program Coordinator of B’nai Brith Canada. “We were thrilled to see so much talent in the Greater Montreal Area and we are excited about what the future holds in store for this very important writing competition.”The students received cheques of $500 each as did the school and teacher Gloria Koyounian. Last month there was a virtual presentation of the winners.
HampsteadDEMAND FOR MONTREAL TO FIX WATER LINE: Hampstead council passed a resolution last week calling on the City of Montreal to “prioritize the reconstruction of a 70-year-old water line” of the main water network serving the town, Côte des Neiges-NDG and Côte St. Luc “to ensure a safe water supply.” As previously reported by The Suburban, Mayor William Steinberg has said that the issue of Ellerdale Road, which becomes Isabella in Snowdon and Fielding in NDG, has been a longstanding problem. Back in 2016, Steinberg explained that the obstacle to repairing Ellerdale beween Côte St. Luc Road and Macdonald has been a fragile never-maintained main that supplies most of Hampstead’s water.
“If we repave Ellerdale, the work will likely lead to breaks in the water main and catastrophic flooding,” Steinberg wrote in 2016. “In order to prevent that, the water main must first be relined, but the main is the responsibility of the Montreal Agglomeration, as it is one of the major distribution mains for the entire island. We need Montreal’s agreement for us to do the work since the agglomeration must pay for it.” Steinberg also brought up the matter at recent council meetings.
A copy of the Nov. 2 resolution was sent to Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Montreal Executive Committee president Benoit Dorais, CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery and Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein. “Montreal knows about this, but there’s no particular time estimate, and at the present time, what I was told is we’re looking at five to 10 years,” Steinberg told the Nov. 2 council meeting. “That’s not acceptable to me, not at all. Until that water main is fixed, we can’t fix Ellerdale, as I’ve mentioned many times. Montreal has written us to say they will have no liability.
WestmountVIRTUAL REMEMBRANCE DAY: The city will be holding a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony today 11 a.m. Nov. 11 live at facebook.com/villedewestmount. “Citizens are invited to view the laying of wreaths by council and government officials,” says the city advisory. “During this ceremony, the Mayor will also be dedicating the park surrounding the Cenotaph as Vimy Park.”
ONLINE SURVEY: The city announced that it is undertaking a comprehensive review of its master plan. “This plan will set the broad directions for land use planning over the next 20 years,” an advisory says. “However, to imagine the Westmount of 2040, we must first understand our City as it stands today. You are invited to participate in an online activity to enrich the current understanding of the territory by identifying its strengths and weaknesses. The online survey will be available until Nov. 15, 2020.” The survey can be seen at engage.westmount.org/en/evenement/land-diagnosis-online-activity/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.